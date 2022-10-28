ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Ann Arbor-area cross country regional results

ANN ARBOR – It was a successful weekend for several Ann Arbor-area boys and girls cross country teams during regional action over the weekend. Six teams claimed regional championships, eight runners won individual titles and many more individual runners qualified for the state finals scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at Brooklyn International Speedway. See how teams and athletes fared below.
Detroit Lions host 2 players for free-agent tryouts

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted defensive back Troy Pride and wide receiver/cornerback Rico Gafford for tryouts, per Tuesday’s transaction wire. Detroit was busy on Tuesday. The Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings for draft compensation. They also returned safety Brady Breeze to their practice squad and kicked the tires on Pride and Gafford. It makes sense for them to explore all the options at defensive back, firing secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant to open the week after getting gashed by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House

ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
Report: Ex-Lions safety traded by Falcons to Buffalo Bills

ALLEN PARK -- One of the final deals made on the busiest trade deadline of all time involved a former Detroit Lions safety. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Atlanta Falcons traded Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills for a 2023 seventh-round pick. Marlowe started nine games in Detroit last...
Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson and Pontiac were in a very dry pattern this growing season

This growing season had a large deficit in rainfall across most of southeast Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther east you were located in southeast Lower, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. Only an area on the north side of Ann Arbor had a healthy amount of summer rain between 20 inches and 25 inches.
What’s being said about Lions trading T.J. Hockenson to Vikings in deadline deal

ALLEN PARK -- The slumping Detroit Lions (1-6) were sellers at the deadline, trading tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) for draft compensation. ESPN reports the Lions sent Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-rounder to the Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. Hockenson was nearing the end of his rookie contract, with the Lions picking up his fifth-year option this past offseason. But there had been no word on contract extensions, and with the Lions stuck in the cellar at another deadline, they cashed in one of their few desirable pieces.
Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers

It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
