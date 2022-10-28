Read full article on original website
cbs17
Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
cbs17
Suspect wrote bank-robbery note on back of his pay stub, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol apprehended a man in Robeson County wanted in an early Tuesday afternoon bank robbery. The Fayetteville Police Department said Dennis Wayne Price Jr. robbed a PNC branch at 454 Ramsey St. around 12:30 p.m. Price Jr. entered the bank and...
cbs17
3 youths shot at North Raleigh apartment complex, 2 in serious condition, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three youths were shot at a North Raleigh apartment complex Monday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing, which is near the split of Old Wake Forest Road and Litchford Road.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting
Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
After lawsuit, police body cam video released of North Carolina woman’s arrest
A woman who said Fayetteville police officers were overly aggressive with her, and who filed a lawsuit against the department, had body camera footage of the September incident approved Monday and released Tuesday.
Fayetteville police arrest man accused of robbing PNC Bank
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Wayne Price Jr. at a traffic stop in Robeson County. Fayetteville police said around 12:30 p.m., Price entered the PNC Bank at 454 Ramsey...
cbs17
Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall; investigation ongoing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police: North Carolina woman dead after running into traffic, getting hit by 2 cars
A woman has died after 'running out into traffic' and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say.
WRAL
3 people shot in Raleigh, no one in custody
The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
cbs17
Teen driver charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver has been charged after police said she hit and killed a man who was walking across a Fayetteville parking lot Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
cbs17
Attorney for woman who said Fayetteville police assaulted her calls body-cam video ‘worst fears’ of Blacks
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The attorney for the woman who said Fayetteville police assaulted her issued a statement Wednesday about Tuesday’s release of the police body-cam video. The statement from Carnell Johnson reads as follows:. This video is undeniable. Detective Bell and Officer Haddock weren’t going to believe...
Woman charged with hit-and-run in fatal Fayetteville pedestrian crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was charged with felony hit-and-run after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Fayetteville on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:35 p.m., Fayetteville police officers arrived to a pedestrian hit call at along the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle. Officers found Mark E....
Driver breaks window to escape from car submerged in Johnston County creek
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A driver hydroplaned in heavy rain Tuesday and ended up in a creek in Johnston County. The crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. on N.C. Highway 222 near Middlesex. Crews at the scene told WRAL News the driver was able to shatter a window, climb out and...
cbs17
Fiancé of Raleigh mass shooting victim says alert ‘might have saved her life’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The fiancé of one of the Raleigh mass shooting victims is speaking out, calling on Raleigh City Council members to resign. Robert Steele misses his fiancée, Mary Marshall, every day. “That memorial was exactly what I was hoping it would be. It was...
Driver found with gunshot after Cary officers respond to car crash: Police
Cary police said the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at O'Kelly Chapel and Parkside Main.
WITN
Police: Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department say a woman was killed Saturday evening around 6:45 p.m. after getting hit by two vehicles. Sherry Aldridge Goff was running across Wayne Memorial Drive and was hit by a car traveling south bound. Goff was then hit by a second car...
cbs17
Part of I-440 closing nightly for demolition work
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Part of Interstate 440 will be closing overnight for the next few weeks, according to officials. This is happening at I-440 near Western Boulevard. Officials said this is so demolition work can take place which is part of the I-440 Improvements Project. You can find information on the project here.
cbs17
Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
Police: Driver flips car while distracted by cell phone in North Carolina neighborhood
The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thorpshire Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Harps Mill Road.
