Fall River's greatest war hero headed to the big screen

The extraordinary true story of Fall River native and Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Thomas J. Hudner Jr. and his friend Ensign Jesse Brown is soon to hit the big screen as “Devotion,” a war epic produced by Columbia Pictures, opening Nov. 23. Read more about their lives from the people who knew them, and get a sneak peek at the film here.

An argument and a taunting hand gesture may have led to the stabbing death of 58-year-old Antonio Santos outside of the Latinos Café on County Street in August and the first-degree murder indictment of a 20-year-old city man, according to recently released court documents. Jordan Gottlieb, 20, entered the not guilty plea on Tuesday. Find out what happened in court here.

And in a ballot vote at Monday’s Special Town Meeting at Joseph Case High School, Swansea residents by 14 votes approved $19 million in funding for the renovation and expansion of the town public library. Find out what this means, and how the other articles fared, here.

