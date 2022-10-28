Read full article on original website
Local leaders to address rising rent costs and more at Memphis housing summit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The housing market in Memphis is facing several challenges, from high rent to landlord troubles to blight in several neighborhoods. Today, local leaders are expected to address those problems and more at the 4th Annual State of Memphis Housing Summit. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will meet...
Get help with expungement, child support, jobs, and more Saturday in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn is hosting another expungement clinic – her 18th – Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 2237 S Parkway E in Memphis. Expungement allows...
tri-statedefender.com
The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan
From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Holiday Food Bank kicks off to benefit Mid-South Food Bank
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November 1 marks the beginning of the annual Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank. The food bank your needs help making sure families in need get enough food this holiday season. “People want to see turkeys, they want to see stuffing,...
Local leaders explore options to improve conditions at 201 Poplar with mental health resources
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners continue to explore options to improve conditions and provide resources at 201 Poplar in Downtown Memphis. One commissioner is looking at solutions for improving mental health resources inside the jail. Commissioner Charlie Caswell said there a lot of issues at 201. “We have...
Pilot program aims to break language barriers in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Para obtener información sobre esta historia en español, desplácese a continuación. Shelby County is home to more than 55,000 immigrants who speak over 68 different languages. It’s also home to more than 2,000 nonprofits offering vital services that improve the lives of residents.
actionnews5.com
Poll party helps Frayser voters make informed decisions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of the November eighth election, voting advocates in Shelby County shared the importance of casting your vote. “Your vote is your power, so don’t be powerless. Come out and vote,” said Ian Randolph, Memphis NAACP, and Shelby County voter alliance. Saturday morning, representatives...
actionnews5.com
Germantown to use infrastructure grant to improve water meters
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Technological upgrades are underway for Germantown’s waterworks following a recent infrastructure grant award. The grant was awarded by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation through the American Rescue Plan. Germantown will receive more than $2.6 million, according to Public Works Director Bo Mills. Mills...
Salvation Army Angel Tree adoption
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s Salvation Army Angel Tree time again and you can help a child or senior in need by adopting an angel. If you’re interested in making sure a child or senior has a happy Christmas this year, you can visit angeltreememphis.org. Gifts can be shipped to or dropped off at 696 Jackson […]
New Shelby County Clerk’s Office location not ready until December, clerk says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Shelby County Clerk’s Office location was reportedly ready for customers on Halloween, but that opening has been extended, according to Clerk Wanda Halbert. On Monday, Shelby County Government said the new office, located at 3785 Riverdale Rd., was ready for business and could...
kshb.com
Low Mississippi River levels could lead to higher inflation, paying more for groceries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From the banks of the Mississippi River, it's not hard to see that the river is low right now. Very low. "It's being felt on the entire river system,” said Martin Lipinski, PhD, a professor in the department of civil engineering and director of the Intermodal Freight Transportation Institute at the University of Memphis.
actionnews5.com
A ride along with Memphis Army Corps: How are they navigating Miss. River historic low levels?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At last check Friday evening, the National Weather Service (NWS) river gauge at Memphis read -9.87ft., less than a foot from the all-time record low that was set last week. It’s a concerning sight from Downtown Memphis, how low the river has dropped in recent weeks...
actionnews5.com
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit reached its capacity limiting bed availability. But as more children are testing positive for respiratory viruses, the hospital’s medical director of infectious preventionist Nick Hysmith says the hospital finds itself stretched thin on beds, leaving children to receive care on different floors in overflow areas.
FOX13 Investigates: Mangled in the Metro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many dangers Memphis drivers keep an eye out for. From reckless drivers to speeders, to people doing donuts in the middle of the road. Memphis drivers also have a lot of opinions on how safe the roads are in the Bluff City. “It’s almost...
Violent weekend in the city of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
Thousands of MLGW customers without power due to storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers are without power across the Mid-South due to storms, according to MLGW. As of 8:20 p.m, 7,050 customers are affected by the outages. The company is reporting 39 outages, according to MLGW. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking...
Intervention teams respond, adjust after violent weekend in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is again reeling from a violent weekend, impacting nearly every pocket of the Bluff City. More than a dozen people were shot and six people were killed, including a 17-year-old girl. The gunfire also injured two other children, continuing a troubling trend for doctors treating...
Man stole over $166K from local funeral homes using forged checks, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from local funeral homes using forged, handwritten checks. On May 20, Memphis Police responded to N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home at 12 S. Pkwy. W., where a large number of handwritten checks to employee Mario Anderson, 32, had been found.
Woman accused of stealing $23K from Memphis school: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from co-workers at a Memphis school where she ran the payroll. Police said Whitney Nelson, who worked at Southern Avenue Charter School as a payroll specialist, had four banking accounts and would use payroll account numbers from other workers and put that money into […]
