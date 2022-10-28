ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Mountain lion in Illinois: Animal tracked to Springfield, DNR officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
 5 days ago

A mountain lion has made its way into Springfield, Illinois.

The DNR has been tracking the cougar after it was fitted last year with a GPS collar in Nebraska as part of a research project.

This is the second mountain lion to be spotted in Illinois just this month.

Another one was hit and killed by a car last week along I-88 in DeKalb County
Conservation police are asking people not to look for the mountain lion and say it should soon move out of the Springfield area.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

