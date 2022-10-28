ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
krcrtv.com

Trick or treating safety; how to protect your children from harmful substances

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Just last week, Northern California saw a two-year-old child hospitalized in Butte County after accidentally ingesting a rainbow-colored Fentanyl. This drug has been coming in a seemingly harmless form lately, with its rainbow colors, but it is an extremely lethal drug. With Halloween now here, there...
[GALLERY] Northstate Halloween 2022: viewer-submitted photos

REDDING, Calif. — KRCR is celebrating the spooky season by showcasing your festive fall photos this Halloween. Click through the gallery to see viewer-submitted photos. View the live gallery here. If you're still looking for a costume, Daybreak morning show Chief Meteorologist Mike Krueger and Anchor Nazy Javid have...

