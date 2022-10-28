ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NASDAQ

Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
WOWK

Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota said Tuesday that its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen. Toyota Motor Corp.’s quarterly profit through September totaled 434 billion yen, or $2.9 billion, down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier.
tipranks.com

Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
Fox Business

UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings

Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Benzinga

Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings

Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
msn.com

Dow ends over 800 points higher as stocks cap a volatile week with big gains

U.S. stocks ended sharply higher Friday, capping a volatile week that saw Big Tech shares hammered after a series of disappointing earnings reports while industrials and defensive stocks soared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a gain of around 828 points, or 2.6%, near 32,861, according to preliminary figures, leaving the blue-chip gauge with a weekly gain of 5.7% and on track for a monthly advanced of 14.4%. That monthly rise would be the Dow's biggest since January 1976 and the largest October rise on record if it holds up through Monday's close. The S&P 500 rose around 94 points, or 2.5%, to close near 3,901, for a weekly gain of 2.5%. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite bounced higher by around 310 points, or 2.9%, finishing near 11,102, swinging to a weekly gain of 2.2%.
tipranks.com

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers

Cargojet’s Q3-2022 earnings results were mixed, with earnings per share beating expectations while revenue missed. Still, the company seems sound overall, and analysts agree. Earlier today, Cargojet (TSE: CJT) (OTC: CGJTF), a Canadian air transportation services company, reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which missed revenue expectations but beat earnings-per-share...
InsuranceNewsNet

Aflac reports earnings hit, but Wall Street takes it in stride

Battered by a weak yen, higher interest rates, and post-pandemic conditions worldwide, Aflac Monday reported somewhat weaker than expected financial results, depending on whose consensus you consult, but Wall Street seemed to take it in stride. Shares of Aflac, the nation’s largest supplier of supplemental insurance, have climbed more than...
Benzinga

Immunic's Earnings Outlook

Immunic IMUX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Immunic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.66. Immunic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
NASDAQ

EBay beats third-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ecommerce company eBay Inc EBAY.O on Wednesday beat Wall Street targets for third-quarter revenue as consumers snapped up luxury souvenirs and quirky gifts on its platform. Shares of the company were up 7% in extended trading, following an about 40% slump so far this year. Ebay...

