FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk under scrutiny from Twitter users and World Federation of Advertisers
Elon Musk under scrutiny from Twitter users and World Federation of Advertisers. Elon Musk fired the Board of Directors Monday, as a small group of protestors outside Twitter headquarters and an open letter from the biggest advertising association in the world is showing the scrutiny on Musk as he tries to steer Twitter through the transition.
KTVU FOX 2
Nevada businessman offers cheaper building for pricey public toilet saga in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A Nevada businessman who sells pre-fabricated buildings is offering to donate a pre-fabricated building to be used as a public toilet in San Francisco's Noe Valley after the expensive public toilet story went national last month. Chad Kaufman, president of Public Restroom Company, said the building including...
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Paul Pelosi attacker to be arraigned
David DePape, the man accused of fracturing Paul Pelosi's skull, was set to be arraigned in San Francisco on state criminal charges. DePape, who had lived in a Richmond garage and worked as a handyman, also faces two federal charges for allegedly breaking into the home of Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco in need of bilingual poll workers
Election Day is one week away. San Francisco's Department Elections is putting out the word that they're looking for bilingual poll workers. Voters should also be aware of some changes this fall regarding your voting district and polling location.
KTVU FOX 2
Teacher sickout at George Washington High in San Francisco
Teachers are calling in sick at George Washington High School in San Francisco on Wednesday in an effort to send a message to the district about recent pay issues. Amanda Quintana reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors say Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker is loner with radical beliefs
David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into his home on Friday, had become increasingly radicalized recently, according to neighbors. DePape had been living alone in a Richmond garage for the past two years, ahead of breaking into the San Francisco home of...
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Pelosi attacker wanted to take House Speaker hostage, 'break her kneecaps'
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect who allegedly attacked 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into his San Francisco home intended to hold his wife House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and "break her kneecaps," according to an FBI affidavit. On Monday, federal prosecutors charged David DePape, 42, with influencing,...
KTVU FOX 2
Attack on Paul Pelosi will play role in midterm election: expert
OAKLAND, Calif. - California is just days away from the midterm elections and voting centers opened this weekend in many counties across the state. Voters came out to Oakland Technical High School, one of more than two dozen spots in Oakland where people can cast their ballots for the upcoming midterm elections.
KTVU FOX 2
These 2 cities are the best for cannabis vacations
OAKLAND, Calif. - San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation. At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country. The most cost-efficient destinations...
KTVU FOX 2
Lottery madness: Wednesday jackpot jumps to over $1 billion
SAN JOSE, Calif. - There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars. People across the Bay Area took their chance, and...
KTVU FOX 2
Man accused in Pelosi attack appears in court, pleads not guilty
SAN FRANCISCO - The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi in his home early last Friday morning entered "not guilty" pleas in court on Tuesday. David DePape appeared in court for the first time facing these charges, and his attorney says they will be looking at the role social media played leading up to the events early Friday morning.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland artist, formerly homeless, uses his experience 'to capture the true emotions of life'
OAKLAND, Calif. - He’s become somewhat of a fixture in his Oakland neighborhood. On any given day, you might find Roosevelt Washington sitting at his favorite coffee shop, Peet’s on Lakeshore Avenue, with a canvas in front him, focused on his latest work. The 56-year-old formerly homeless Oakland...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's welcome ambassadors celebrate one year in the city
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's welcome ambassadors have been on the city streets for a year now, and Mayor London Breed says they're making the streets safer and more welcoming. For those coming to visit they will be welcomed by ambassadors who are there to lend a helping hand and keep an eye out for safety.
KTVU FOX 2
Movie-themed Halloween House collects San Jose donations
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeowner in San Jose is going above and beyond decorating this Halloween, and it’s all for a good cause. The decorations are based on movie themes, and they’re also asking the community to drop off canned goods and other items for those in need.
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged San Francisco serial stalker hit with new charges after more women come forward
SAN FRANCISCO - An alleged serial stalker in San Francisco faces additional charges after six new victims came forward, authorities said. Bill Hobbs, 34, was previously arrested and charged in 14 incidents targeting women in San Francisco, ranging from sexual battery to assault. And then authorities claimed he was involved in more incidents dating to last year.
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged Pelosi attacker enters not guilty plea
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco judge on Tuesday ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail. Adam Lipson, a lawyer for defendant David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on Depape’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Imposter student reportedly lived on Stanford campus for nearly a year
STANFORD, Calif. - An alleged squatter posing as a student was found living on Stanford University's campus for nearly a year, according to reports. The Stanford Daily reports that William Curry of Alabama claimed to be a transfer student whose information was not in the system yet. Curry allegedly was...
KTVU FOX 2
Boyfriend accused in Oakland murder-for-hire plot hung himself with T-shirt
DUBLIN, Calif. - The 73-year-old man arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill his girlfriend – a beloved Oakland dentist -- died by suicide within hours of being taken to Santa Rita Jail by hanging himself with a T-shirt, KTVU has learned. According to an Alameda County Fire...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police union calls for investigation into lack of mutual aid request over weekend
San Jose, CA - A violent weekend in San Jose has prompted questions about police responses to 911 calls. The San Jose police union wants to know why there wasn’t a departmental request for mutual aid. The question highlights a split between the San Jose Police Department and its unionized officers.
KTVU FOX 2
480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
