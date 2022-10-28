Read full article on original website
25 Sports High School Tuesday: Peoria Notre Dame punches ticket to state, sectional volleyball previews
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The Peoria Notre Dame soccer team is headed back to State. The Irish defeated Marmion Academy in the Class 2A Sterling Super-Sectional. The Irish will play at Hoffman Estates in the State Semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday. Tomorrow, several Central Illinois volleyball teams will...
Peoria Notre Dame soccer takes back Peoria area and heads back to State Elite Eight
(25 News Now) - Every year Peoria Notre Dame soccer has the goal of making it to the state finals and winning a state championship. This year’s Irish checked off a big task on the way to that goal on Saturday as they beat Morton to claim a sectional title, proving that they’re the best team in the Peoria area and have what it takes to make a run at the state title.
Illinois State opens season with exhibition game win over Wooster
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State opened its 2022-23 season with a 84-49 win over College of Wooster, its first win with first-year head coach Ryan Pedon. Former Bloomington High standout, Colton Sandage shined in his debut with the Redbirds after transferring from Western Illinois. Sandage led the game in scoring with 23 points. Darius Burford and Kendall Lewis each scored 13 points.
Super Streaks! Meet the newest members of the Galesburg Athletic Hall of Fame
One of the greatest football teams in Silver Streaks history along with athletes that excelled in swimming, track and field, baseball and golf make up the Galesburg Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Four athletes, one team and a longtime radio broadcaster will enter the hall of fame during...
Morton High Marching Band goes into national competition undefeated
BELLEVILLE (1470 WMBD) – The undefeated season continues for the Morton High School Marching Band. The band says it picked up “Grand Champion” honors on Saturday at the Greater Saint Louis Marching Band Festival in Belleville. The team won first place in its division, and also won...
Peoria gets $3.4 mil to brighten up city streets
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A combination of state and federal money is going towards projects to make Peoria streets brighter - literally. A series of projects in every district of the city plan to upgrade and replace streetlights. Some lights, like those along Southwest Adams street, are held up on wooden poles that Mayor Rita Ali describes as “disintegrating.”
Peoria house fire leads to emergency demolition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house fire on Halloween night leads to an emergency demolition in Peoria. It happened just before midnight on Monday in South Peoria. Crews were called the 1300 block of W. Howett St. located near the same area as the Peoria Public Library’s Branch.
Multiple crews respond to fire on Galena Road
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire off Galena Road Tuesday. According to an Assistant Fire Chief on the scene, crews responded to a fire in an attic between two buildings. Fire crews from Peoria, Peoria Heights, Dunlap, Chillicothe, and West Peoria were...
Eastview Christian Church plans community center at former YMCA
The former Bloomington-Normal YMCA building south of downtown Bloomington will become a community center, according to an agreement with Eastview Christian Church to buy the building. Eastview senior pastor Mike Baker said the church wants to expand its outreach to offer afterschool services, mentoring, sports, job skills, ESL (English as...
Popular walking & biking trail expanding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “Trails are something the people of Peoria, greater Peoria, and Central Illinois have supported or continued to support.’. One of Peoria’s beloved walking and biking trail is expanding. A move Mayor Rita Ali says will improve the quality of life in the river...
Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health
UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
Arson dogs arrive in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Departments’ newest additions arrived on Monday from North Carolina. Two 14-month Belgium Malinois, a girl and a boy, will serve as accelerant detection dogs who assist arson investigators with fire investigations. The female dog is named Molly after the nation’s first...
Peoria teen develops water irrigation system
PEORIA, Ill. – The struggle for people in some parts of the world, coupled with people who somehow water their lawns while it’s raining, inspired a local student to create a better way. Kushi Shah’s idea started out as a science project and now has made her into...
Village Skate seasonal ice rink to open in Morton
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A holiday wonderland will open up in downtown Morton the day after Thanksgiving, bringing holiday cheer while giving back to the community. The Hometown Holidays Village Skate, presented by the Hometown Morton Community Bank, will feature an outdoor synthetic ice skating rink along Main Street, holiday music, and food and drink vendors. It opens Friday, Nov. 25, and will run until Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mountain lion in Illinois: Springfield cougar sedated, taken to Indiana refuge, DNR says
A mountain lion that was spotted in Springfield has been sedated and taken to an Indiana sanctuary, DNR officials said.
Saturday Night @ Oliver's Pizza & Pub North
While we wait for the main course, I’ll roam around and take a few photos in here. Here’s another shot of the bar and as you can see they have a nice selection of beers on tap. The Oliver’s logo on the wall behind the bar has been...
UPDATE: Firefighters battle attic fire at Peoria Heights apartment complex
UPDATE (7 p.m.) - Fire damage was contained to the attic, with moderate smoke and water damage to three apartments in the 5300 block of North Galena Road, near East Poplar Lane, the Peoria Heights Fire Department said in a news release posted on its Facebook page. There were no...
Peoria Heights PD announce arrest after Oct. 23 house fire
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A person has been arrested after a house fire October 23 in Peoria Heights that damaged three homes. Peoria Heights Police say Skylar M. Walker was arrested Tuesday at around 1:45 p.m. on a preliminary charge of arson and transported to the Peoria County Jail.
