ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
ERWIN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting

Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

3 people shot in Raleigh, no one in custody

The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Part of I-440 closing nightly for demolition work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Part of Interstate 440 will be closing overnight for the next few weeks, according to officials. This is happening at I-440 near Western Boulevard. Officials said this is so demolition work can take place which is part of the I-440 Improvements Project. You can find information on the project here.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy