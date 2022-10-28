ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 8

Paul Hager
5d ago

Don't build on the beach then whine when a storm comes along. Don't expect us to pay for it.

Reply(1)
4
WESH

Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brightline conducts high-speed testing in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline is testing out the tracks and crossings in Northern Brevard as it moves forward on the high-speed line that will connect Orlando to Miami. The first passengers are expected to travel mid-next year. “They’re going to see trains going through at slow speeds, but...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida counties seeing low early voting turnout

Orange County, FL, USA — Florida's general election is coming fast and even though early voting is underway, fewer people are casting a ballot. Orange County's supervisor of elections Bill Cowles says early voting turnout is down by about 20,000 compared with what the county saw this time in 2018.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Boil water notice issued for Eatonville, officials say

EATONVILLE, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the city of Eatonville. City officials said they've been notified that as a result of a water main repair Tuesday evening, the water system's quality was possibly compromised and bacteria could've entered into the water. It's suggested...
EATONVILLE, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Martin strengthens into hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Martin strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday. As of Wednesday morning, the hurricane was 790 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The system was moving east-northeast at 26 mph. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Lisa to strengthen Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa is forecast to strengthen Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm was located 270 miles east of Isla Roatan, Honduras, and 385 miles east of Belize City. Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west at 15 mph. "On...
ORLANDO, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida

The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida

The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando

The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

