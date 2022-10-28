Mountain lion in Illinois: Animal tracked to Springfield, DNR officials say
A mountain lion has made its way into Springfield, Illinois. The DNR has been tracking the cougar after it was fitted last year with a GPS collar in Nebraska as part of a research project. This is the second mountain lion to be spotted in Illinois just this month. Another one was hit and killed by a car last week along I-88 in DeKalb County . Conservation police are asking people not to look for the mountain lion and say it should soon move out of the Springfield area.
