Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

No fines, no problem for Cedar Rapids Public Library

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After dropping late fees in 2020, the Cedar Rapids Public Library has seen an increase in materials returned, contrary to fears when the library eliminated most late fees. “Overdue fines do not work,” the report from library staff released Monday states. “Patrons do not return...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination. On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

8-year-old Polk City boy to represent Iowa Hawkeyes as next Kid Captain

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the University of Iowa Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette on Saturday, they’ll have an 8-year-old boy by their side as an honorary captain. Carver Meiners is this week’s Kid Captain. It’s a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The program honors pediatric patients while celebrating their stories.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren

Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week

Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Hwy 30 I 380 Crash

Hwy 30 I 380 Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon. Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

House fire sends one to hospital in SE Cedar Rapids; two pets lost

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:25 am, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Broadlawn Dr. SE for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews found a very active fire on the upper and lower floors. Rescue teams were advised that there was a person unable to get out due to age and physical ability. Responders located the victim and carried her to safety from the upper floor. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical, but stable condition.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped. The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Investigators ask for information in October shooting in Tiffin

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are asking for help identifying the person or people involved in an incident involving gunshots in Tiffin last month. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Highway 6 and Park Road roundabout in Tiffin at about 8:30 p.m. on October 24.
TIFFIN, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a man died when his vehicle hit a semi that was making a U-Turn on a highway. Troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Iowa Highway 1 and 280th Street in rural Iowa City. They say 22-year-old Riley...
IOWA CITY, IA

