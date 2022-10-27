Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
How hard-to-pronounce names could land resumes in the reject pile
What's in a name? Well, maybe a job. Adrian Ma and Wailin Wong from NPR's daily economics podcast, the Indicator, dig into some new research looking at people's names and pronunciation and how it might affect their job prospects. ADRIAN MA, BYLINE: There's a famous saying that the sweetest sound...
NPR
Companies are starting to lose the few female leaders they have
RACHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: How do women feel about their place in corporate America? Rachel Thomas of leanin.org says they are showing how they feel. RACHEL THOMAS: Women leaders are leaving their companies at the highest rate we've ever seen. We already know women are underrepresented in leadership, and now companies are starting to lose the precious few women leaders they do have.
Comments / 0