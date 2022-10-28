ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Flynn expects to field deeper squad entering fifth season at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tim Flynn enters his 26th year as a head coach this weekend when West Virginia opens the season at the Southeast Open in Salem, Va. Now is his fifth year guiding the Mountaineers, the bulk of the roster is comprised of wrestlers that were recruited by Flynn and his staff.
Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
Morgantown council advances elimination of Robert’s Rules of Order for meetings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council moved forward on a proposal Tuesday night to move the Robert’s Rules of Order method to run meetings from a requirement to a guideline. “The intent of this, as council knows, is simply to apply the Robert’s Rules of Order as guidelines rather than real detailed orders of how you conduct business,” Morgantown City Manager Kim Haws told councilors.
Police investigate downtown Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Morgantown. According to Morgantown police, a fight broke out at the entrance of The Bank located on High Street at shortly before 4 a.m.. During the altercation, reports indicated several shots were fired and a man was shot in the abdomen. The wounded man ran to a nearby Mon EMS crew for treatment. The victim was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Manchin votes early in Fairmont, denounces recent violence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin cast an early ballot for the Nov. 8 election in Fairmont Tuesday while early voting efforts continued across the state. Manchin wasted no time in addressing recent politically-related violent attacks in video remarks he made outside the J. Harper Meredith Building, Marion County’s early voting location.
Investigators probe UTV heist in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department hopes tips from the public along with evidenced gathered at a breaking and entering incident in the early morning hours of Halloween in Elkins will result in arrests. Thieves stole seven UTV side-by-side vehicles and one ATV from Elkins Motorsports...
Clerks overseeing early voting, preparations for election day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Nov. 8 General Election is just a week away and county clerks are reporting steady to brisk activity at their early voting locations. In Harrison County, early voting has been busy and with very few issues, according to Harrison County Clerk John Spires. “We’re having...
Mon County voters consider levy to support Mon EMS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Voters in Monongalia County are being asked to approve a levy next Tuesday that will support Mon EMS. Mon EMS Executive Director Forest Weyen said all residents deserve trained, properly equipped professionals prepared to respond emergencies in any area of the county at any time. “We...
