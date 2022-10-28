High school scores/schedules: Oct. 27
REPORTING SCORES
Schools are encouraged to report scores by email at bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com . Please report scores from home and away games and from wins and losses and include statistics from both teams. Let your athletic director and coach know if you do not see your school’s result.
NOMINATE ATHLETES
Coaches are encouraged to submit nominations for the High School Spotlight by noon on Mondays. Please email bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com with the nominee’s name, school, grade, accomplishments for the week and, most important, a color headshot (a jpeg image).
FOOTBALL
Playoff Schedule
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m.)
DIVISION I
Region 1
16 Stow (1-9) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)
15 Strongsville (3-7) at 2 Medina (9-1)
14 Brunswick (3-7) at 3 Mentor (6-3)
13 Lorain (3-7) at 4 Cleveland Heights (9-1)
12 Cle. John Marshall (6-4) vs. 5 Cle. St. Ignatius (6-3), at Byers Field, Parma
11 GlenOak (4-6) at 6 Canton McKinley (5-5)
10 Elyria (5-5) at 7 Wadsworth (6-4)
9 Berea-Midpark (5-5) at 8 Jackson (5-5)
DIVISION II
Region 5
16 Willoughby South (4-6) at 1 Archbishop Hoban (9-1)
15 Ashtabula Lakeside (6-4) at 2 Painesville Riverside (9-1)
14 Solon (6-4) at 3 Hudson (10-0)
13 Mayfield (6-4) at 4 Austintown Fitch (9-1)
12 Cle. John Hay (7-3) at 5 St. Vincent-St. Mary (6-3)
11 Maple Heights (6-4) at 6 Walsh Jesuit (8-2)
10 Garfield Heights (7-3) at 7 Nordonia (8-2)
9 Cle. James F. Rhodes (4-4) at 8 Barberton (6-4)
Region 6
16 Westlake (5-5) at 1 Avon (9-1)
15 Oregon Clay (5-5) at 2 Highland (10-0)
14 Ashland (6-4) at 3 Toledo Central Catholic (9-1)
13 North Ridgeville (5-5) at 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-1)
12 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (5-5) at 5 Olmsted Falls (8-2)
11 Sylvania Southview (8-2) at 6 Avon Lake (8-2)
10 Parma Heights Valley Forge (7-3) at 7 North Olmsted (7-3)
9 North Royalton (6-4) at 8 Fremont Ross (6-4)
Region 7
16 Perry (4-6) at 1 Massillon (8-1)
15 Dublin Scioto (4-6) at 2 Lake (9-1)
14 Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) at 3 Westerville South (9-1)
13 Col. Northland (5-4) at 4 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (8-2)
12 Green (4-6) at 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (8-2)
11 Pataskala Licking Heights (5-5) at 6 North Canton Hoover (7-3)
10 Dover (5-5) at 7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (5-4)
9 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 8 Col. Independence (7-2)
DIVISION III
Region 9
16 East (6-4) at 1 Chardon (8-1)
15 New Philadelphia (6-4) at 2 Canfield (8-1)
14 Gates Mills Hawken (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (8-2)
13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-3) vs. 4 Hunting Valley University School (8-1), at Euclid High School
12 Alliance (8-2) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (9-1)
11 Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-2) at 6 Tallmadge (8-2)
10 Aurora (7-3) at 7 CVCA (7-3)
9 Geneva (7-3) at 8 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (8-1)
Region 10
16 Copley (3-7) at 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (7-2)
15 Rocky River (4-6) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (8-2)
14 Oberlin Firelands (7-3) at 3 Clyde (7-3)
13 Defiance (6-4) at 4 Cloverleaf (8-2)
12 Ontario (6-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (8-2)
11 Bay Village Bay (5-5) at 6 Norton (8-2)
10 Parma Padua (5-5) at 7 Buckeye (7-3)
9 Toledo Scott (8-2) at 8 Rocky River Lutheran West (9-1)
DIVISION IV
Region 13
16 Field (4-6) at 1 West Branch (9-1)
15 Coventry (5-5) at 2 East Liverpool Beaver Local (8-2)
14 Hubbard (6-4) at 3 Girard (7-3)
13 Buchtel (5-4) at 4 Woodridge (7-3)
12 Streetsboro (6-4) at 5 Northwest (7-3)
11 Poland Seminary (5-5) at 6 Jefferson Area (7-3)
10 Salem (6-4) at 7 Canton South (7-3)
9 Ashtabula Edgewood (6-4) at 8 Struthers (6-4)
DIVISION V
Region 17
16 Youngstown Liberty (4-5) at 1 Canfield South Range (10-0)
15 Smithville (6-4) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)
14 Triway (4-6) at 3 Perry (Lake Co.) (8-2)
13 Young. Cardinal Mooney (4-6) at 4 Richmond Edison (10-0)
12 Cadiz Harrison Central (6-4) at 5 Norwayne (7-3)
11 Orrville (6-4) at 6 Fairless (8-2)
10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-3) at 7 Burton Berkshire (7-3)
9 Garrettsville (8-2) at 8 Conneaut (8-2)
DIVISION VI
Region 21
16 Independence (4-6) at 1 Kirtland (10-0)
15 Southeast (4-5) at 2 Mogadore (8-0)
14 Garfield Heights Trinity (4-6) vs. 3 Young. Valley Christian (9-0), at Boardman High School
13 Jackson-Milton (7-3) at 4 Dalton (8-2)
12 Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-6) at 5 Brookfield (9-1)
11 Middlefield Cardinal (5-5) at 6 Cuyahoga Heights (7-2)
10 Mineral Ridge (8-2) at 7 Canton Central Catholic (6-4)
9 Hanoverton United (8-2) at 8 Rootstown (7-3)
SOCCER
BOYS
Tournament Schedule
Saturday's Games
Division I Cleveland 1 District Final
(At Sharkey Stadium, Barberton)
Jackson vs. North Canton Hoover, 2 p.m.
