Ahmad 'Sauce' Wins Second NFL Rookie of the Week Award

The cornerback dominated the Broncos this past Sunday.

CINCINNATI — A banner week continued for New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. He is the NFL Rookie of the Week on top of being named NFL Defensive Player of the Week .

It's Gardner's second Rookie of the Week award this season. He is the first defender to win the award twice this season.

Gardner was fantastic in the 16-9 win over Denver, allowing just 16 yards on a head-scratching ten targets by Broncos backup Brett Rypien. He added a team-high 10 tackles, and three more pass break ups.

It was the corner's seventh-straight game with a PBU making him the only rookie to do that since 2000. He now leads the entire NFL with 12 pass break ups this season.

The Jets take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The game is available on CBS via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Watch: UC LB Jaheim Thomas on His Big SMU Outing, UCF's Run Game, and More

Four-Star 2024 WR Brandon Heyward Vaults UC into Top-Eight Schools

Watch: UC DC Mike Tressel Discusses Dontay Corleone's Breakout, Grades Defense at Midseason

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named NFL Defensive Player of the Week

Watch: Former Players, Coaches Congratulate Luke Fickell on UC Wins Record

UC Offers 2025 Four-Star Point Guard Jasper Johnson

Wes Miller: Daniel Skillings 'Talks to Everybody'

Luke Fickell: Wins Record Locker Room Celebration Was 'Awesome'

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Leads NFL in Major Stat, Cements Jets' Win With Game-Sealing Play

Mason Fletcher, Ryan Coe Earn Weekly AAC Honors

Stars of the Game: SMU

UC Moves up in AP Poll, Stays Put in Coaches Poll

Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC

UC Basketball Morphing New Identity on Both Ends Heading Into 2022-23 Season

Report: New Big 12 Media Rights Deal Possible 'in Matter of Weeks'

Ivan Pace Jr. Wins Three National Honors in PFF's Midseason Awards

Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools

Ten Thoughts on the UC Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Three-Star Edge Rusher Brian 'Mook' Simms III Commits to UC

UC Football Hangs Onto Top-25 Status in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Report: UC to Face Bob Huggins, West Virginia Multiple Times Per Season in Big 12

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk