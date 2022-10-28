New location for ballot drop box serving UCSB, Isla Vista

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - There's a new location for the official ballot drop box that serves the UC Santa Barbara and Isla Vista area.

The drop box was previously located at the Isla Vista Sheriff Foot Patrol Station, but is now located at the Student Resource Building on the UCSB campus.

Voters can access the Student Resource Building from the Pardall Tunnel and from Parking Lots 22 and 23 off Ocean Road.

The ballot box is open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 8.

