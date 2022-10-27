ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

myfoxzone.com

Family violence-related deaths rising in Texas, study says

TEXAS, USA — As North Texas continues to deal with multiple domestic violence situations in recent weeks, it aligns with a trend that is plaguing all of Texas in the past few years. The Lewisville Police Department recently said a woman and a man died in a shooting that...
LEWISVILLE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Texas This Week: Mike Collier (D), candidate for Texas lieutenant governor

AUSTIN, Texas — With just one week left of early voting, the race to be the State's second-in-command is heating up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released a new political ad making claims about Democrat Mike Collier, and Collier's team responded by sending out a cease and desist order, saying the ad is all lies. The lieutenant governor wasn't available for an interview, but Collier sat down with KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content, Ashley Goudeau, to discuss the ad, his campaign and his vision for Texas.
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston with early voting underway

HOUSTON — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was back campaigning in Houston Saturday as early voting is underway. O’Rourke made a stop at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, an early voting site, urging supporters to the polls. "Our friends, our family, our neighbors our classmates our...
HOUSTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Drivers and trick-or-treaters are urged to put safety first this Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Trick-or-treaters will soon take over the streets and sidewalks in neighborhoods all across the country. It’s a potentially dangerous night. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
MICHIGAN STATE
myfoxzone.com

4 workers injured by gas release at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES — Four workers were injured, including one critically, by a release of carbon dioxide early Monday in a Los Angeles International Airport utility room, authorities said. One man was initially in grave condition but was upgraded to critical on arrival at a hospital, Los Angeles Fire Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA

