What to know about playoff matchups for remaining Ann Arbor-area football teams
ANN ARBOR – Two Ann Arbor-area football teams will be playing for district championships this Friday. Saline will travel to face Belleville while Dexter will host South Lyon. Here is a look at the two matchups including the head-to-head history on the series and potential games for next week should they advance.
See Ann Arbor-area volleyball district pairings
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan high school volleyball postseason is set to kick off tonight with the opening round of district play. There are several Ann Arbor-area volleyball teams that will be in action Monday and throughout the week competing for district championships.
See Ann Arbor-area cross country regional results
ANN ARBOR – It was a successful weekend for several Ann Arbor-area boys and girls cross country teams during regional action over the weekend. Six teams claimed regional championships, eight runners won individual titles and many more individual runners qualified for the state finals scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at Brooklyn International Speedway. See how teams and athletes fared below.
Highlighting top performers, vote for the Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week fan poll returns with 12 candidates for readers to choose between. Readers must cast their votes by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. The results from the poll will be announced on Monday.
Meet Michigan’s 2022 girls golf All-State teams
Our 20 favorite photos as Michigan tops MSU to win Paul Bunyan back
ANN ARBOR, MI - Over 100,000 fans packed into the Big House Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 to watch as Michigan faced Michigan State under the lights. While Michigan State did 7 points on the scoreboard, Michigan took the Paul Bunyan trophy back with a 29-7 win. Fans loudly cheered and waved their gold pom poms throughout the whole game, keeping the excitement level high.
Freshman CB taking on bigger role for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR – Less than a week into preseason camp, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on the “In the Trenches” podcast and said true freshman cornerback Will Johnson was as good as advertised. The five-star recruit out of Grosse Pointe South was the crown jewel of...
Detroit Lions host 2 players for free-agent tryouts
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted defensive back Troy Pride and wide receiver/cornerback Rico Gafford for tryouts, per Tuesday’s transaction wire. Detroit was busy on Tuesday. The Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings for draft compensation. They also returned safety Brady Breeze to their practice squad and kicked the tires on Pride and Gafford. It makes sense for them to explore all the options at defensive back, firing secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant to open the week after getting gashed by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
Violence in Big House tunnel dampens rivalry win for Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — What began as a celebratory night for the Michigan football program, ending a two-year losing skid to in-state rival Michigan State at home in front of its own fans, ended with two of its own attacked in a threat of violence that will stain the victory some time.
Ravens activate rookie second-round pick from Michigan football to active roster
Former Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo is getting closer to make his NFL debut. The Baltimore Ravens rookie second-round pick was activated to the 53-man roster Tuesday. He had reached the end of his 21-day activation window and either had to be moved to the active roster or reverted to season-ending injured reserve.
Lions’ Jason Cabinda eager to help short-yardage run game, void at tight end
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda had his 21-day practice window activated to open the week. And while he might have rust to shake off, his return couldn’t have come at a better time. Cabinda has evolved into a do-it-all offensive piece around these parts. He converted...
Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House
ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
Detroit Lions reevaluating D’Andre Swift’s workload after return from injuries
ALLEN PARK -- D’Andre Swift was back in action for the first time in more than a month this past weekend. But the Detroit Lions running back wasn’t 100% while dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries. And now head coach Dan Campbell openly regrets how much work the...
Report: Ex-Lions safety traded by Falcons to Buffalo Bills
ALLEN PARK -- One of the final deals made on the busiest trade deadline of all time involved a former Detroit Lions safety. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Atlanta Falcons traded Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills for a 2023 seventh-round pick. Marlowe started nine games in Detroit last...
Laser hair removal clinic opens second location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- No longer interested in shaving? A new Ann Arbor clinic has you covered. Milan Laser opened its newest location at 314 S. Maple Road, Suite 3A, in late October. The location is the second in Ann Arbor and brings the chain’s number of Michigan locations up to 15.
Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson and Pontiac were in a very dry pattern this growing season
This growing season had a large deficit in rainfall across most of southeast Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther east you were located in southeast Lower, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. Only an area on the north side of Ann Arbor had a healthy amount of summer rain between 20 inches and 25 inches.
What’s being said about Lions trading T.J. Hockenson to Vikings in deadline deal
ALLEN PARK -- The slumping Detroit Lions (1-6) were sellers at the deadline, trading tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) for draft compensation. ESPN reports the Lions sent Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-rounder to the Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. Hockenson was nearing the end of his rookie contract, with the Lions picking up his fifth-year option this past offseason. But there had been no word on contract extensions, and with the Lions stuck in the cellar at another deadline, they cashed in one of their few desirable pieces.
Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers
It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
Record-breaking Taylor Swift announces huge stadium tour with stop in Michigan
DETROIT - She just became the first music artist in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have every song in the top 10. Now, Taylor Swift has just announced a huge North American stadium tour which will take her across the U.S. in 2023 with one stop in Michigan.
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
