Offseason outlook for the Seattle Mariners
The Mariners finally ended their postseason drought, and took a step further in October with a dramatic sweep of the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series before falling to the Astros in the ALDS. Now, the Mariners are looking to shed their other ignominious label as the only one of the 30 MLB teams that has never reached the World Series.
Brewers To Re-Sign Jon Singleton To Minor League Deal
The Brewers are re-signing first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league contract, reports Adam McCalvy of MLB.com (Twitter link). The 31-year-old will be in big league Spring Training as a non-roster invitee, McCalvy adds. It’s a second straight season in the Milwaukee organization for Singleton, who hasn’t appeared in...
Cubs top prospect Alexander Canario suffers ankle fracture in Winter League game
Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a badly fractured ankle and a dislocated shoulder during a Dominican Winter League game on Thursday, according to multiple sources (including reporter Arturo Bisono). While trying to beat out a grounder, Canario awkwardly stepped on the bag and then fell to the ground in obvious pain.
Royals hire Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager
The Royals have hired Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their new manager, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. This is the first Major League managerial job for Quatraro, who turns 49 years old in November. A popular managerial candidate in recent years, Quatraro has received interviews with at least six...
Dodgers interested in SS Carlos Correa
After being eliminated from the postseason in 5 games by the division rival Padres, the Dodgers have turned their focus to the offseason earlier than expected coming off a 111-win campaign. This offseason is sure to be a significant one for the Dodgers, as Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, Joey Gallo, and Craig Kimbrel are among their players who will test free agency this offseason, with it also being possible that Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger depart in the event that the Dodgers decline Turner’s club option and non-tender Bellinger.
Podcast: The Pistons Off To A Rough Start This Season
The All Pistons Podcast hosts go over the difficult start to the Pistons season.
Marlins, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. agree to multiyear extension
The Marlins have agreed to terms with pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. on a multi-year deal, reports Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Specific salary terms are unclear, but Mish adds that Stottlemyre is now among the highest-paid pitching coaches in the game. There’d been some uncertainty as to whether the 58-year-old...
Orioles Outright Aramis Garcia and Chris Ellis
The Orioles have announced that they have outrighted catcher Aramis Garcia and pitcher Chris Ellis to Triple-A Norfolk. They now have 39 players on their 40-man roster. Garcia was claimed from the Reds on October 15th, and quickly passed through the Orioles’ waivers. He was projected to earn only $800K during his first trip through arbitration, but Cincinnati opted to cut him loose with Tyler Stephenson entrenched as the team’s primary catcher. Garcia dealt with a left middle finger sprain during the 2022 season that forced him to the 60-day injured list, limiting the former second-round pick to 47 games where he slashed a weak .213/.248/.259 with a single homer. The 29-year-old has a better track record in Triple-A, where he has hit .264/.329/.447 across parts of four seasons.
Report: White Sox no longer considering Joe Espada in managerial search
Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer a candidate to become the next White Sox manager, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports. Espada was reportedly a finalist for the Marlins’ job before Miami hired Skip Schumaker earlier this week, and he hasn’t been linked to the Royals, the only other team still looking for a new manager. As a result, it looks like Espada will again come up short in a bid for his first Major League managerial job, after previously being considered by such teams as the Mets, Giants, Athletics, Twins, and Cubs over the last few seasons.
Kyle Hendricks hasn’t started throwing, still on track for Spring Training
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks has still not started throwing in his recovery from a mid-season capsular tear in his shoulder, per Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports. While the delay in his recovery is enough to cause some concern, Wittenmyer notes that there’s not yet reason to think that Hendricks won’t be ready for spring training. Hendricks was originally due to resume playing catch at the end of the season, but the plan is now to start that in November.
Cardinals star Albert Pujols officially files for retirement
Future Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols has officially signed his retirement papers Monday, ending his glittering 22-year career, per Mark Feisand of MLB.com. Pujols had already announced 2022 would be his final season, but after a resurgent final year for the Cardinals this news confirms he won’t be back.
Assessing the New York Mets' offseason outlook
The Mets spent a lot of money last offseason, which got them into the postseason in 2022. But after losing their first-round matchup to the Padres, they are now about to see a huge chunk of their roster head to free agency. That means they might have to keep the wallet open if they want to take another shot in 2023.
The Dodgers' looming decision on Justin Turner
Since 2014, Justin Turner’s provided the Dodgers lineup with an elite bat and sound defense at the hot corner. Yet after a season that saw his output decline the veteran’s future in LA is up in the air. The Dodgers hold a $16M team option for 2023 with a $2M buyout, and according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, haven’t informed the 2022 winner of the Roberto Clemente Award of their decision yet.
Previewing the 2022-23 free agent class: starting pitcher
MLBTR has gone around the diamond with a position-by-position look at this winter’s free agent class. With all the hitters now covered, we turn our attention to the pitching. This offseason’s starting pitching class features a handful of the game’s highest-upside arms at the top and a seemingly endless supply of back-of-the-rotation innings-eaters beyond them.
