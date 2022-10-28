ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period

Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
GEORGIA STATE
Westminster named best private high school in Georgia

Faith in America’s public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
ATLANTA, GA
Florida man arrested in shooting at Georgia bar

The News: A 42-year-old Florida man was arrested in connection with a shooting at a bar in Cordele. The Arrest: On Sunday, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele. The Crime: On...
CORDELE, GA
Group asks Georgians to vote for mental health

Mental health advocates urged Georgians Tuesday to “vote for mental health” at a press conference at the state Capitol. “Mental health is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. It is a Georgia issue,” said Kim Jones, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Georgia. “Make sure your voice is heard and vote. … Every elected official … has influence on issues impacting people who are impacted by a mental health condition.”
GEORGIA STATE
The gun industry brought $1.8 billion to Georgia last year

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
GEORGIA STATE
Day 2 of early voting for the Georgia midterms has surpassed day 2 of early voting in the presidential election

The Scoop: Georgia voters surpassed the day two 2020 Presidential Election record for early voting. By The Numbers: As of Wednesday morning, just over 268,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 134,005 showing up on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Tuesday’s total marks a 75.3% increase from day two of 2018 midterm early voting, and an astounding 3.3% increase over the second day of early voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

