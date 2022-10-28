High school scores/schedules: Oct. 27

REPORTING SCORES

FOOTBALL

Playoff Schedule

Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m.)

DIVISION I

Region 1

16 Stow (1-9) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

15 Strongsville (3-7) at 2 Medina (9-1)

14 Brunswick (3-7) at 3 Mentor (6-3)

13 Lorain (3-7) at 4 Cleveland Heights (9-1)

12 Cle. John Marshall (6-4) vs. 5 Cle. St. Ignatius (6-3), at Byers Field, Parma

11 GlenOak (4-6) at 6 Canton McKinley (5-5)

10 Elyria (5-5) at 7 Wadsworth (6-4)

9 Berea-Midpark (5-5) at 8 Jackson (5-5)

DIVISION II

Region 5

16 Willoughby South (4-6) at 1 Archbishop Hoban (9-1)

15 Ashtabula Lakeside (6-4) at 2 Painesville Riverside (9-1)

14 Solon (6-4) at 3 Hudson (10-0)

13 Mayfield (6-4) at 4 Austintown Fitch (9-1)

12 Cle. John Hay (7-3) at 5 St. Vincent-St. Mary (6-3)

11 Maple Heights (6-4) at 6 Walsh Jesuit (8-2)

10 Garfield Heights (7-3) at 7 Nordonia (8-2)

9 Cle. James F. Rhodes (4-4) at 8 Barberton (6-4)

Region 6

16 Westlake (5-5) at 1 Avon (9-1)

15 Oregon Clay (5-5) at 2 Highland (10-0)

14 Ashland (6-4) at 3 Toledo Central Catholic (9-1)

13 North Ridgeville (5-5) at 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-1)

12 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (5-5) at 5 Olmsted Falls (8-2)

11 Sylvania Southview (8-2) at 6 Avon Lake (8-2)

10 Parma Heights Valley Forge (7-3) at 7 North Olmsted (7-3)

9 North Royalton (6-4) at 8 Fremont Ross (6-4)

Region 7

16 Perry (4-6) at 1 Massillon (8-1)

15 Dublin Scioto (4-6) at 2 Lake (9-1)

14 Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) at 3 Westerville South (9-1)

13 Col. Northland (5-4) at 4 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (8-2)

12 Green (4-6) at 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (8-2)

11 Pataskala Licking Heights (5-5) at 6 North Canton Hoover (7-3)

10 Dover (5-5) at 7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (5-4)

9 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 8 Col. Independence (7-2)

DIVISION III

Region 9

16 East (6-4) at 1 Chardon (8-1)

15 New Philadelphia (6-4) at 2 Canfield (8-1)

14 Gates Mills Hawken (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (8-2)

13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-3) vs. 4 Hunting Valley University School (8-1), at Euclid High School

12 Alliance (8-2) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (9-1)

11 Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-2) at 6 Tallmadge (8-2)

10 Aurora (7-3) at 7 CVCA (7-3)

9 Geneva (7-3) at 8 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (8-1)

Region 10

16 Copley (3-7) at 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (7-2)

15 Rocky River (4-6) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (8-2)

14 Oberlin Firelands (7-3) at 3 Clyde (7-3)

13 Defiance (6-4) at 4 Cloverleaf (8-2)

12 Ontario (6-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (8-2)

11 Bay Village Bay (5-5) at 6 Norton (8-2)

10 Parma Padua (5-5) at 7 Buckeye (7-3)

9 Toledo Scott (8-2) at 8 Rocky River Lutheran West (9-1)

DIVISION IV

Region 13

16 Field (4-6) at 1 West Branch (9-1)

15 Coventry (5-5) at 2 East Liverpool Beaver Local (8-2)

14 Hubbard (6-4) at 3 Girard (7-3)

13 Buchtel (5-4) at 4 Woodridge (7-3)

12 Streetsboro (6-4) at 5 Northwest (7-3)

11 Poland Seminary (5-5) at 6 Jefferson Area (7-3)

10 Salem (6-4) at 7 Canton South (7-3)

9 Ashtabula Edgewood (6-4) at 8 Struthers (6-4)

DIVISION V

Region 17

16 Youngstown Liberty (4-5) at 1 Canfield South Range (10-0)

15 Smithville (6-4) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)

14 Triway (4-6) at 3 Perry (Lake Co.) (8-2)

13 Young. Cardinal Mooney (4-6) at 4 Richmond Edison (10-0)

12 Cadiz Harrison Central (6-4) at 5 Norwayne (7-3)

11 Orrville (6-4) at 6 Fairless (8-2)

10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-3) at 7 Burton Berkshire (7-3)

9 Garrettsville (8-2) at 8 Conneaut (8-2)

DIVISION VI

Region 21

16 Independence (4-6) at 1 Kirtland (10-0)

15 Southeast (4-5) at 2 Mogadore (8-0)

14 Garfield Heights Trinity (4-6) vs. 3 Young. Valley Christian (9-0), at Boardman High School

13 Jackson-Milton (7-3) at 4 Dalton (8-2)

12 Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-6) at 5 Brookfield (9-1)

11 Middlefield Cardinal (5-5) at 6 Cuyahoga Heights (7-2)

10 Mineral Ridge (8-2) at 7 Canton Central Catholic (6-4)

9 Hanoverton United (8-2) at 8 Rootstown (7-3)

SOCCER

BOYS

Tournament Schedule

Saturday's Games

Division I Cleveland 1 District Final

(At Sharkey Stadium, Barberton)

Jackson vs. North Canton Hoover, 2 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 2 District Final

(At Boliantz Stadium, Macedonia)

Hudson vs. Twinsburg, 2 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 3 District Final

(At Stewart Field, Solon)

Walsh Jesuit vs. Hunting Valley University School, 2 p.m.

