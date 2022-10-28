Read full article on original website
Biden is a traitor
5d ago
Ferguson is really getting bad. Why would he even spend our tax money on this crap? How about doing something about real crime in Washington state? Moron.
Tri-City Herald
Democrats accuse independent Secretary of State candidate of being a Republican
For Washington Secretary of State candidate and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate to oversee the state’s elections has brought its share of criticism. Most of that criticism is coming from Democrats who are using their platforms to try to discredit Anderson, with some calling...
AG Ferguson Suing Albertsons Over Dividend
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit to block Albertsons from giving a four-billion dollar payout to shareholders before a proposed merger with Kroger. Ferguson says the so-called special dividend payment risks severely undercutting Albertsons ability to compete during the time when the sale would be reviewed. Albertsons would have to borrow one-and-a-half billion dollars to make the payment. Ferguson is asking the court for a temporary restraining order to stop the dividend which is planned for November 7th.
nbcrightnow.com
15,000 small businesses in WA victims of fraud scheme
SEATTLE, Wash.- A King County Superior Court Judge has ordered two companies to pay $24.8 million for targeting small businesses in Washington with a fraud scheme. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed lawsuits in March against CA Certificate Services and Labor Poster Compliance for sending 232,091 letters to 15,000 small businesses in Washington.
Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
By Zachariah Bryan InvestigateWest Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they flag the ballot for extra scrutiny, then toss...
Purple haze: The battle over WA state's political no-man's-lands
One drizzling afternoon earlier this month, I stood in the Issaquah home of King County Councilmember Sarah Perry, who was hosting a couple dozen doorbellers to help re-elect U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier. It’s an unassuming point on the map: a hamlet tucked away near the Cascade Mountains, bombarded that day...
KOMO News
Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
KUOW
Abortion billboards going up around Washington state
Billboards that support people seeking an abortion will start appearing on both sides of the Cascade Mountains in Washington state. "There are a lot of anti-abortion access and abortion rights billboards, and you don’t really see the side that is about health care," said Kia Guarino, executive director of Pro-Choice Washington, one of the reproductive rights organizations involved in the billboard campaign.
KOMO News
Key races to watch in Washington state's 2022 general election
WASHINGTON — Election Day is Nov. 8 and ballots were sent to voters' mailboxes on Oct. 21. As voters prepare to cast their ballots this November, here are some of the key races and initiatives in Washington state. U.S. Senate: Patty Murray (D) vs. Tiffany Smiley (R) U.S. Sen....
Billions in federal funds sought for Columbia River bridge replacement mega project
(The Center Square) – The pursuit of federal funding continues for a planned multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the current span is to be replaced...
Parents furious after Washington school board appoints activist who called cops 'pigs': 'Enough is enough'
Washington State mom Alesha Perkins slammed the Olympia School Board's decision to appoint anti-police activist Talauna Reed as its director despite her past.
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order ends Monday
OLYMPIA — Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order officially ends Monday. Governor Jay Inslee’s office made the formal announcement last month, citing vaccinations, medical treatments and efforts people made since the first case of COVID-19 was documented in January 2020. “While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we saved together, thousands of lives were also lost, and many more were...
WA Department of Commerce Announces Grants
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $17.9 million in grants to fund eight projects across the state to increase services and community-based treatment options for those facing behavioral health challenges. The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal...
WA Poll: Nearly Half Of Voters Oppose Gas-Powered Car Ban
(Seattle, WA) -- Nearly half of voters oppose the ban on gas-powered cars in Washington. According to a new WA Poll, 48-percent responded saying they are not on board with Governor Jay Inslee's announcement to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles beginning in 2035. Thirty-eight percent support the decision, while 14-percent are unsure. Rural voters and voters in eastern Washington are more likely to oppose the ban. Voters in western Washington and the Seattle metro area were split on their response to banning gas-powered cars.
historylink.org
Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee and support Joe Biden for president on November 3, 2020.
In the election of November 3, 2020, Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee (b. 1951), and nine of the state's 10 members of Congress who are seeking re-election. Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland (b. 1962) defeats fellow Democrat Beth Doglio (b. 1965) to win the one open U.S. House seat. Former Vice President Joe Biden (b. 1942) carries the state as he defeats incumbent Donald Trump (b. 1946) in the race for president, although repeated false claims by Trump and some supporters that the election was stolen will lead to a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that delays, but does not prevent, Congress from confirming Biden's victory. State voters, by a wide margin, approve Referendum 90, which requires all Washington school districts to provide sex education. The referendum is the first mandatory sex-education measure on a statewide ballot anywhere in the country.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps
After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings’...
KOMO News
New report finds progress, but thousands of backlogged rape kits remain in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is making progress on the backlog of sexual assault kits in Washington, but thousands remain untested. That's the finding of a new report from the State Auditor's Office. Testing these kits is essential since the forensic evidence can lead to identifying...
WA and Seattle ended their COVID states of emergency. What’s next?
Do any restrictions remain in place? Can I still get tests and vaccines? How do I protect myself from the virus?
