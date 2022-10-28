JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team ended the regular season on a high note as the Blue Jays rallied to beat Bismarck High in five sets. Set scores were 29-27, 21-25, 18-25, 25-14, and 15-13. Jamestown trailed 18-12 in the opening set before scoring seven of the next eight points to jump right back in set one. The Jays showed great resilience throughout overtime in the first set to come away with a 29-27 opening set victory.

