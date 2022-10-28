“It’s not a typical nail salon.” That’s what Karina Tong told me about Gloss Nail Bar when I marveled at the size and scope of her store located in The Lake District. Ms. Tong, the owner of Gloss, said they are putting finishing touches on everything and expects to open at 9:30am on Friday morning, November 4. “It’s been a long road to get here,” she said, citing Covid and supply chain issues in the delayed opening. “But we’re excited about opening. We will have a traditional dragon dance Friday and Saturday morning to bring good energy into the space!”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO