ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Report: 'Multiple' teams have called about Raiders SS Johnathan Abram

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17G6WM_0ipUC39a00

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4:00 PM ET. We’ve already seen the Raiders make one move, shipping defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. But could the Raiders make another move before the deadline?

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, “multiple” teams have called about former first-round pick Johnathan Abram ahead of the deadline. That lines up with recent reports from ESPN as Abram’s name has been in trade circles.

The Raiders declined the fifth-year option for Abram earlier this offseason and that signaled the eventual end of his career in Las Vegas. With Duron Harmon playing more snaps, Abram just isn’t a great fit for the Raiders.

Don’t be surprised if the Raiders do end up trading Abram for a late Day 3 pick before Tuesday’s deadline. Abram was the No. 27 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He has started 34 games in his career, tallying 247 tackles, 12 pass deflections and three interceptions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Darren Waller News

The 2-4 Raiders will have to head down to New Orleans without the services of Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller on Sunday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "... Waller will be inactive today vs. the Saints due to his hamstring injury, per source." Adding, "He’s close to being able to return, but not there quite yet."
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
ESPN

Source: Ravens acquire LB Roquan Smith in trade with Bears

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens filled the biggest void in the middle of their defense with the NFL's leading tackler. The Ravens acquired Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday, a team source confirmed, completing the deal a day before the NFL trade deadline. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Ravens are sending the Bears a second- and a fifth-round pick in 2023 for Smith, who tops the NFL with 83 tackles this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Watch 49ers fans invade 'Rams' House' with sea of red, gold

The 49ers have eight road games on their schedule this season. It just feels more like seven. As is custom since the Los Angeles Rams moved to Inglewood from St. Louis in 2016, a passionate sea of 49ers Faithful overwhelmed SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. There appeared to be more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin

The Bryan Harsin era is officially over in Auburn. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported on Monday that Harsin was fired. The move comes very shortly after Auburn reportedly hired its new athletic director in Mississippi State’s John Cohen. Harsin’s firing comes two days after another blowout loss on his...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans loved making fun of Eli Manning’s hilarious Halloween mask on the ManningCast

Well, the scariest thing you might’ve seen on Halloween Monday Night Football this year might not have been the Cleveland Browns. On the spooky edition of ESPN’s ManningCast, co-host Eli Manning decided to don a familiar mask for his Halloween costume. His disguise was Chad Powers, the fictional freshman football player who walked on at Penn State earlier this fall.
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook

Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers work out 7 players, including 4 WRs, 3 DBs

The 49ers on Monday hosted a slew of receivers and defensive backs for workouts as they prepare to take off for the bye week. Injuries at receiver and in the secondary have left San Francisco scraping the bottom of their roster for depth, so it stands to reason they may want to add a veteran or two to their practice squad to help bolster the in-house depth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alvin Kamara takes the top spot in our Saints player power rankings after Week 8

A team’s top performers deserve top billing, and that’s reflected in our latest New Orleans Saints player power rankings after Week 8’s shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. There’s a new No. 1 in our list with running back Alvin Kamara’s three-touchdown performance rocketing him to the top of the list. But there’s more shakeup within the top-10 too: rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor clocked in at No. 8 after he helped erase superstar Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, and right guard Cesar Ruiz continued his march up to the board to reach No. 10.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
221K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy