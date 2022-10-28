Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
WKRC
Police shoot man accused of repeatedly stabbing his mother in Clermont County
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was stabbed several times by her son in Clermont County. He was then shot by police officers Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Coroner confirmed Melissa Amburgy, 58, died from her injuries. He was then shot by police officers Tuesday. Neighbors say that...
WKRC
Drug dealer sentenced for selling teen fentanyl instead of Percoset, causing near-fatal OD
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday for selling fentanyl instead of Percoset to a teen who nearly died. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the teen asked Marcus Phoenix, 33, for $20 worth of "fire" in March 2019. The teen believed "fire" to be Percoset which had been bought from Phoenix in the past.
WKRC
Mother arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on drugs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cheviot mother was arrested after her one-year-old son overdosed on drugs. Jessica Runyon faces two counts of child endangering. Runyon and her two young children were all living in the same bedroom in an apartment on North Bend Road. Police say Runyon's one-year-old son overdosed on...
WKRC
Man killed in early morning shooting in Northside
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Northside turned fatal early Monday morning. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said Tyrese Woodkins, was shot at about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Kirby Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The...
WKRC
Driver killed in early morning crash in Columbia Tusculum
COLUMBIA TUSCULUM, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in an early morning crash in Columbia Tusculum Tuesday. Police said Nicholas Ladnow, 42, was driving his Ford Mustang on Eastern Avenue near Airport Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control. His car struck a parked truck, killing him.
WKRC
Man injured in Colerain crash dies a week later
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A person died nearly a week after a crash in Colerain Township. Police say two vehicles collided just before 7 a.m. on October 24 at Colerain Avenue and Banning Road. Two people were trapped. Crews rescued them and took them to the hospital. One of...
WKRC
Good Samaritans rush to aid of woman gunned down while driving in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was shot and killed while she was driving in Avondale Monday. It happened on Reading Road near University around 2:15 p.m. Leroy Turner said he and his brother were pulling up to intersection around the same time and heard gunshots. Police say an unknown...
WKRC
2 injured in Warren County crash that temporarily closed US-42
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - US-42 was closed in both directions just north of SR 73 in Warren County for a crash Tuesday. The Waynesville Chief says that it was a two-vehicle crash involving three people. One vehicle was crossing US-42 and pulled out in front of the other vehicle that was going south.
WKRC
Man accused of having gun, marijuana in car with 10-year-old nephew
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A North College Hill man was arrested for allegedly leaving a loaded gun in the vacinity of his young nephew in a car. Lamar Harris isn't allowed to even possess a gun due to previous convictions. Police said they pulled Harris over on East Galbraith Road in...
WKRC
Large police presence surrounds Middletown High School after false threat
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A large police presence surrounded Middletown High School Sunday evening after someone reported a threat of violence. Authorities determined the threat was not credible, and there was no danger. Another Butler County high school apparently received a similar post. Middletown City Schools announced that it has...
WKRC
Cars struck by concrete after dump truck crashes on overpass, driver critically injured
MONROE, Ohio (WKRC) - A dump truck driver was critically injured and an overpass was damaged during a crash in Monroe Wednesday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the dump truck driver was heading eastbound on SR 63 near I-75 at about 10:20 a.m. when he struck a Hyundai hatchback.
WKRC
New opioid treatment clinic for teens, young adults struggling with addiction
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Children's Hospital has launched a new opioid use treatment clinic for teens and young adults. It is one of the only clinics in the region to offer care to people younger than 18. This opioid use disorder clinic will provide medication which helps those ages 16...
WKRC
Student dresses up as favorite janitor's floor sweeper for Halloween
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A first grader arrived to school on Halloween with a surprise for his favorite janitor, Mr. Keith. Owen Moore, who attends Clearcreek Elementary, came dressed as a replica of Mr. Keith's floor sweeper known as "The Zamboni." Owen got some help from Springboro High School and...
WKRC
Mystery prankster dresses up local statue for Halloween
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a Halloween trick that is a genuine mystery in Hamilton. Someone is dressing up the statue outside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and no one knows who is doing it. The statue is of a child on a bike and his dad. On...
WKRC
Ohio Attorney General files suit against Dollar General alleging deceptive pricing
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Some Dollar General stores in Ohio face new legal problems after allegations of unfair pricing. Local 12 first told you about 20 stores in Butler County that were under investigation Thursday. The probe began after complaints that items were ringing up at higher prices than...
WKRC
Outreels Film Festival gives a unique voice to LGBTQ
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For decades LGBTQ voices were silenced in on the silver screen, but this weekend they will be celebrated. The Outreels Film Festival is a three-day movie fest featuring queer stories on Nov. 4-6. Outreels Cincinnati founder, Chuck Beatty, shares details.
WKRC
'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine's Savor Cincinnati returns for a fifth year to a new location
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's the fifth anniversary year for the luxury dining series Savor Cincinnati. It's back this month in a new location at the Hard Rock Casino. Chef David Jackman of Wildweed pasta and Cincinnati Magazine's Cecilia Rose share a delicious preview.
WKRC
Congressman's niece among those killed in Seoul Halloween stampede
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - A deadly stampede at a Halloween celebration in Seoul left more than 150 people dead. Junior and nursing student at the University of Kentucky, Anne Gieske was one of two Americans killed during Sunday's tragedy. Gieske grew up in the Tri-State. Before she was a...
