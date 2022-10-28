Billie Ellish' brother is recovering after having surgery due to a bike accident. Fellow musician Finneas is on the mend after being injured in an electric bike accident revealed how he's doing in an Oct. 27 Instagram post, showcasing a chest X-ray of the extent of the damage. "Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow," he wrote. "The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of, and I'm feeling great!"

