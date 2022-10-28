ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Accused Paul Pelosi attacker to be arraigned

David DePape, the man accused of fracturing Paul Pelosi's skull, was set to be arraigned in San Francisco on state criminal charges. DePape, who had lived in a Richmond garage and worked as a handyman, also faces two federal charges for allegedly breaking into the home of Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco in need of bilingual poll workers

Election Day is one week away. San Francisco's Department Elections is putting out the word that they're looking for bilingual poll workers. Voters should also be aware of some changes this fall regarding your voting district and polling location.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Attack on Paul Pelosi will play role in midterm election: expert

OAKLAND, Calif. - California is just days away from the midterm elections and voting centers opened this weekend in many counties across the state. Voters came out to Oakland Technical High School, one of more than two dozen spots in Oakland where people can cast their ballots for the upcoming midterm elections.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

These 2 cities are the best for cannabis vacations

OAKLAND, Calif. - San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation. At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country. The most cost-efficient destinations...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lottery madness: Wednesday jackpot jumps to over $1 billion

SAN JOSE, Calif. - There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars. People across the Bay Area took their chance, and...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man accused in Pelosi attack appears in court, pleads not guilty

SAN FRANCISCO - The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi in his home early last Friday morning entered "not guilty" pleas in court on Tuesday. David DePape appeared in court for the first time facing these charges, and his attorney says they will be looking at the role social media played leading up to the events early Friday morning.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco's welcome ambassadors celebrate one year in the city

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's welcome ambassadors have been on the city streets for a year now, and Mayor London Breed says they're making the streets safer and more welcoming. For those coming to visit they will be welcomed by ambassadors who are there to lend a helping hand and keep an eye out for safety.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Movie-themed Halloween House collects San Jose donations

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeowner in San Jose is going above and beyond decorating this Halloween, and it’s all for a good cause. The decorations are based on movie themes, and they’re also asking the community to drop off canned goods and other items for those in need.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged Pelosi attacker enters not guilty plea

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco judge on Tuesday ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail. Adam Lipson, a lawyer for defendant David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on Depape’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Imposter student reportedly lived on Stanford campus for nearly a year

STANFORD, Calif. - An alleged squatter posing as a student was found living on Stanford University's campus for nearly a year, according to reports. The Stanford Daily reports that William Curry of Alabama claimed to be a transfer student whose information was not in the system yet. Curry allegedly was...
STANFORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
OAKLAND, CA

