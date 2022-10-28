Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Free boxes of food available for pickup in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Community Action Agency of Butte County, Inc. (CAA) North State Food Bank will be holding a County Food Expansion Program Distribution event today, Nov. 2, in Oroville, CA. The event will be located at the Oro-Naz Church located at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. Food will...
krcrtv.com
City removes 41 tons of trash from Windchime Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Following clean-up efforts at Windchime Park, city officials said their teams removed up to 41 tons of trash from the area. The cleanup began on Thurs., Oct. 27. In the end, the city's Public Works Operations and Maintenance crews removed a total of 285 cubic yards of trash weighing 82,000 lbs.
krcrtv.com
MISSING: Tammy Pitkin of Tehama County
TEAHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The search is on for missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin, 54, a well-known realtor in Tehama County. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26th but has not been seen by family since October 14th. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon (roughly 285 miles from Red Bluff) on October 17th.
actionnewsnow.com
More than 50 arrested in Chico over Halloween weekend
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say they arrested more than 50 people over the long Halloween weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., officers made six felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, 10 DUI arrests and 13 arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and open containers.
krcrtv.com
Trick or treating safety; how to protect your children from harmful substances
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Just last week, Northern California saw a two-year-old child hospitalized in Butte County after accidentally ingesting a rainbow-colored Fentanyl. This drug has been coming in a seemingly harmless form lately, with its rainbow colors, but it is an extremely lethal drug. With Halloween now here, there...
krcrtv.com
Power restored after hit-and-run crash into PG&E pole near Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 1, 8:01 AM:. Power is back on for customers near Anderson. The California Highway Patrol said the outage was caused by a driver crashing into a PG&E power pole. The driver left the scene. Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they found...
Box Butte Co. Sheriff's Office warning residents of scam
Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is warning local residents of another telephone scam. Sheriff Mowry says that scammers are calling residents as Representatives of Publishers Clearing House. "They're asking folks for money to process their winnings," Mowry said. This is a scam. Mowry said don't ever give out personal...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Red Bluff homeless stabbing competent to stand trial
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in a stabbing of a Red Bluff woman in August has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Back in September, proceedings were suspended for a mental competency evaluation for Chuslum Buckskin. The Tehama County District Attorney...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico missing person case featured as Netflix special
Jodi Foster and her daughter, Hannah moved into Walnut Gardens apartment complex, now known as The Villas at Chico on Parmac Rd. in 2000. They lived in apartment 14, but moved out after a month because of several instances Foster says involved paranormal activity.
