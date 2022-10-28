ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mahsa Saeidi
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VT1NF_0ipUHlOI00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -— A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida’s property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.

Many Floridians have had property insurance issues but Tom Colantuono’s experience really takes the cake.

The night before Hurricane Ian hit Florida, Colantuono and his wife were getting ready. They were buying supplies and prepping their house when they got the news nobody wants.

“She was white as a ghost,” he recalled. “She said, ‘We just got cancelled by Frontline.'”

The notice of cancellation was effective Oct. 22, 2022.

It was the second time this year Colantuono had a policy canceled.

“Tell me why I was canceled?” Colantuono said during an interview with Nexstar’s WFLA in May.

Colantuono was one of more than 68,000 Floridians canceled by FedNat Insurance Company in May. In July, WFLA spoke with him again when he was faced with a double-whammy.

FEMA changed its flood maps, meaning Colantuono’s flood insurance costs went up along with his premium. He called Florida’s insurance market “out of control.”

Colantuono reached out to WFLA again recently, concerned about the rights of homeowners.

“They just can’t cancel our policy the night before a hurricane is going to make landfall,” he said.

That’s true — they can’t.

As Hurricane Ian hit, Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier issued an order to temporarily protect residents. It reads, in part, “from September 28 – November 28, no insurer or other regulated entity may cancel, non-renew or issue a notice of cancellation or nonrenewal of a policy or contract except at the written request of the policyholder.”

They can, however, cancel you after the two months are up. It’s why Colantuono’s agent signed him up with another carrier.

“I just found a policy with Citizens,” Colantuono said.

Like one million other Floridians, the state’s insurer of last resort is Colantuono’s only resort. It’s a Florida insurance tale with no happy ending in sight.

WFLA asked Colantuono if he’s concerned he’ll eventually get priced out of Florida.

“Sure — just this year the increases have gone up, probably doubled, almost tripled,” he said.

So why was the company allowed to cancel his policy? Insurance experts said the cancellation was likely in the works weeks before Hurricane Ian.

The Office of Insurance Regulation says any cancellation issued 10 days before Hurricane Ian must be withdrawn.

Residents who experienced anything similar are encouraged to call their agents. The agent will call the company and tell them to withdraw the cancellation, pursuant to the state’s order. However, an agent might just decide it’s best to move your policy.

Comments / 28

Rick H
5d ago

This is a BS story. Homeowners insurance policies aren't canceled overnight. The policyholder knew months in advance that he was going to be dropped. Additionally, flood insurance is separate from your Homeowners insurance policy and is administered by the federal government.

Reply
14
live free or die
5d ago

No big deal just go to the office of the Florida’s insurance commissioner & write the report of the cancellation & the insurance commissioner will give them a real nasty call 📞 of if you do not pay Mr. So & so I will fine your company $1,500/a day until you all comply, it happened to me. I went to the insurance commissioner report it the commissioner there she called & they were scared having their license taken away & the check came 3 days later. Problem solved. Got my check for $25,000. Happy 😃 man 👨 👍

Reply
7
JC
5d ago

I hope this insurance company, and ANY insurance company who would and did this to policyholders, pays dearly for this gross injustice.

Reply
5
Related
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE
horseandrider.com

43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Satellite manufacturer scrubs plans for Florida expansion. Here’s where they’re heading instead

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A satellite manufacturer that had big plans for Florida’s Space Coast has made a decision to expand in California instead. Terran Orbital proposed bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to Central Florida in partnership with Space Florida, investing $300 million to build the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Wins $2 Million Sctratch-Off Sold At Publix

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. The Dade County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Florida gas to spike as DeSantis gas tax holiday ends

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
People

Luke Bryan Defends Decision to Invite 'Polarizing' Gov. DeSantis to Announce Hurricane Relief at Florida Show

The country star shared a statement on Twitter after fans complained about Bryan letting the controversial politician appear on his stage It wasn't everyone's kind of night. Country star Luke Bryan issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday after he warmly welcomed controversial Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on stage at a tour stop in Jacksonville on Friday night. Funds raised by the Raised Up Right Tour shows (including an upcoming gig in Estero, Florida) are going toward those impacted by Hurricane Ian via the Florida Disaster Fund, but...
FLORIDA STATE
American Songwriter

Luke Bryan Responds to Backlash From Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Concert Appearance

Luke Bryan responded to an appearance by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis at his recent concert in Jacksonville, Florida on Oct. 28. The country singer and American Idol judge acknowledged that the Florida governor is a “very polarizing figure.” Bryan said that the purpose of the event was not a political move, but instead an attempt to help raise funding for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida

The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
The Hill

The Hill

746K+
Followers
86K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy