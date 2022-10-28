Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Barnegat 13, Pemberton 0
Bordentown 27, Manchester 13
Brick Memorial 37, Toms River East 21
Central Regional 33, Toms River South 8
Clayton 36, Wildwood 0
Cumberland Regional 26, Absegami 6
Delran 47, KIPP Cooper Norcross 16
Dwight-Morrow 8, Indian Hills 7
East Brunswick 42, Iselin Kennedy 22
Ewing 34, Neptune 20
Fort Lee 13, Pascack Hills 0
Glen Ridge 34, Middlesex 14
Hackensack 41, Paterson Kennedy 6
Hamilton West 14, Jackson Liberty 6
Hawthorne 38, Kittatinny 27
Lakeland 51, Pompton Lakes 22
Lakewood 28, Lawrence 14
Lenape Valley 42, Lodi 28
Linden 41, Barringer 0
Livingston 34, Bayonne 10
Millburn 15, Voorhees 13
Mount Olive 35, Monroe 27
New Egypt 28, Lindenwold 14
Northern Burlington 23, Brick Memorial 7
Parsippany 21, Dickinson 20
Pascack Valley 28, Demarest 20
Passaic Valley 17, Tenafly 7
Pequannock 28, Sussex Tech 21
Pinelands Regional 35, Triton 33
Point Pleasant Beach 48, Holy Cross Prep 26
Roselle 35, Jonathan Dayton 0
Roselle Park 29, Secaucus 21
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14, Columbia 7
Verona 56, Belvidere 6
Vineland 20, Eastern 19
Wall 42, Allentown 21
Weehawken 29, Bogota 0
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 33, Trenton Central 20
Whippany Park 35, Bound Brook 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
