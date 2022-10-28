Read full article on original website
Expert: Dr. Beki Kellogg from Hope Hearing and Tinnitus Center talks about tinnitus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dr. Beki Kellogg with Hope Hearing and Tinnitus Center spoke to TV9 about the issues people experience with tinnitus. Watch the interview to learn more.
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
No fines, no problem for Cedar Rapids Public Library
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After dropping late fees in 2020, the Cedar Rapids Public Library has seen an increase in materials returned, contrary to fears when the library eliminated most late fees. “Overdue fines do not work,” the report from library staff released Monday states. “Patrons do not return...
Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination. On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
Cedar Rapids family hosting watch party after competing on “Family Feud”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids City Council member Pat Loeffler and his family competed on the long-running game show “Family Feud.”. The episode is set to air at 5:30 pm on Tuesday and the family is hosting a watch party at Double Z Bar and Grill, (629 Ellis Blvd. NW) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
8-year-old Polk City boy to represent Iowa Hawkeyes as next Kid Captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the University of Iowa Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette on Saturday, they’ll have an 8-year-old boy by their side as an honorary captain. Carver Meiners is this week’s Kid Captain. It’s a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The program honors pediatric patients while celebrating their stories.
Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren
Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week
Skate shop owner Nate Sherwood keeps skating alive in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Walk into Eduskate Board Shop in Cedar Rapids, and you’ll notice Nate Sherwood. “That’s me owner ‘operskater’ of Eduskate I ‘appreciskate’ you noticing. Don’t let me ‘irriskate’ you with those I can do those all day.”
Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament
Hwy 30 I 380 Crash
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon. Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately...
Local mobile home park owner says manufactured homes are still an affordable option
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area owner of a manufactured home park spoke out saying mobile homes were still an affordable option for many families. This week, mortgage rates hit heights we haven’t seen in two decades. It was pricing some people out of the housing market and has others looking elsewhere for affordable homes.
‘I didn’t see it coming’: former Nordstrom employee on impact of layoff
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Nordstrom employee says the company’s mass layoff earlier this fall has made life more difficult. In September, Nordstrom announced it was laying off 231 people from its Cedar Rapids distribution center. 22-year-old Simone Baker was one of those affected. TV9 caught up...
House fire sends one to hospital in SE Cedar Rapids; two pets lost
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:25 am, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Broadlawn Dr. SE for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews found a very active fire on the upper and lower floors. Rescue teams were advised that there was a person unable to get out due to age and physical ability. Responders located the victim and carried her to safety from the upper floor. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical, but stable condition.
Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped. The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
Investigators ask for information in October shooting in Tiffin
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are asking for help identifying the person or people involved in an incident involving gunshots in Tiffin last month. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Highway 6 and Park Road roundabout in Tiffin at about 8:30 p.m. on October 24.
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a man died when his vehicle hit a semi that was making a U-Turn on a highway. Troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Iowa Highway 1 and 280th Street in rural Iowa City. They say 22-year-old Riley...
