Fall River, MA

Fall River's greatest war hero headed to the big screen

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

Good morning, readers! Let’s take a look at today’s top stories.

The extraordinary true story of Fall River native and Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Thomas J. Hudner Jr. and his friend Ensign Jesse Brown is soon to hit the big screen as “Devotion,” a war epic produced by Columbia Pictures, opening Nov. 23. Read more about their lives from the people who knew them, and get a sneak peek at the film here.

An argument and a taunting hand gesture may have led to the stabbing death of 58-year-old Antonio Santos outside of the Latinos Café on County Street in August and the first-degree murder indictment of a 20-year-old city man, according to recently released court documents. Jordan Gottlieb, 20, entered the not guilty plea on Tuesday. Find out what happened in court here.

And in a ballot vote at Monday’s Special Town Meeting at Joseph Case High School, Swansea residents by 14 votes approved $19 million in funding for the renovation and expansion of the town public library. Find out what this means, and how the other articles fared, here.

FUN 107

New Bedford’s The Vault to Reopen With Corey Feldman Show

The Vault in New Bedford is reopening, and the first concert at the music hall will feature famed actor and musician Corey Feldman. Feldman is hitting the road for his first U.S. tour in five years, and will appear at The Vault, located at 791 Purchase Street in New Bedford, on Friday, December 2 for a concert and meet and greet.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Massachusetts AMC Series Seeks Dancers for Filming

Ladies, get your tap shoes on because the same AMC series that recently shot scenes in downtown New Bedford is casting female dancers. All you need to do is sign up ahead of time. Just think: All those hours and all that money spent on dancing lessons might actually get...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Unexplainable events at the Sprague Mansion

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — If you need a good scare, a visit to the Sprague Mansion may be the perfect thing for you. The Governor William Sprague Mansion in Cranston used to be home to the Sprague family, built in 179o. Gregg Mierka is on the board of directors...
CRANSTON, RI
Barnstable Patriot

A Cape Cod woman lived in a homeless camp. Dawn Squires's siblings tell us her story

WEST YARMOUTH ― As John "Jackie" Squires, III ducked beneath a canopy of low hanging branches, a chill along with thick swaths of fog, hung in the air. He slowly moved along a winding pathway ― away from the Tasty Buffet parking lot and into the woods. The racket of Route 28 traffic fell away, replaced with the pitter patter of rain drops, rhythmically falling through the foliage covered trees, onto the forest floor.
YARMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts

Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
BOSTON, MA
foodgressing.com

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
NEWPORT, RI
Outsider.com

Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years

Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mybackyardnews.com

LITTLE COMPTON, RHODE ISLAND OP-ED

Love Wins Coastal has sought to support our community’s needs related to LGBTQ+ issues since its founding. Pike’s Peak tomorrow afternoon, October 30, at 2pm. We believe that the best way to do this is through relentless positivity in our programs and outreach, including compassionate responses to those who disagree with us. That belief does not mean that we will not draw attention to actions that harm LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

