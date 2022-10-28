Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bixby 64, Moore 7
Buffalo 34, Medford 6
Collinsville 42, Tulsa Edison 21
Community Christian 48, Crooked Oak 6
Elgin 20, MacArthur 13
Fairland 44, Afton 15
Guymon 74, Western Heights 14
Hollis 36, Shattuck 8
Jones 43, Kellyville 14
Mount St. Mary 34, Mannford 26
OKC Southeast 62, Shawnee 6
Perry 38, Chisholm 22
Putnam West 68, OKC U.S. Grant 0
Quinton 52, Porum 6
Regent Prep 51, Olive 0
Rejoice Christian School 70, Caney Valley 6
Ryan 52, Grandfield 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
