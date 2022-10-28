ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson Poses For The ‘Gram in Valentino

By Sharde Gillam
Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty


Janet Jackson was recently spotted on the ‘Gram giving us style goals in a black Valentino ensemble that we love!

The starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. The all black look, tunic like look featured pleats throughout and was styled to perfection. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning a dramatic necklace and small hoop earrings as well as a gold purse to mach. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a jumbo, slicked back bun that sat on top of her head which featured jewel detailing around the pony tail. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a photo set from her night out with the caption, “ Forever Valentino

big, big love @maisonvalentino .

MUA: @prestonmakeup

Hair: @rickyfraserhair

Jumpsuit with cape: @maisonvalentino

Jewelry: @hairaat

#forevervalentino”

Check it out below.

Per usual, Miss Jackson looks amazing and we’re just loving this all-black look on her! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Janet Jackson’s Valentino ensemble? Did she nail it?

Community Policy