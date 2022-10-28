SAH - Free Report) registered third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.23, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50. Lower-than-expected sales from the new and used vehicle, the EchoPark and the wholesale vehicle units, and lesser-than-expected gross profit from new vehicle and EchoPark segments led to the underperformance. Yet, the bottom line rose nearly 14% from $1.96 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $3,448 million, increasing 12%. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,590 million.

10 HOURS AGO