Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
300 bras collected by MV Rescue Mission
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Donations to the Rescue Mission are once again benefiting its residents. Tuesday, the shelter got more than 300 bras for the women to try on and take. First News told you two weeks ago there was a need for new undergarments. Because of that story, a lot...
WYTV.com
Warren welcomes new firefighter
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department has officially welcomed its newest firefighter. Taylor Kesecker was sworn in Wednesday. Kesecker is from Akron but has family living in Trumbull County. The 30-year-old previously worked for FedEx but said he always wanted a job in public service. Fire Chief...
WYTV.com
Mercy Health kicks off No Shave November event
(WKBN) – Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among Mahoning Valley men. Some men are putting away their razors for a month. On Tuesday, Mercy Health kicked off Man UP Mahoning Valley. It encourages men to grow a mustache or beard, which will generate discussions about prostate cancer and create awareness.
WYTV.com
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors. A handwritten note saying “Thank You” and a sign were on the glass doors of the Burger King on Main Avenue. The sign said the restaurant is closed and listed the other nearby Burger King locations.
WYTV.com
Hermitage car dealership helping with local food drive
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County kicked off its annual “Truck-Full of Hope Food Drive.”. The seven-week-long food drive is hosted by Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage. The automotive group encourages community members to stop into its showroom to drop off nonperishable food items.
WYTV.com
Tickets being sold for Empty Bowls YSU Charity event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tickets for the Empty Bowls YSU Charity event are now on sale. This event raises money for the Rescue Mission to help fight hunger. It will be Saturday, December 3 at the McDonough Museum of Art. There will be three seating times: at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
WYTV.com
Mercer Co. food pantry, Chevy dealer hosting food drive
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Now through December 16th – the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and Diehl Automotive are having a food drive. You can bring a bag filled with non-perishable, non-glass items to the Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage on East State Street. The goal is to fill the...
WYTV.com
Local is a click away at Leana’s Books and More
Leana’s Books and More on Kirk Road in Austintown is not your run-of-the-mill bookstore. What sets them apart is their friendly staff always there to help and assist you with whatever your needs are. Leana’s Books and More sells only new books that are discounted every day. The store...
WYTV.com
Canfield Middle School celebrates state education award
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s school colors are red and black, but Wednesday, everything was blue. It was all part of the U.S. Education Department’s recognition of Canfield Middle School as a “Blue Ribbon School.”. Wednesday morning, students, staff and even parents held an assembly to...
WYTV.com
Aebischer’s offers sales and something new for brides
(WKBN) Aebischer’s Jewelry has been serving the fine jewelry needs of Valley residents in Poland for four generations. For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this year, everything in the store is 25% off up to $2,500. Anything over $2,500, you’ll still get $625 off your purchase. Pieces in the store start at $30 on up to wherever you’d like to go.
WYTV.com
East Palestine Elementary – Mrs. Bolton – Kindergarten
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Bolton, a kindergarten teacher at East Palestine Elementary, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you a...
WYTV.com
‘A friend to everyone:’ Girard parish mourns death of man killed in Columbus shooting
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The entire parish of St. Rose Catholic Church is mourning the loss of one of its parishioners who was killed after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Columbus. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, attended elementary school at St. Rose, and his family has been...
WYTV.com
Kinsman building visited by spirits, some say
KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – At an antique shop in Trumbull County, you can find all sorts of items, and some say supernatural encounters. “I’ve been scratched. We’ve seen an apparition of a woman sitting in a chair, rocking,” said spirit investigator John Gray. “You’ll feel someone...
WYTV.com
Crews deal with multiple water main breaks in Lowellville, Struthers
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – For a while, things were so busy for Aqua Ohio that crews from a local excavating firm had to be called in to help find and then repair more than half a dozen water line breaks in Lowellville and Struthers. The first break was reported...
WYTV.com
Water line work in Austintown hits snag
AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A stretch of road in Austintown should be open to traffic after a water line break there Tuesday. Workers were installing a new water line to provide service to a house under construction along South Turner Road Tuesday when the line broke, flooding nearby yards.
WYTV.com
Valley players have Powerball dreams
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1 billion. Lottery outlets in the Valley were busy with players hoping to be the big winner. Patrick Hanson, of Boardman, has two young daughters and said if he wins, the first thing he would do is save for and invest in their future. But afterward, he’d use the money to do something fun with his wife.
WYTV.com
Developers share exciting plans for 20 Federal Place
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During a Youngstown design review meeting on Tuesday, the developers of 20 Federal Place presented preliminary plans they have for the building, both inside and out. The goal is to bring new life to the building while preserving its historic nature. Stuart Coppedge and Brian...
WYTV.com
Troopers: Sleepy driver caused Austintown crash
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Austintown blocked a portion of Route 46 on Wednesday afternoon. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver in an SUV traveling northbound fell asleep at the wheel and went left of center, striking an SUV traveling the opposite direction.
WYTV.com
Local man’s classic car gets fresh coat of paint with help from auto club
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — A local car club refurbished a North Lima man’s car, all from the goodness of their own hearts. It was an emotional afternoon for self-proclaimed car enthusiast Brian Backich as he was reunited with his 1965 Buick Riviera. “Now I can take my...
WYTV.com
Mild with isolated shower for Trick-or-Treating
Rain likely this morning, mild in the lower 50’s. Spotty shower or sprinkles this afternoon for Trick-or-Treating, mild in the mid 60’s. Lower 60’s by 8 p.m. as kids are finishing up. Isolated shower or sprinkle later tonight, low in the lower 50’s. Record high for...
Comments / 0