7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
WOWK
Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota said Tuesday that its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen. Toyota Motor Corp.’s quarterly profit through September totaled 434 billion yen, or $2.9 billion, down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
msn.com
Dow ends over 800 points higher as stocks cap a volatile week with big gains
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher Friday, capping a volatile week that saw Big Tech shares hammered after a series of disappointing earnings reports while industrials and defensive stocks soared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a gain of around 828 points, or 2.6%, near 32,861, according to preliminary figures, leaving the blue-chip gauge with a weekly gain of 5.7% and on track for a monthly advanced of 14.4%. That monthly rise would be the Dow's biggest since January 1976 and the largest October rise on record if it holds up through Monday's close. The S&P 500 rose around 94 points, or 2.5%, to close near 3,901, for a weekly gain of 2.5%. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite bounced higher by around 310 points, or 2.9%, finishing near 11,102, swinging to a weekly gain of 2.2%.
kitco.com
Lithium producer Livent posts net income of $78M in third quarter on strong customer demand
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company’s reported GAAP net income was $77.6 million in Q3 2022, 29% higher than the previous quarter,...
tipranks.com
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Cargojet’s Q3-2022 earnings results were mixed, with earnings per share beating expectations while revenue missed. Still, the company seems sound overall, and analysts agree. Earlier today, Cargojet (TSE: CJT) (OTC: CGJTF), a Canadian air transportation services company, reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which missed revenue expectations but beat earnings-per-share...
Aflac reports earnings hit, but Wall Street takes it in stride
Battered by a weak yen, higher interest rates, and post-pandemic conditions worldwide, Aflac Monday reported somewhat weaker than expected financial results, depending on whose consensus you consult, but Wall Street seemed to take it in stride. Shares of Aflac, the nation’s largest supplier of supplemental insurance, have climbed more than...
Immunic's Earnings Outlook
Immunic IMUX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Immunic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.66. Immunic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
NASDAQ
EBay beats third-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ecommerce company eBay Inc EBAY.O on Wednesday beat Wall Street targets for third-quarter revenue as consumers snapped up luxury souvenirs and quirky gifts on its platform. Shares of the company were up 7% in extended trading, following an about 40% slump so far this year. Ebay...
Advanced Micro Devices Analyst 'Surprised By Weakness' Heading Into Q3 Earnings: What To Watch
Advanced Micro Devices AMD will print its third-quarter 2022 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday. When the semiconductor company printed a second-quarter earnings beat on Aug. 2, the stock closed slightly lower the following day with a delayed reaction. Bullish momentum came in on Aug. 4 and AMD surged 6.84% to close the session at $103.86.
msn.com
The Dow is on track for record October as Big Tech tanks: What’s next for stocks as investors await Fed clues
October is offering up a tale of two markets. Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average have put the blue-chip gauge on track for its best October on record, while Big Tech heavyweights are suffering a shellacking that has market veterans recalling the dot-com bust in the early 2000s. “You...