Division I Cleveland 2 District Final
(At Boliantz Stadium, Macedonia)
Hudson vs. Twinsburg, 2 p.m.
Division I Cleveland 3 District Final
(At Stewart Field, Solon)
Walsh Jesuit vs. Hunting Valley University School, 2 p.m.
Division I Cleveland 4 District Final
(At Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium)
Brunswick vs. Medina, 2 p.m.
Division I Elyria 1 District Final
(At Mercy Field at Ely Stadium, Elyria)
Strongsville vs. Wooster, 2 p.m.
Division II Akron 3 District Final
(At Pat Catan Stadium, Strongsville)
Bay Village Bay vs. Orrville, 11 a.m.
Division II Akron 4 District Final
(At Rocket Stadium, Streetsboro)
CVCA vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary, 11 a.m.
Division II Akron 5 District Final
(At Boliantz Stadium, Macedonia)
Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Revere, 11 a.m.
GIRLS
Tournament Scoreboard
Thursday's Results
Division I Cleveland 1 District Final
Hudson 1, Jackson 0
Division I Cleveland 2 District Final
Twinsburg 5, GlenOak 1
Division I Cleveland 3 District Final
Walsh Jesuit 3, Green 1
Division I Cleveland 4 District Final
Strongsville 4, Brunswick 0
Division I Elyria 1 District Final
Medina 5, Brecksville 0
Division I Elyria 2 District Final
Rocky River Magnificat 5, North Royalton 0
Division II Akron 2 District Final
West Branch 2, Chesterland West Geauga 0
Division II Akron 3 District Final
Bay Village Bay 3, Chagrin Falls 0
Division II Akron 4 District Final
Archbishop Hoban 5, Buckeye 0
Division II Elyria 1 District Final
Copley 8, Parma Padua Franciscan 0
Division III Akron 3 District Final
Manchester 3, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy 0
Division III Akron 4 District Final
Chippewa 5, Rootstown 1
Division III Akron 5 District Final
Norwayne 1, Wickliffe 0 (2OT)
Thursday's Scoring Summaries
Division I Cleveland 1 District Final
HUDSON 1, JACKSON 0
Halftime : 0-0. Goals : Bell (H). Assists : None. Shots on Goal : Hud., 5-2. Corner Kicks : Hud., 3-1. Saves : Rozmajzl (J) 4; Liesen 2 (H).
Records : Jackson 10-5-4; Hudson 13-4-2.
Division I Cleveland 3 District Final
WALSH JESUIT 3, GREEN 1
Halftime: Walsh Jesuit, 2-0. Goals: Flory (W) 2, Pachan (W), Lipscomb (G). Assists: Pachan (W), Ruffa (W), Elkins (G). Shots on goal: Wal., 7-4. Corner kicks: Gre., 5-3. Saves: Lika (W) 3; Sitko (G) 4.
Records: Walsh Jesuit 15-2-2; Green 11-4-5.
Division II Akron 4 District Final
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 5, BUCKEYE 0
Goals : Shimmel (H) 3, Mahoney (H), Rasmussen (H). Assists : Thiel (H) 2, Olack (H). Shots : Hob., 19-1. Corner Kicks : Hob., 7-0. Saves : Cutlip (B) 14; Brink (H) 1.
Division II Elyria 1 District Final
COPLEY 8, PARMA PADUA FRANCISCAN 0
Halftime : Copley, 4-0. Goals : Stransky (C) 3, A.Kerekes (C) 3, Warford (C) 2. Assists : A.Kerekes (C) 2, A.Arnold (C) 2, Stransky (C), Young (C), G.Niemczura (C). Shots on Goal : Cop., 25-1. Corner Kicks : Cop., 5-0. Saves : Ayoup (C) 1.
Records : Copley 18-0-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Tournament Scoreboard
Thursday's Results
Hudson Division I District Final
Jackson 25-25-25, Painesville Riverside 10-17-8
Maple Heights Division I District Final
Rocky River Magnificat 25-25-25, Wadsworth 11-20-23
Mentor Division I District Final
Hudson 17-24-25-25-15, GlenOak 25-26-15-17-8
Solon Division I District Final
Chardon 25-25-25, Walsh Jesuit 22-20-14
Parma Heights Division I District Final
Highland 21-25-25-27, Olmsted Falls 25-19-22-25
Tournament Schedule
Saturday's Games
Oberlin Division II District Final
(At Oberlin Firelands High School)
Norton vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 7 p.m.
Tallmadge Division II District Final
(At Tallmadge High School)
Archbishop Hoban vs. Bay Village Bay, 4 p.m.
Elyria Division III District Final
(At Elyria High School)
Chippewa vs. Independence, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Tournament Schedule
Saturday's Game
Northeast Regional Final
(At Gates Mills Hawken High School)
Hudson vs. Shaker Heights, noon
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: High school scores/schedules: Oct. 27
Comments / 0