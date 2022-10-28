Read full article on original website
2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period
Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
Severe storms possible for North Georgia and West Georgia tonight
Severe storms are possible tonight throughout North and Western Georgia tonight as isolated storms move through the area late this evening and into the overnight hours. According to the National Weather Service, there is a marginal risk of some of these storms becoming severe and producing damaging wind gusts. Weather...
Here’s what happened at the final debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Abortion and guns took up much of the time Sunday night in the second and final debate of the fall campaign between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Abrams vowed to repeal the “heartbeat bill” if she is elected governor. The legislation, which the Republican-controlled General Assembly...
Are Georgia’s solar farms polluting the state’s rivers?
Runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms polluting rivers and streams in rural South Georgia is becoming a major concern, an official with the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) said Monday. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on the region’s sandy soil, which...
At an average of $3.20 per gallon, Georgia boasts some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S.
Georgia’s gas price average continues to be one of the cheapest in the United States. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago,...
Westminster named best private high school in Georgia
Faith in America’s public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Florida man arrested in shooting at Georgia bar
The News: A 42-year-old Florida man was arrested in connection with a shooting at a bar in Cordele. The Arrest: On Sunday, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele. The Crime: On...
See who is voting early in Georgia’s 2022 election
Georgia voters are casting their ballots early in record numbers for a midterm election as in-person early voting continues. As of Friday, Oct. 28, more than 1.53 million people voted by mail or in person. So far, early voting in Georgia has been marked by a higher share of older...
Group asks Georgians to vote for mental health
Mental health advocates urged Georgians Tuesday to “vote for mental health” at a press conference at the state Capitol. “Mental health is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. It is a Georgia issue,” said Kim Jones, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Georgia. “Make sure your voice is heard and vote. … Every elected official … has influence on issues impacting people who are impacted by a mental health condition.”
Georgia voters shatter presidential election turnout numbers for early voting
For the second time in a week, Georgia voters shattered the early voting turnout numbers of the presidential election during the midterm early voting period. Historically, far fewer voters go the polls during midterm elections than presidential elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on the first Saturday...
Georgia Voter Guide: Where do Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams stand on key issues?
Are you having a hard time keeping up with everything that’s been promised on the campaign trail? Here’s a breakdown of where the major candidates for governor fall on top issues. Abortion. Kemp. In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of his most prominent campaign promises:...
Voter Turnout Update: More than 728,000 people have voted in Georgia’s midterm election so far
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day five of early voting. As of Saturday morning, about 660,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 140,166 showing up on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday’s total marks a 51% increase from day five of 2018 midterm...
Voter Turnout Soars: More than 1 million people have voted so far in Georgia
More than 1 million Georgians have cast their ballots early for the Nov. 8 election as of Tuesday afternoon, nearly a 70% increase over this point in the 2018 midterm election, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Raffensperger, a Republican who is running for re-election against Democratic state Rep....
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in Fulton County 2020 election case
The U.S. Supreme Court ordered U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Tuesday to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The ruling vacated a temporary stay Associate Justice Clarence Thomas had granted Graham. Fulton District Attorney...
Abortion and crime were hot topics in the Georgia Attorney General debate
Georgia’s three candidates for the state’s top lawyer job sparred over abortion, guns, crime and even oil pipelines during a Tuesday debate in Atlanta. Much of the debate focused on how each would approach the state’s controversial “heartbeat” abortion law, which outlaws most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.
Here’s what happened at the Georgia Secretary of State debate
Georgia’s secretary of state candidates each sought to portray themselves Tuesday as the best protectors of democracy and elections – past, present, and future – during a debate in Atlanta. The three candidates emphasized their strong support for free and fair elections but disagreed over details. “I’ve...
How to watch tonight’s debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Georgia voters will get one more chance to see candidates for governor, Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, debate each other. The candidates will have one more debate tonight at 7 p.m. The debate will be the last one before the election on Nov. 8. Unlike previous debates, only Kemp and...
The gun industry brought $1.8 billion to Georgia last year
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
Day 2 of early voting for the Georgia midterms has surpassed day 2 of early voting in the presidential election
The Scoop: Georgia voters surpassed the day two 2020 Presidential Election record for early voting. By The Numbers: As of Wednesday morning, just over 268,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 134,005 showing up on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Tuesday’s total marks a 75.3% increase from day two of 2018 midterm early voting, and an astounding 3.3% increase over the second day of early voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.
Here’s what you need to know from the Georgia school superintendent debate
Republican State School Superintendent Richard Woods defended his record on school safety, reversing pandemic learning loss and teaching about racism Monday against attacks from Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy. In a debate streamed by Georgia Public Broadcasting, Thomas opposed allowing teachers and other school employees to carry guns on school...
