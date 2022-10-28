ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
Mother arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on drugs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cheviot mother was arrested after her one-year-old son overdosed on drugs. Jessica Runyon faces two counts of child endangering. Runyon and her two young children were all living in the same bedroom in an apartment on North Bend Road. Police say Runyon's one-year-old son overdosed on...
Man killed in early morning shooting in Northside

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Northside turned fatal early Monday morning. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said Tyrese Woodkins, was shot at about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Kirby Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The...
Driver killed in early morning crash in Columbia Tusculum

COLUMBIA TUSCULUM, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in an early morning crash in Columbia Tusculum Tuesday. Police said Nicholas Ladnow, 42, was driving his Ford Mustang on Eastern Avenue near Airport Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control. His car struck a parked truck, killing him.
Man injured in Colerain crash dies a week later

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A person died nearly a week after a crash in Colerain Township. Police say two vehicles collided just before 7 a.m. on October 24 at Colerain Avenue and Banning Road. Two people were trapped. Crews rescued them and took them to the hospital. One of...
2 injured in Warren County crash that temporarily closed US-42

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - US-42 was closed in both directions just north of SR 73 in Warren County for a crash Tuesday. The Waynesville Chief says that it was a two-vehicle crash involving three people. One vehicle was crossing US-42 and pulled out in front of the other vehicle that was going south.
Large police presence surrounds Middletown High School after false threat

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A large police presence surrounded Middletown High School Sunday evening after someone reported a threat of violence. Authorities determined the threat was not credible, and there was no danger. Another Butler County high school apparently received a similar post. Middletown City Schools announced that it has...
Student dresses up as favorite janitor's floor sweeper for Halloween

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A first grader arrived to school on Halloween with a surprise for his favorite janitor, Mr. Keith. Owen Moore, who attends Clearcreek Elementary, came dressed as a replica of Mr. Keith's floor sweeper known as "The Zamboni." Owen got some help from Springboro High School and...
Mystery prankster dresses up local statue for Halloween

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a Halloween trick that is a genuine mystery in Hamilton. Someone is dressing up the statue outside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and no one knows who is doing it. The statue is of a child on a bike and his dad. On...
Outreels Film Festival gives a unique voice to LGBTQ

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For decades LGBTQ voices were silenced in on the silver screen, but this weekend they will be celebrated. The Outreels Film Festival is a three-day movie fest featuring queer stories on Nov. 4-6. Outreels Cincinnati founder, Chuck Beatty, shares details.
'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
