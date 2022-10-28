ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Barnegat 13, Pemberton 0

Bordentown 27, Manchester 13

Brick Memorial 37, Toms River East 21

Central Regional 33, Toms River South 8

Clayton 36, Wildwood 0

Cumberland Regional 26, Absegami 6

Delran 47, KIPP Cooper Norcross 16

Dwight-Morrow 8, Indian Hills 7

East Brunswick 42, Iselin Kennedy 22

Ewing 34, Neptune 20

Fort Lee 13, Pascack Hills 0

Glen Ridge 34, Middlesex 14

Hackensack 41, Paterson Kennedy 6

Hamilton West 14, Jackson Liberty 6

Hawthorne 38, Kittatinny 27

Lakeland 51, Pompton Lakes 22

Lakewood 28, Lawrence 14

Lenape Valley 42, Lodi 28

Linden 41, Barringer 0

Livingston 34, Bayonne 10

Millburn 15, Voorhees 13

Mount Olive 35, Monroe 27

New Egypt 28, Lindenwold 14

Northern Burlington 23, Brick Memorial 7

Parsippany 21, Dickinson 20

Pascack Valley 28, Demarest 20

Passaic Valley 17, Tenafly 7

Pequannock 28, Sussex Tech 21

Pinelands Regional 35, Triton 33

Point Pleasant Beach 48, Holy Cross Prep 26

Roselle 35, Jonathan Dayton 0

Roselle Park 29, Secaucus 21

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14, Columbia 7

Verona 56, Belvidere 6

Vineland 20, Eastern 19

Wall 42, Allentown 21

Weehawken 29, Bogota 0

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 33, Trenton Central 20

Whippany Park 35, Bound Brook 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5

Trib HSSN has video and audio football coverage of opening night of the 2022 WPIAL football playoffs on Friday with coverage concluding with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. We also have video coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball semifinals...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy