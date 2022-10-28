Read full article on original website
Teddi Mellencamp Gives Health Update After Undergoing Surgery Following Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave said that she's sharing her experience because "one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested" Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is sharing new details about her stage 2 melanoma after having surgery to remove cancerous moles. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 41, previously shared that doctors believe she's predisposed to melanomas and that she would undergo a new plan for her treatment. On Wednesday, she shared new images on Instagram following her latest procedure. She posted a...
Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Rushed to Hospital for Surgery After Accident
Billie Ellish' brother is recovering after having surgery due to a bike accident. Fellow musician Finneas is on the mend after being injured in an electric bike accident revealed how he's doing in an Oct. 27 Instagram post, showcasing a chest X-ray of the extent of the damage. "Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow," he wrote. "The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of, and I'm feeling great!"
Rod Stewart's 42-Year-Old Son Sean Rushed To Hospital After Being Hit By Truck At Red Light
Rod Stewart’s son was rushed to the hospital after a truck reportedly hit him while he was stopped at a red light, RadarOnline.com has learned.The scary incident happened on Monday, resulting in Sean Stewart, 42, being immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.According to Sean’s Instagram, he was forced to wear a face mask and a neck brace as a result of the accident.“I got hit by a truck at a red light,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself on his Instagram Story. “Hard out here on these streets.”Sean has not yet shared any further details regarding where the accident...
Mum who tripped over in garden while playing with her children forced to have leg amputated
Tripping over while playing with kids is something I'm sure millions of parents have done over the years, but things took a shocking turn for one mum who was left having to have her leg amputated after she dislocated her knee. Deanna Crump was doing what loads of parents do...
Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles
Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Mum issues warning as daughter is rushed to hospital after trying viral TikTok trend
A mum has issued a warning to other parents after her teenage daughter was rushed to hospital when a TikTok trend she had tried out went horribly wrong. Kelly Sheldon, 33, is worried that her daughter's internal organs could be permanently damaged after the 14-year-old accidentally swallowed two magnets. Tia,...
Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed
A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
Leslie Jordan Dies: LAFD Reveals Details About His Condition After Crash
The entertainment world was witness to tragedy earlier this week when famed actor, comedian, and former Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan died in a devastating Los Angeles car crash in Hollywood. Jordan was just 67 years old. Now, officials are revealing more information about the deadly car accident. Noting that Jordan was found with no pulse, nor was he breathing when first responders rushed to the scene.
Kris Jenner Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery, Gets Emotional That 'I'm Getting Older'
In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, 66, visits a doctor for her “excruciating” pain and learns she needs a hip replacement Kris Jenner is feeling nervous about her upcoming operation. In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old momager visited an orthopedic surgeon after experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, telling her doctor that she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane the week before. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip...
Everything Kris Jenner Said About Her Health Issues: The Diagnosis and Surgery Explained
Addressing her health. While cameras were rolling during season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kris Jenner used the platform to candidly discuss a painful health issue. "I am finally biting the bullet. I am here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain. I got an extensive set of X-rays, an MRI […]
Couple Welcomes Baby with Emergency C-Section 48 Hours After Finding Out They Were Expecting
Peyton Stover, 23, saw her doctor for symptoms she thought were related to job stress but then found out she was pregnant and that there were complications A Nebraska couple was surprised when they found out they were expecting a baby — and just two days later, the woman gave birth. Peyton Stover, 23, of Omaha, saw her doctor after experiencing symptoms, including fatigue, that she assumed were related to job stress. "I'm a first-year teacher," Stover told KETV. "I just thought it was normal to be tired all the time." But after noticing...
Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa
The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
What is multiple sclerosis, the illness causing Selma Blair's early 'Dancing' exit?
The actress Blair has been competing on the dance show for the past four weeks, but bowed out due to doctors' orders regarding her multiple sclerosis illness.
Christina Applegate Gives 'Important' Update to 'New Normal' After MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate will make her first public appearance after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. The Dead to Me actress, 50, tweeted a photo on Oct. 27 that showed an array of walking sticks she is considering taking with her. "I have a very important ceremony coming up," Applegate tweeted. "This will be my first time out since being diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal." She added, "Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff."
‘My Three Sons’ Star Dawn Lyn in Coma After Undergoing Brain Surgery
News is coming out about classic TV star Dawn Lyn, best known for playing Dodie as a child star on the show My Three Sons. Lyn has fallen into a coma after she underwent brain surgery. Lyn’s former co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole have been sending their best wishes to her at this time, TMZ reports.
New Details Emerge About Leslie Jordan’s Car Accident
Beloved The Masked Singer guest panelist Leslie Jordan sadly passed away on Monday morning at age 67. New details have since emerged about his car accident, as well as a 911 call from a bystander. New Details About Leslie Jordan’s Car Accident. According to TMZ, it’s suspected that Jordan...
