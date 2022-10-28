Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania House candidate describes being attacked outside home
Assembly candidate Richard Ringer says he was injured in an attack at his home that may have been politically motivated. WPXI's Melanie Gillespie reports.Nov. 2, 2022.
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Fued Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
Watch Out For This Tree Planted in the Middle of Iowa Road
The next time you're out for a joy ride in western Iowa, be on the lookout for this one-of-a-kind traffic obstruction. You may be asking yourself, "Why is this tree in the middle of the road and why hasn't it been cut down?" Well, there's a very good reason behind it and it might surprise you just how long it's been there in the first place.
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl, 12, who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews...
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges
The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and several other charges in a California court on Tuesday. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin explains what the suspect told police at the scene and how his lawyers are reacting to new details of his so-called “mission.”Nov. 2, 2022.
Manhunt underway following shooting of New Jersey police officers
Police say Kendall Howard, 30, wounded two police officers before escaping, and should be considered "armed and dangerous." WNBC's Chris Jose reports.Nov. 2, 2022.
Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of
The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
KCRG.com
Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, an Iowa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Theft in the First Degree, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp with regard to Possession of Methamphetamine. Court documents state that...
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - A realtor in Ames is sending a warning to potential tenants to be on the look out for scams. Misty Metschke, a realtor with Hunziker and Associates, said she was shocked when she received calls and messages about a home her client had listed for sale being falsely advertised for rent.
Nevada GOP chair says he was interviewed by the Jan. 6 committee
RENO, Nev. — The chairman of Nevada’s Republican Party says he testified before the House committee investigating the events leading up to the assault on the nation’s Capitol in 2021. “Yes, I was called before them. I answered the subpoena,” Michael McDonald said in an interview.
Tennessee mom slams homophobic attacks in viral video
A Tennessee mother's speech defending the LGBTQ community at a county library board meeting went viral. Jessee Graham spoke out against an alleged pressure campaign that forced the county's public library director to resign over the library’s display of LGBTQ books. Graham shares her thoughts on the broader culture war brewing over LGBTQ issues with NBC News' Matt Lavietes.Nov. 1, 2022.
People From Iowa Simply Cannot Pronounce Any of These 11 Words
Iowa: where we're known for saying certain things differently or flat out making up words (ope anyone?). We say "pop" instead of soda, and we're proud of it. We also say certain words wrong. Quite wrong. In fairness, there are a lot of kooky words in the English language. While...
KCRG.com
Local mobile home park owner says manufactured homes are still an affordable option
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area owner of a manufactured home park spoke out saying mobile homes were still an affordable option for many families. This week, mortgage rates hit heights we haven’t seen in two decades. It was pricing some people out of the housing market and has others looking elsewhere for affordable homes.
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program
A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
A meaningful Beggars’ Night for Iowa stroke survivor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Each season of change brings something new to be thankful for. “I’ll sit with my granddaughter today and help her plan her Halloween costume. Life is so precious,” said Brian Clark of Des Moines. It’s a precious moment Brian never thought he’d see after suffering a stroke in May of 2021. […]
100-plus Mile An Hour Speeders Are Being Targeted by Iowa State Patrol
(Davenport, IA) — A problem that started during the pandemic, an increase in 100-mile-an-hour-plus speeding, is now an epidemic itself. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad. In an interview he tells Iowa’s News Now they’re out to catch those speeders.
