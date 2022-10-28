Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Defense Helps Jimmies to Win at Presentation
ABERDEEN, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team held Presentation College to 29 percent shooting in a 75-34 victory Tuesday evening in non-conference action. Tied at 13-13 after the first quarter, Jamestown outscored the Saints 62-21 over the final thirty minutes to improve their record to...
newsdakota.com
Vikings Battle Rival Comets at Graichen Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Viking volleyball team tries to build late-season momentum on their home court tonight as they welcome rival Mayville State to town. Valley City State endured an eight-match losing streak that started after an upset of Dakota State at home on September 30th. It included some of their best volleyball of the year in a five-seat near upset of nationally-ranked Bellevue the next day.
newsdakota.com
Jimmie Men’s Basketball Preview: Marc Kjos and Mason Walters
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – 95-38 — That’s the overall record for the University of Jamestown men’s basketball team over the last four seasons. That includes three trips to the Round of 16 and one to the Elite Eight for the Jimmies in the past four years.
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Cap Regular Season with Five Set Thriller
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team ended the regular season on a high note as the Blue Jays rallied to beat Bismarck High in five sets. Set scores were 29-27, 21-25, 18-25, 25-14, and 15-13. Jamestown trailed 18-12 in the opening set before scoring seven of the next eight points to jump right back in set one. The Jays showed great resilience throughout overtime in the first set to come away with a 29-27 opening set victory.
newsdakota.com
No. 2 Jimmies Take GPAC Title With Win at No. 9 DWU
MITCHELL, S.D. (jimmiepride.com) — The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team won the GPAC regular season championship with a four-set win over No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan University Tuesday evening. Jamestown finishes the conference schedule with a record of 15-1 and improves to 28-2 overall. UJ will be the top...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Fall in Series Finale with Midland
The University of Jamestown women’s hockey team trailed Midland (Neb.) University by just one goal going into the third period, but the Warriors scored three times in the final 20 minutes as the Jimmies lost 6-2 Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena. Callie Maguire and Kamryn Hayhurst had first period...
newsdakota.com
Buffalo Bridges Discusses Salvation Army Assistance
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone held their monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. Discussion surrounding Salvation Army Assistance was brought forth by Director Mandi Freije. Freije says $10,000 was approved for transient assistance and $4,500 for in-kind assistance. She says looking at their current budget,...
newsdakota.com
Janice Marie Haas
Janice Marie Haas, 81, Jamestown, ND, passed away peacefully Friday, October 28th at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. She holds a very special place in heaven today. Janice was born on October 30, 1940, the daughter of William and Magdalena Moser of Medina, ND. She was the youngest of ten children. She grew up by Medina, ND, with her family, who experienced the loss of three children at a young age.
newsdakota.com
NDSU Extension & Research Staff Honored for Service
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – North Dakota State University Extension and Research Extension Center faculty and staff were honored for their years of service at the Nov. 1-3, NDSU Extension and Research Extension Center fall conference in Fargo. Those recognized were:. Five Years. Janna Block – Hettinger Research Extension...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Town & Country Club Golf Course To Close
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Town and Country Club grounds Superintendent Lance A. Peterson announced that the Valley City Town and Country Club will be closing their golf course for the season at the end of the day on Wednesday, November 2nd. Peterson said the snow fence will be...
newsdakota.com
Rodney A. Kapaun
Rodney A. Kapaun, 89, Fingal ND passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his farm in rural Fingal. Rodney Arlyn Kapaun was born on August 5, 1933 at the family farm in rural Fingal, ND to Adolph (AJ) and Agnes (Utke) Kapaun. Rodney attended Clifton Township grade school and Fingal Public School where he graduated in 1951.
newsdakota.com
University of Jamestown Theatre Presents “Big Fish”
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown Theatre Department presents their production of the musical “Big Fish” Nov. 3, 4, and 5. Mike McIntyre is the director of the theatre department. Based on a book by John August, the musical follows the film adaptation done by...
newsdakota.com
Peace Officer Training Program Starts January 9th
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE) – The demand for peace officers throughout the state in departments of all sizes remains high heading into the new year. The next academy for peace officer training will start in January of 2023 at the Lake Region State College campus in Devils Lake, ND with summer academies slated to start in May of 2023 in West Fargo and Grand Forks.
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota “fall golf ingenuity.” With leaves falling and folks golfing, one golfer went to his cart, returned with a leaf blower and promptly cleared the green; what a country. At the Main Street Summit last week Governor Burgum noted North Dakota...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Fire Truck Gets A Traditional Push
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City purchased a used fire truck last month to replace an aging one for their volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said with the purchase of this used truck saved the city more than $600-thousand dollars. Magnuson talked about an age-old tradition...
newsdakota.com
Sgt. Tom Herzig Retires After 30 Years of Service
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After 30 years of service to the state of North Dakota and North Dakota Highway Patrol, Sgt. Tom Herzig has called it a career. During a retirement ceremony Tuesday at the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center, dozens showed their support. Herzig got his start as a civilian in 1992 working at the scale in Minot. He attended academy in 1997 and has served through the state Highway Patrol for the last 26 years.
newsdakota.com
Steele Interchange Bridges Open House Discussion
STEELE, N.D. (NDDOT) – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at the Steele Community Center at 105 West Broadway Ave. in Steele. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed improvements and detour routes for the Driscoll and Robinson Interchange bridges (Exit 190 and Exit 205), located along Interstate 94 near Steele. The project consists of removing and replacing the existing bridge decks and installing new approach slabs and guardrail.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Extension Agent Receives National Recognition
MADISON, WI (NDSU Extension) – Six North Dakota State University Extension personnel were honored for their work during the recent National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals conference in Madison, Wisconsin. The awards and the recipients were:. Achievement of Service (recognizes recipients for providing 4-H programming for more...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Lecture Series; Cannabis 101 Nov. 17
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 22 Presents: Gail Pederson, “Cannabis: Hemp, Marijuana and More,” Thursday, November 17th at 7 PM in the Barnes County Museum. (315 Central Ave N. Valley City, ND) The use of cannabis for fiber, oil,...
newsdakota.com
FCCU Raises $5,000 For CMN Hospitals
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (FCCU) – FCCU recently held fundraisers for our 2022 third quarter charity, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN). Employees of FCCU choose a different cause each quarter to support by raising money and awareness. FCCU was able to raise $5,000 for this worthy cause. The donation will stay local with 100% going to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.
Comments / 0