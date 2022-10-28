Read full article on original website
Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., 90, of 272 Seventh Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 2:10 a.m. at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born January 26, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Monroe and Vivian Davis...
George H. Holquist, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Holquist, 88, passed away Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with his loving family by his side. Mr. Holquist was born June 3, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Henry and Etta Eldena (Huffman) Holquist.
Patrick Francis Carney, Jr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Francis Carney was born November 15, 1939, to Patrick and Rose Carney in Campbell, Ohio. He passed away Tuesday, November 1. Patrick was raised in Campbell, Ohio and was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. Shortly after graduation, Patrick relocated to California where...
Thomas Edwin DeCamp, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edwin DeCamp, 64, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born July 21, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Albert R. and Lillian (Potashnik) DeCamp. Thomas was a graduate of Warren Western...
Marge Eagle, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marge Eagle passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was 93. She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on January 15, 1929, to Okey and Virginia (Robertson) Patterson. She was married Paul Eagle from April 26, 1948 until June 1, 2021, when Paul passed...
Mary Ann Sanders, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Sanders, age 79, died at home, on Monday, October 31, 2022. She was born on January 13, 1943, in Beverly, West Virginia, the daughter of Neva Irene (Doerr) and William Francis Harris. Mary Ann was a 1960 graduate of Collinwood High School. On...
Shirley A. Beight, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Beight, 85, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Shirley was born on December 29, 1936, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Paul H. and Alma (Jones) Aeppli. Shirley was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and crafting. Shirley...
Jean L. Thorpe, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Thorpe, 91, a longtime resident of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, surrounded by the love of her family. Jean was born December 28, 1930 in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of Earl and Marguerite...
Norman Cappitte, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Cappitte, 81, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on November 9, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of James and Charlotte Williams Cappitte. Norman was an Army veteran, having served for seven years...
Robert P. Walker, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Walker, 93, of Girard, passed away Saturday October 29, 2022, at Continuing Health Care in Mineral Ridge. Robert was born April 5, 1929, in Masury, Ohio, the son of Edward and Sarah (Davis) Walker. He worked at US Steel in McDonald for 13...
Ruth Crowe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Crowe, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home. Ruth was born February 17, 1938, Masontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Philip and Mildred Shoaf. She was a graduate of All Saints High School and came to Warren in 1957. She retired...
Kevin John Sobnosky, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin John Sobnosky died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Ohio State University Medical Center following a senseless act of violence. Kevin was born on November 7, 2000, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of Damien T. and Laura Jo (Altier) Sobnosky.
Orlando “King Soto” Cepada Soto, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Orlando “King Soto” Cepada Soto, Sr., 38, Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Soto, Sr., was born on June 23, 1984 in Youngstown a son of Allan Dwight Lee, Sr. and Wilma Soto. Orlando worked delightedly...
Rachel G. Guesman, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel G. Guesman, 88, of Girard, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley Howland. She was born March 29, 1934, in Lille, Maine, the daughter of the late Neil and Delina Ouellette. Rachel retired from Packard Electric after 35 years...
Jim R. Davis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Davis, 75, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Jim was born on October 2, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Lola Davis. He was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and...
Margaret Debora Sheets, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret D. Sheets, age 93 of Cortland, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Lake Vista of Cortland. She was born on May 24, 1929, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Leland S. and Deborah (French) Hollinger. Margaret was a...
Richard H. Coles, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Coles, 82, of Liberty Township, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Richard was born November 20, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Howard and Josephine (Wiggett) Coles. Richard was a 1957 graduate of McDonald...
Charles N. Senanefes, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles N. Senanefes, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. Mr. Senanefes was born September 30, 1924 in Youngstown, a son of the late Nicholas and Helen (Tsaroutou) Senanefes and was a life resident of Lisbon. Charles was a 1943...
Martha Louise McCormick Hollinger, Sevakeen Lake, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha McCormick Hollinger, 89, formerly of Sevakeen Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. She was a loving wife, mother and friend. She was predeceased in 2020 by her husband of more than 65 years, James Hollinger. She is survived...
Mary Virginia Thompson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Virginia Thompson, 93, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born November 6, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George J. and Alberta B. Archer Holmes. Virginia was a 1946 graduate of South High School. She...
