Kenwood graduation rate 10.6% higher than CPS rate, Hyde Park HS sees 24.4% growth over 5 years

Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Public Schools announce record-high graduation rate
Highest-Ever Graduation Rate of 83.8 Percent Propelled by Gains from Black Students; District’s One-Year Dropout Rate of 3.8 Percent is All-Time Low. Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez recently announced the District’s record-high five-year graduation rate of 83.8 percent, up by nearly 27 percentage points from 2011 when the rate was 56.9 percent. The four-year rate saw a similar gain, increasing 26 percentage points in the same time span and remaining nearly level since last year at 80.2 percent for the Class of 2021. Increased graduation rates among students of all racial groups led to the overall gain, bringing the District closer to its Five-Year Vision goal of reaching a 90 percent graduation rate by 2024.
Urban Prep charter is revoked, loses takeover battle with CPS
Amid pleas and opposition, the Chicago Board of Education on Wednesday, October 26, cleared the way for Chicago Public Schools to take over the storied Urban Prep Academy schools in Bronzeville and Englewood. The takeover came 20 years after Urban Prep was founded to educate, groom and mentor young Black males to give them a bright future.
CPS teacher, student face off in footwork challenge | Video
The student wanted to see if his teacher "still had it."
Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive financial relief for unpaid property taxes
CHICAGO - Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive some financial relief for their unpaid property taxes. Applications are now open for the ‘Delinquent Tax Loan’ program. This program is offered through the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program, which serves Jefferson Park, Irving Park, Belmont Cragin and parts...
Chicago's Pastor Corey Brooks comes down from rooftop, breaks ground on community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from the rooftop after 343 nights to break ground on a new community center in Woodlawn. "Eleven months ago we had zero dollars to build a community center. But now here we are, eleven months... and we have $20 million," Brooks said.
Gun recovered at Dunbar Vocational High School in South Commons, Chicago police say
A gun was found at a South Side high school, Chicago police said.
Gary Community School Corporation launches online survey for building demolitions
The Gary Community School Corporation is asking the public which abandoned schools they'd like to see get demolished. Manager Dr. Paige McNulty says there are five closed buildings the district would like to tear down, but may only be enough money for one or two. "With the last two or three properties, whichever are left, we will look to put fencing around them as we move forward," she said during a public forum Tuesday.
Chicago shootings: 5 juveniles among 32 shot, 5 killed in Halloween weekend violence, CPD says
Five juveniles are among at least 32 people shot, five fatally in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
'The city needs some hope': Pastor Corey Brooks breaks ground for new Woodlawn community center
Saturday's ceremonial groundbreaking came as at least 29 children and teens in the city have been shooting victims, seven of them killed, just this month.
Chicago opens POP! Heights Park on Far South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago opened a new park on the city's Far South Side on Saturday. POP! Heights Park is a 21,000 square foot park at 11227 South Halsted Street. POP! Heights Park is part of an initiative to re-purpose nearly one million square feet of blighted areas on the Far South Side to spur economic growth and repopulate communities. The park is accessible to thousands of people living in Roseland, Morgan Park and West Pullman.
Evanston’s first female police chief shares top priorities: Community relations, staffing, officer wellness
Rows of family photographs surround the desk of Schenita Stewart, the Evanston Police Department’s new chief. After 23 years of service, Stewart made history as the first woman to become the permanent police chief in Evanston. The city appointed her to the position after two interim chiefs and a yearlong referral-only search.
Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asks City Council to boost CPD budget next year; BGA weighs in
We're taking a deeper look at Mayor Lori Lightfoot's proposed budget increase for Chicago Police Department.
West Sider, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson Is Running For Chicago Mayor: ‘We Are Going To Bring A Revival To This City’
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, long floated as a potential mayoral candidate, has launched his bid for City Hall. Johnson, a middle school teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, announced his candidacy for mayor at a kickoff event Thursday morning at Seward Park, 375 W. Elm St. More than 100...
'I want to do everything I possibly can' to make change: Teens honored for community service
Qwaylin Miller, a senior and co-captain of the basketball team at Bronzeville’s Urban Prep, said he and about a dozen others are working to generate ideas about crime and community policing. Miller was among several teens honored for their service.
Chicago carjacking: Rideshare driver carjacked by passenger, CPD says
The passenger pulled out a gun and demanded the driver's car, police said.
Fight reported at Englewood STEM High School; at least 12 Chicago police vehicles respond
Chopper 7HD was over the scene at Englewood STEM High School.
2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
