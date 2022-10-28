ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Related
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Fued Tuesday Night

We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Watch Out For This Tree Planted in the Middle of Iowa Road

The next time you're out for a joy ride in western Iowa, be on the lookout for this one-of-a-kind traffic obstruction. You may be asking yourself, "Why is this tree in the middle of the road and why hasn't it been cut down?" Well, there's a very good reason behind it and it might surprise you just how long it's been there in the first place.
IOWA STATE
Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of

The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
IOWA STATE
Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, an Iowa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Theft in the First Degree, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp with regard to Possession of Methamphetamine. Court documents state that...
JONES COUNTY, IA
Tennessee mom slams homophobic attacks in viral video

A Tennessee mother's speech defending the LGBTQ community at a county library board meeting went viral. Jessee Graham spoke out against an alleged pressure campaign that forced the county's public library director to resign over the library’s display of LGBTQ books. Graham shares her thoughts on the broader culture war brewing over LGBTQ issues with NBC News' Matt Lavietes.Nov. 1, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
IOWA STATE
Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program

A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
IOWA STATE
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
A meaningful Beggars’ Night for Iowa stroke survivor

DES MOINES, Iowa — Each season of change brings something new to be thankful for. “I’ll sit with my granddaughter today and help her plan her Halloween costume. Life is so precious,” said Brian Clark of Des Moines. It’s a precious moment Brian never thought he’d see after suffering a stroke in May of 2021. […]
DES MOINES, IA