Division I Cleveland 4 District Final

(At Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium)

Brunswick vs. Medina, 2 p.m.

Division I Elyria 1 District Final

(At Mercy Field at Ely Stadium, Elyria)

Strongsville vs. Wooster, 2 p.m.

Division II Akron 3 District Final

(At Pat Catan Stadium, Strongsville)

Bay Village Bay vs. Orrville, 11 a.m.

Division II Akron 4 District Final

(At Rocket Stadium, Streetsboro)

CVCA vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary, 11 a.m.

Division II Akron 5 District Final

(At Boliantz Stadium, Macedonia)

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Revere, 11 a.m.

GIRLS

Tournament Scoreboard

Thursday's Results

Division I Cleveland 1 District Final

Hudson 1, Jackson 0

Division I Cleveland 2 District Final

Twinsburg 5, GlenOak 1

Division I Cleveland 3 District Final

Walsh Jesuit 3, Green 1

Division I Cleveland 4 District Final

Strongsville 4, Brunswick 0

Division I Elyria 1 District Final

Medina 5, Brecksville 0

Division I Elyria 2 District Final

Rocky River Magnificat 5, North Royalton 0

Division II Akron 2 District Final

West Branch 2, Chesterland West Geauga 0

Division II Akron 3 District Final

Bay Village Bay 3, Chagrin Falls 0

Division II Akron 4 District Final

Archbishop Hoban 5, Buckeye 0

Division II Elyria 1 District Final

Copley 8, Parma Padua Franciscan 0

Division III Akron 3 District Final

Manchester 3, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy 0

Division III Akron 4 District Final

Chippewa 5, Rootstown 1

Division III Akron 5 District Final

Norwayne 1, Wickliffe 0 (2OT)

Thursday's Scoring Summaries

Division I Cleveland 1 District Final

HUDSON 1, JACKSON 0

Halftime : 0-0. Goals : Bell (H). Assists : None. Shots on Goal : Hud., 5-2. Corner Kicks : Hud., 3-1. Saves : Rozmajzl (J) 4; Liesen 2 (H).

Records : Jackson 10-5-4; Hudson 13-4-2.

Division I Cleveland 3 District Final

WALSH JESUIT 3, GREEN 1

Halftime: Walsh Jesuit, 2-0. Goals: Flory (W) 2, Pachan (W), Lipscomb (G). Assists: Pachan (W), Ruffa (W), Elkins (G). Shots on goal: Wal., 7-4. Corner kicks: Gre., 5-3. Saves: Lika (W) 3; Sitko (G) 4.

Records: Walsh Jesuit 15-2-2; Green 11-4-5.

Division II Akron 4 District Final

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 5, BUCKEYE 0

Goals : Shimmel (H) 3, Mahoney (H), Rasmussen (H). Assists : Thiel (H) 2, Olack (H). Shots : Hob., 19-1. Corner Kicks : Hob., 7-0. Saves : Cutlip (B) 14; Brink (H) 1.

Division II Elyria 1 District Final

COPLEY 8, PARMA PADUA FRANCISCAN 0

Halftime : Copley, 4-0. Goals : Stransky (C) 3, A.Kerekes (C) 3, Warford (C) 2. Assists : A.Kerekes (C) 2, A.Arnold (C) 2, Stransky (C), Young (C), G.Niemczura (C). Shots on Goal : Cop., 25-1. Corner Kicks : Cop., 5-0. Saves : Ayoup (C) 1.

Records : Copley 18-0-1.

VOLLEYBALL

Tournament Scoreboard

Thursday's Results

Hudson Division I District Final

Jackson 25-25-25, Painesville Riverside 10-17-8

Maple Heights Division I District Final

Rocky River Magnificat 25-25-25, Wadsworth 11-20-23

Mentor Division I District Final

Hudson 17-24-25-25-15, GlenOak 25-26-15-17-8

Solon Division I District Final

Chardon 25-25-25, Walsh Jesuit 22-20-14

Parma Heights Division I District Final

Highland 21-25-25-27, Olmsted Falls 25-19-22-25

Tournament Schedule

Saturday's Games

Oberlin Division II District Final

(At Oberlin Firelands High School)

Norton vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 7 p.m.

Tallmadge Division II District Final

(At Tallmadge High School)

Archbishop Hoban vs. Bay Village Bay, 4 p.m.

Elyria Division III District Final

(At Elyria High School)

Chippewa vs. Independence, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Tournament Schedule

Saturday's Game

Northeast Regional Final

(At Gates Mills Hawken High School)

Hudson vs. Shaker Heights, noon

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: High school scores/schedules: Oct. 27