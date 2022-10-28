Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
California's continued homeless crisis; Gov. Newsom & local officials react
REDDING. Calif. — Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom spoke in Orange County to address California's homeless crisis. Californians can argue homelessness is one of the biggest issues facing the state; prompting Gov. Newsom to address concerns and highlight efforts being made. The state's spike in homelessness is a result...
krcrtv.com
Trick or treating safety; how to protect your children from harmful substances
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Just last week, Northern California saw a two-year-old child hospitalized in Butte County after accidentally ingesting a rainbow-colored Fentanyl. This drug has been coming in a seemingly harmless form lately, with its rainbow colors, but it is an extremely lethal drug. With Halloween now here, there...
krcrtv.com
[GALLERY] Northstate Halloween 2022: viewer-submitted photos
REDDING, Calif. — KRCR is celebrating the spooky season by showcasing your festive fall photos this Halloween. Click through the gallery to see viewer-submitted photos. View the live gallery here. If you're still looking for a costume, Daybreak morning show Chief Meteorologist Mike Krueger and Anchor Nazy Javid have...
