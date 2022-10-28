ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

300 bras collected by MV Rescue Mission

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Donations to the Rescue Mission are once again benefiting its residents. Tuesday, the shelter got more than 300 bras for the women to try on and take. First News told you two weeks ago there was a need for new undergarments. Because of that story, a lot...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren welcomes new firefighter

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department has officially welcomed its newest firefighter. Taylor Kesecker was sworn in Wednesday. Kesecker is from Akron but has family living in Trumbull County. The 30-year-old previously worked for FedEx but said he always wanted a job in public service. Fire Chief...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Mercy Health kicks off No Shave November event

(WKBN) – Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among Mahoning Valley men. Some men are putting away their razors for a month. On Tuesday, Mercy Health kicked off Man UP Mahoning Valley. It encourages men to grow a mustache or beard, which will generate discussions about prostate cancer and create awareness.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

No more Whoppers in downtown Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors. A handwritten note saying “Thank You” and a sign were on the glass doors of the Burger King on Main Avenue. The sign said the restaurant is closed and listed the other nearby Burger King locations.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Hermitage car dealership helping with local food drive

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County kicked off its annual “Truck-Full of Hope Food Drive.”. The seven-week-long food drive is hosted by Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage. The automotive group encourages community members to stop into its showroom to drop off nonperishable food items.
HERMITAGE, PA
WYTV.com

Tickets being sold for Empty Bowls YSU Charity event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tickets for the Empty Bowls YSU Charity event are now on sale. This event raises money for the Rescue Mission to help fight hunger. It will be Saturday, December 3 at the McDonough Museum of Art. There will be three seating times: at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Mercer Co. food pantry, Chevy dealer hosting food drive

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Now through December 16th – the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and Diehl Automotive are having a food drive. You can bring a bag filled with non-perishable, non-glass items to the Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage on East State Street. The goal is to fill the...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Local is a click away at Leana’s Books and More

Leana’s Books and More on Kirk Road in Austintown is not your run-of-the-mill bookstore. What sets them apart is their friendly staff always there to help and assist you with whatever your needs are. Leana’s Books and More sells only new books that are discounted every day. The store...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Canfield Middle School celebrates state education award

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s school colors are red and black, but Wednesday, everything was blue. It was all part of the U.S. Education Department’s recognition of Canfield Middle School as a “Blue Ribbon School.”. Wednesday morning, students, staff and even parents held an assembly to...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Aebischer’s offers sales and something new for brides

(WKBN) Aebischer’s Jewelry has been serving the fine jewelry needs of Valley residents in Poland for four generations. For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this year, everything in the store is 25% off up to $2,500. Anything over $2,500, you’ll still get $625 off your purchase. Pieces in the store start at $30 on up to wherever you’d like to go.
POLAND, OH
WYTV.com

East Palestine Elementary – Mrs. Bolton – Kindergarten

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Bolton, a kindergarten teacher at East Palestine Elementary, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you a...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Kinsman building visited by spirits, some say

KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – At an antique shop in Trumbull County, you can find all sorts of items, and some say supernatural encounters. “I’ve been scratched. We’ve seen an apparition of a woman sitting in a chair, rocking,” said spirit investigator John Gray. “You’ll feel someone...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Water line work in Austintown hits snag

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A stretch of road in Austintown should be open to traffic after a water line break there Tuesday. Workers were installing a new water line to provide service to a house under construction along South Turner Road Tuesday when the line broke, flooding nearby yards.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Valley players have Powerball dreams

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1 billion. Lottery outlets in the Valley were busy with players hoping to be the big winner. Patrick Hanson, of Boardman, has two young daughters and said if he wins, the first thing he would do is save for and invest in their future. But afterward, he’d use the money to do something fun with his wife.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Developers share exciting plans for 20 Federal Place

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During a Youngstown design review meeting on Tuesday, the developers of 20 Federal Place presented preliminary plans they have for the building, both inside and out. The goal is to bring new life to the building while preserving its historic nature. Stuart Coppedge and Brian...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Troopers: Sleepy driver caused Austintown crash

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Austintown blocked a portion of Route 46 on Wednesday afternoon. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver in an SUV traveling northbound fell asleep at the wheel and went left of center, striking an SUV traveling the opposite direction.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Mild with isolated shower for Trick-or-Treating

Rain likely this morning, mild in the lower 50’s. Spotty shower or sprinkles this afternoon for Trick-or-Treating, mild in the mid 60’s. Lower 60’s by 8 p.m. as kids are finishing up. Isolated shower or sprinkle later tonight, low in the lower 50’s. Record high for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy