Report: 'Multiple' teams have called about Raiders SS Johnathan Abram

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4:00 PM ET. We’ve already seen the Raiders make one move, shipping defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. But could the Raiders make another move before the deadline?

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, “multiple” teams have called about former first-round pick Johnathan Abram ahead of the deadline. That lines up with recent reports from ESPN as Abram’s name has been in trade circles.

The Raiders declined the fifth-year option for Abram earlier this offseason and that signaled the eventual end of his career in Las Vegas. With Duron Harmon playing more snaps, Abram just isn’t a great fit for the Raiders.

Don’t be surprised if the Raiders do end up trading Abram for a late Day 3 pick before Tuesday’s deadline. Abram was the No. 27 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He has started 34 games in his career, tallying 247 tackles, 12 pass deflections and three interceptions.