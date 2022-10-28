Read full article on original website
Cloudflare (NET) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
NET - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. The company projects third-quarter revenues in the band of $250-$251 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $250.2 million, indicating an improvement of 45.2% year over year. Cloudflare expects...
Paramount Global (PARA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
PARA - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 2. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved northward by 4.9% to 43 cents per share in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 43.4% plunge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
FSK - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, after the market closes. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are projected to improve year over year. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from solid growth in total...
Match Group (MTCH) Q3 Earnings Grow Y/Y, Revenues Top Estimates
MTCH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 diluted earnings of 44 cents per share, up 2.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings was pegged at 64 cents per share. Revenues of $810 million increased 1% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by...
Under Armour (UAA) Lined Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
UAA - Free Report) top line is expected to remain almost flat year over year when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 3 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1,555 million, indicating a marginal increase of about 0.6% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.
What's in Store for W. P. Carey (WPC) This Earnings Season?
W. P. Carey Inc. (. WPC - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 4 before market open. Both its quarterly revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share are likely to have witnessed year-over-year growth. In the last reported quarter, this New York-based net lease...
Assurant (AIZ) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
AIZ - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 net operating income of $1.01 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1% but missed our estimate of $2.36. The bottom line decreased 40.2% from the year-ago quarter. The results reflected growth in specialty products and lender-placed, Global Automotive premium growth...
Fresenius Medical's (FMS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top
FMS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 40 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 8.1%. The bottom line however declined 27.3% year over year. Revenue Details. Third-quarter revenues of $5.14 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. The...
NOV Inc. (NOV) Earnings Lag, Sales Outperform Estimates in Q3
NOV Inc. (. NOV - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted profit of 8 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 15 cents. The underperformance can be attributed to much higher expenses in the form of provision for income taxes in the reported quarter.
What's in Store for Dominion Energy (D) in Q3 Earnings?
D - Free Report) is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 4, before market open. In the last four reported quarters, the utility recorded an average earnings surprise of 0.97%. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Note. Dominion...
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Caterpillar, Amgen, Inventiva in Focus
AAPL - Free Report) managed to stem the rot in big-tech giants, and the sector recovered for the week. Moreover, GDP grew modestly in the third quarter, spurring hopes that the market has already bottomed out. With the Fed already seeing results from its stringent policy tightening and intending to go slow, fears of an impending recession are getting allayed.
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Misses Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft third-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues declined year over year owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment and lower end-market demand. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income declined to $42.9 million...
CVS Health (CVS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CVS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings of $2,40 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.11%. The company beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.74%.
CDW's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
CDW Corporation (. CDW - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52 and increasing 22% year over year. The company’s revenues increased 17.3% year over year to $6.216 billion. Net sales increased 18.7% at cc. Strength across all segments...
Sonic (SAH) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Raises Dividend by 12%
SAH - Free Report) registered third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.23, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50. Lower-than-expected sales from the new and used vehicle, the EchoPark and the wholesale vehicle units, and lesser-than-expected gross profit from new vehicle and EchoPark segments led to the underperformance. Yet, the bottom line rose nearly 14% from $1.96 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $3,448 million, increasing 12%. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,590 million.
Intercept (ICPT) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Beat, View Raised
ICPT - Free Report) rose 13.4% on Nov 1 after the company beat sales estimates for the third quarter of 2022 and raised its sales guidance for its lead drug, Ocaliva. Intercept incurred a loss of $3.04 per share (from continuing operations) in third-quarter 2022 in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $5.11 per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a loss of 53 cents per share.
Will Intuit (INTU) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
INTU - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Computer - Software industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. This maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 6.45%.
Antero's (AR) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
AR - Free Report) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91. However, the bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 19 cents. Total quarterly revenues of $2,065 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,982 million. The top...
CNO Financial (CNO) Up on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y
CNO - Free Report) have inched up marginally since it reported third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 31. Earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate on the back of higher annuity premiums, strong performance of its direct-to-consumer and worksite businesses, and reduced benefits and expenses. However, a decline in insurance policy income and variable investment income partially offset the upside.
Service Corporation (SCI) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups View
SCI - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics declined from the year-ago period, which was significantly impacted by the pandemic. However, the company witnessed better-than-expected growth compared with the third quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic period). Management...
