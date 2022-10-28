Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program returns to West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the winter months are approaching, snow will be falling. The West Fargo Fire Department is asking for you to volunteer as part of its ‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program. They want you to help take care of a hydrant before the...
valleynewslive.com
WF neighborhood raises health concerns on nearby concrete excavating business
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo neighborhood is blowing the whistle tonight in hopes of breathing easier. Steve Narlock has lived in his neighborhood on Riverwood Drive for nearly three decades and says it use to be picture perfect. “It was nice! You could go out,...
740thefan.com
Dangerous structures in Fargo headed for demolition
FARGO (KFGO) -Fargo City Commissioners unanimously declared two abandoned homes as dangerous buildings and ordered the structures to be torn down. Inspections Director Shawn Ouradnik said the owner of the home at 509 21st Street North had passed away and the house has significant structural problems, squatters, broken windows, and many other issues.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo seasonal parking restrictions start November 1
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seasonal parking restrictions in the City of Fargo start on November 1 and continue through Saturday, April 15. The restrictions allow City employees to remove snow and perform street maintenance during the winter months. The City says it also ensures ample space for emergency personnel to safely reach homes in times of emergency.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police Department opens downtown substation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is hoping to increase presence downtown with the opening of a new substation. It’s located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building. The downtown substation will not be staffed 24/7 but will be...
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
valleynewslive.com
Progress update on F-M Flood Diversion Project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Contractors are making progress on the southern embankment and structures that will control water flow during extreme flooding in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Metro Flood Diversion Authority provided an update on the status of the project through October 2022. At the diversion inlet structure,...
valleynewslive.com
Voters to decide on 0.5% sales tax for Moorhead Library and Community Center
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On November 8, voters in Moorhead will decide on a 0.5% sales tax proposal to fund a new regional library and community center. Residents have the chance to learn more about the project before casting their ballot. The Moorhead Public Library is hosting three...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Cass County Sheriff, NDHP give report on joint patrol in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff's Office are sharing the results of a partnered patrol that took place over the weekend in Downtown Fargo. On Saturday, October 29th from approximately 10 p.m. until early morning on Sunday, October 30th, a group...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
Tickets go on sale this Friday for this artist who was recently in Bismarck.
valleynewslive.com
A tiny NDSU Bison fan homes to find her missing doll lost with tailgating
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hensley Hanson is like many kids in the way that she has a special toy she holds dear to her heart. “I like to have tea parties with her,” she said. Her mom Michelle Hanson added, “it’s one of her babies, and...
valleynewslive.com
No tricks today; West Fargo Municipal Court is giving second chances
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Municipal Court is hosting their first “second chances” event for people with active warrants to have a chance to get it wiped. Lieutenant Cody Beilke said it’s a chance for people with misdemeanor warrants to come in without the...
valleynewslive.com
Sanford brings treats to young patients with “Backwards Halloween”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Staff at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo helped bring trick-or-treating to patients Monday, with their “Backwards Halloween”. Volunteers dressed up and delivered candy to patients who couldn’t leave their rooms. It’s a long-time tradition at Sanford, but the event hadn’t...
valleynewslive.com
MSUM unveils long-range facility plan
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The long-range facility plan for Minnesota State University Moorhead aims to achieve carbon neutrality and enhanced learning spaces. JLG Architects presented MSUM’s comprehensive facilities plan at the Comstock Memorial Union at November 1. The plan could go on for the next 20 years...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle break-in suspect caught in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An 18-year-old Moorhead man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Fargo early Monday morning following several vehicle break-ins. On the scene of the first break-in near the 50 block of Prairiewood Drive South, Fargo officers responded to a second nearby location for multiple calls of suspicious activity.
valleynewslive.com
Take Jack Back
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A post-Halloween reminder for those looking to get rid of their pumpkins, they cannot go into yard waste piles. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 14 residents can drop pumpkins at selected sites throughout Clay County. There are collection bins at each of the recycling centers in the county:
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
valleynewslive.com
Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
kvrr.com
Spooky Halloween Carousel Spotted in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s an impressive Halloween display spotted by our KVRR News Director Jim Monk. Watch this spooky carousel go round and round with skeletons, ghosts and even a headless rider!. The display is located on the front lawn of a house in the 1500 block...
