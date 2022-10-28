ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

tri-statedefender.com

The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan

From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Poll party helps Frayser voters make informed decisions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of the November eighth election, voting advocates in Shelby County shared the importance of casting your vote. “Your vote is your power, so don’t be powerless. Come out and vote,” said Ian Randolph, Memphis NAACP, and Shelby County voter alliance. Saturday morning, representatives...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Germantown to use infrastructure grant to improve water meters

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Technological upgrades are underway for Germantown’s waterworks following a recent infrastructure grant award. The grant was awarded by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation through the American Rescue Plan. Germantown will receive more than $2.6 million, according to Public Works Director Bo Mills. Mills...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Salvation Army Angel Tree adoption

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s Salvation Army Angel Tree time again and you can help a child or senior in need by adopting an angel. If you’re interested in making sure a child or senior has a happy Christmas this year, you can visit angeltreememphis.org. Gifts can be shipped to or dropped off at 696 Jackson […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit reached its capacity limiting bed availability. But as more children are testing positive for respiratory viruses, the hospital’s medical director of infectious preventionist Nick Hysmith says the hospital finds itself stretched thin on beds, leaving children to receive care on different floors in overflow areas.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 Investigates: Mangled in the Metro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many dangers Memphis drivers keep an eye out for. From reckless drivers to speeders, to people doing donuts in the middle of the road. Memphis drivers also have a lot of opinions on how safe the roads are in the Bluff City. “It’s almost...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent weekend in the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of stealing $23K from Memphis school: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from co-workers at a Memphis school where she ran the payroll. Police said Whitney Nelson, who worked at Southern Avenue Charter School as a payroll specialist, had four banking accounts and would use payroll account numbers from other workers and put that money into […]
MEMPHIS, TN

