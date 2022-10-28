Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Audobon Park advocates agree with Memphis' reworked plans for renovations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' multi-million dollar plan to renovate Audubon Park initially received some backlash. A group called “Saving Audubon Park” expressed concerns over saving some of the park’s green space. Tuesday, both "Saving Audubon Park” and the city agreed on a reworked plan. “Once...
localmemphis.com
Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
Residents express concerns over Memphis intersection at center of expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Southwest Memphis had a chance to weigh in on the expansion of a central road in their community. FOX13 previously reported that the intersection of Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road was deemed one of the most dangerous in the city in 2021 with 169 crashes.
lakelandcurrents.com
Gloss Nail Bar Ready To Open
“It’s not a typical nail salon.” That’s what Karina Tong told me about Gloss Nail Bar when I marveled at the size and scope of her store located in The Lake District. Ms. Tong, the owner of Gloss, said they are putting finishing touches on everything and expects to open at 9:30am on Friday morning, November 4. “It’s been a long road to get here,” she said, citing Covid and supply chain issues in the delayed opening. “But we’re excited about opening. We will have a traditional dragon dance Friday and Saturday morning to bring good energy into the space!”
New Shelby County Clerk’s Office location not ready until December, clerk says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Shelby County Clerk’s Office location was reportedly ready for customers on Halloween, but that opening has been extended, according to Clerk Wanda Halbert. On Monday, Shelby County Government said the new office, located at 3785 Riverdale Rd., was ready for business and could...
tri-statedefender.com
The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan
From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
‘It’s crushing’: Diesel fuel prices drive up cost of goods in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A diesel fuel shortage across the United States continues to drive up the cost of goods and groceries in Memphis. “It’s crushing,” said Marcus Campbell, a driver from Jacksonville Florida. “(Prices) are high. I can say it’s affecting my company really bad right now.”
KAKE TV
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low water levels in Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CNN Newsource) - The severe drought that has lowered water levels along the Mississippi River has unearthed some hidden treasures. The latest find is an old casino riverboat in Memphis, Tennessee. The Diamond Lady first set sail in the early 1990s, and it became a floating casino a few years later.
localmemphis.com
Ransom: When will the bickering between Halbert and county government end?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County commissioners all but demanded Wanda Halbert open a new clerk's office on Riverdale Road Monday to help relieve some of the unforgivable long wait times car owners have been enduring all year. They even passed a resolution earlier...
wgnsradio.com
The Low Level Mississippi River and a Visit to Memphis, Tennessee - Civil War Relics, Sunken Boats and More
(MISSISSIPPI RIVER) The Mississippi River was at record low numbers over the past month of October, causing problems for river transportation, issues for farmers who use the water for their crops and livestock and more. At the same time, low water levels have led to a number of historic findings to include everything from sunken boats and ships and civil war battle relics (one notable find was located by history buff Riley Bryant), to human bones. To see more photos from WGNS’ Scott Walker, visit his personal Blog, SmallTownBigWorld.com.
WREG
Four new restaurants in the Memphis area
Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
Church fights city citation for illegal dumping, looks to county for solution
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh church that’s been cited by the city for trash dumped on its property argues that the dumping is not their fault, and they’re taking their fight to court. Egypt Baptist Church has faced a problem of illegal dumping on its rural property for years. WREG covered the story as far […]
localmemphis.com
Shelby County to replace 17 school buses for zero emission models
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County students will soon roll into the future. Congressman Steve Cohen announced on Monday that Shelby County Schools will be replacing 17 existing school buses with clean, zero emission models. This is the first round of funding from a program by the Environmental Protection...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
desotocountynews.com
Boards of aldermen set to meet Tuesday evening
Here are links to the agendas for board of aldermen meetings in DeSoto County on the first Tuesday of November, Nov. 1. Planning agenda items will include design reviews for two new Cookout restaurants in the city, at 1179 Main Street and at 3212 Goodman Road. There will also be a design review application for a new Hampton Inn and Suites in the Diamonds of Snowden Grove subdivision. Meeting starts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
localmemphis.com
Shelby County Election Commission gets $130K for voter education
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted to allocate $130,000 to the election commission for voter education. The request for funds came in mid-October alongside a request for just over $81,000 to train poll workers, but county commissioners waited to vote on funding voter education until Monday, October 31.
actionnews5.com
A ride along with Memphis Army Corps: How are they navigating Miss. River historic low levels?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At last check Friday evening, the National Weather Service (NWS) river gauge at Memphis read -9.87ft., less than a foot from the all-time record low that was set last week. It’s a concerning sight from Downtown Memphis, how low the river has dropped in recent weeks...
localmemphis.com
MSCS school uses horses to help bring education to life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a time where test scores are seeing some of its lowest results in Memphis Shelby County Schools, Perea Elementary is the site of a new way of teaching, which hopes to get students ready to learn as soon as they enter the classroom. Tuesdays are...
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
