Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
myfoxzone.com
Family violence-related deaths rising in Texas, study says
TEXAS, USA — As North Texas continues to deal with multiple domestic violence situations in recent weeks, it aligns with a trend that is plaguing all of Texas in the past few years. The Lewisville Police Department recently said a woman and a man died in a shooting that...
myfoxzone.com
Reward increased to $50,000 for information about death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) increased the reward to $50,000 for information related to the death of Fort Hood Pvt. Gregory Morales. The reward was previously $25,000. Morales' remains were found in June, 2020 in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road...
myfoxzone.com
Final Texas audit of 2020 Presidential Election to be released in December
TEXAS, USA — Nov. 8 will be Secretary of State John Scott’s first general election since he took office. And he was blunt and didn’t hesitate to answer when we asked him if the Texas election will be safe. “I think it’s going to be the safest,...
myfoxzone.com
Texas This Week: Mike Collier (D), candidate for Texas lieutenant governor
AUSTIN, Texas — With just one week left of early voting, the race to be the State's second-in-command is heating up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released a new political ad making claims about Democrat Mike Collier, and Collier's team responded by sending out a cease and desist order, saying the ad is all lies. The lieutenant governor wasn't available for an interview, but Collier sat down with KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content, Ashley Goudeau, to discuss the ad, his campaign and his vision for Texas.
myfoxzone.com
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston with early voting underway
HOUSTON — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was back campaigning in Houston Saturday as early voting is underway. O’Rourke made a stop at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, an early voting site, urging supporters to the polls. "Our friends, our family, our neighbors our classmates our...
myfoxzone.com
Drivers and trick-or-treaters are urged to put safety first this Halloween
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Trick-or-treaters will soon take over the streets and sidewalks in neighborhoods all across the country. It’s a potentially dangerous night. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
myfoxzone.com
4 workers injured by gas release at Los Angeles airport
LOS ANGELES — Four workers were injured, including one critically, by a release of carbon dioxide early Monday in a Los Angeles International Airport utility room, authorities said. One man was initially in grave condition but was upgraded to critical on arrival at a hospital, Los Angeles Fire Department...
Comments / 0