Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bixby 64, Moore 7

Buffalo 34, Medford 6

Collinsville 42, Tulsa Edison 21

Community Christian 48, Crooked Oak 6

Elgin 20, MacArthur 13

Fairland 44, Afton 15

Guymon 74, Western Heights 14

Hollis 36, Shattuck 8

Jones 43, Kellyville 14

Mount St. Mary 34, Mannford 26

OKC Southeast 62, Shawnee 6

Perry 38, Chisholm 22

Putnam West 68, OKC U.S. Grant 0

Quinton 52, Porum 6

Regent Prep 51, Olive 0

Rejoice Christian School 70, Caney Valley 6

Ryan 52, Grandfield 26

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

