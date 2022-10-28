Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer’s Hailey Rydberg talks time as a Hawkeye, future after a five-year college career
Hailey Rydberg just finished her fifth season as part of the Hawkeye soccer team and will be graduating in December. Rydberg was a key part of Iowa’s attack during her entire college career, as she scored 10 goals and assisted 14 in 94 appearances. After spending the last half-decade...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football notebook | Hawkeyes preparing for Purdue passing attack, Terry Roberts unlikely to play Saturday
Purdue football has been a thorn Iowa’s side since 2017. The Hawkeyes have lost four of their last five matchups with the Boilermakers. Purdue has outscored Iowa 26-21 during that stretch. The Boilermakers have averaged 309.8 passing and 402.4 total yards in their last five games with the Hawkeyes. The lowest yardage total Purdue has posted against Iowa since 2017 is 294.
Daily Iowan
Iowa field hockey ready for postseason play
The Iowa field hockey team completed its regular season schedule on Oct. 28 and enters the postseason with an 11-6 overall record. The No. 10 Hawkeyes are 4-4 in conference play after losing three of their last four matchups against Big Ten teams. Two of those defeats were back-to-back scoreless affairs for the Iowa offense against No. 6 Michigan.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball freshmen contribute in exhibition win
The Iowa men’s basketball team put on a display Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a 118-72 victory in an exhibition game against Truman State. Although the Bulldogs led, 26-25, through the contest’s first 10 minutes, the Hawkeyes closed the first half on a 38-13 run to secure a 63-39 lead heading into the break.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Truman State
Iowa men’s basketball defeated Truman State, 118-72, during an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. Iowa forward Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 24 total points and making two of five three-pointers. “We got a lot of guys who can score and have...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s golfer Mac McClear, head coach Tyler Stith reflect on fall season
Iowa men’s golf senior Mac McClear strives for consistency on the course. The 2022 Illinois State Amateur Champion said that while he always hopes to have all facets of his game working together, he never really put it all together during the 2022 fall season. “I never really had...
Daily Iowan
Ask the Author | Ander Monson
Author Ander Monson founded Diagram, the third-oldest online literary magazine. Monson currently lives in Tucson, Arizona, and teaches at the University of Arizona. He received his bachelor’s degree from Knox College, his masters from Iowa State University, and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Alabama. Monson will read from his new book “Predator” on Thursday at FilmScene in Iowa City. Before his reading, FilmScene will screen the 1987 movie “Predator.”
Daily Iowan
UI and Frogman’s Print Workshops to present acclaimed summer printmaking workshop
This summer, the University of Iowa and Frogman’s Print workshop will open printmaking classes to the public at the UI Visual Arts Building. Frogman’s Print Workshops will teach stone lithography, book structures, and wood engraving through its first two-week summer intensive in Iowa City from July 1-14, 2023.
Daily Iowan
Sir Chloe plays on Pentacrest for UI Homecoming concert
Sir Chloe performed on the University of Iowa’s Pentacrest for this year’s free homecoming concert on Oct. 28. The event was hosted by UI student music organization, SCOPE Productions. As the concert began, couples and college students gathered around the stage where Sir Chloe would soon play. Much...
Daily Iowan
Riverside Theatre’s “Ghost Light” debut delivered frights and delights on Halloween night
Riverside Theatre in Iowa City could not have been spookier on Halloween night as shadows danced across the walls in the eerie glare of a single light poised at center stage. The otherwise pitch-black space was filled with nervous and curious onlookers who leaned in to hear spine-tingling ghost stories.
Daily Iowan
UIHC sued by former employee, UI student
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
Daily Iowan
Iowa City teen donates over 40 units of blood following death of twin brother
After his twin brother Calder Wills died from cancer, Grayson Wills made it his goal to donate more blood than the 40 units his brother received throughout treatment. Grayson Wills, now a 17-year-old senior at Iowa City City High School, is the latest University of Iowa DeGowin Blood Center Gallon Grad after donating blood eight times since the end of the summer.
Daily Iowan
2022 UI Corn Monument design focuses on community ties, importance of campus
Since 1919, the University of Iowa corn monument has stood tall on the Pentacrest in front of the Old Capitol Building for Homecoming week. This year, the monument is centered around the Iowa City community and its importance to campus. Graduate students Trevor Thornburgh and Steve Susmarski, co-captains of the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Pedestrian Mall playground reopens with new look
The Iowa City Pedestrian Mall playground reopened to the public on Oct. 25 after undergoing renovations for the first time in 20 years. The playground, first built in 1979, is located at 210 S. Dubuque Street. Director of Iowa City Parks and Recreation Juli Seydell Johnson said Iowa City Parks and Recreation planned the renovation since 2020 and officially closed for construction in August.
Daily Iowan
Haunt creates ‘outrageously freeing’ atmosphere
Actors at 5th Realm, a haunted house in Cedar Rapids, found acceptance and comfort within the small community where performers scare adrenaline junkies inside Lindale Mall. Some actors dress up in costumes as a form of escapism from reality through the months of September and October. Mia Streif. When I’m...
Daily Iowan
Second Cedar Rapids man arrested for riot at H-Bar in October
A second Cedar Rapids man was arrested for his role in the riot that took place at H-Bar on Oct. 23. The riot started inside H-Bar, before continuing outside. Kendel Thompson, 20, was arrested and booked into Johnson County Jail on a charge of committing an act against another with the intent to cause injury. The original criminal complaint was filed Oct. 27, and Thompson was arrested on Nov. 1.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council passes resolution opposing amendment to Iowa Amendment 1
The Iowa City City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing a measure that would loosen gun rights in the Iowa Constitution during Tuesday’s formal meeting. The council encouraged voters to vote against the measure during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The resolution echoes statements by the Johnson County Board...
Daily Iowan
Cedar Rapids man arrested for involvement in riot at H-Bar last month
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. A Cedar Rapids man was arrested on Monday for his role in a riot that started inside of H-Bar and continued outside on Oct. 23. Antonio Scotton, 19, of Cedar Rapids was arrested on a charge of willing involvement in the...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The importance of gun safety
Let’s talk about gun control. Iowa Amendment 1 appears on the ballot this year. This term, it is crucial to keep in mind that this vote can mean the difference between life and death. Before heading to your assigned polling place this November, it is important to understand the...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County expands criminal charge diversion program for minors
Johnson County is expanding a program that offers some minors who are facing charges alternate paths instead of Juvenile Court Services. The county received a $49,800 grant from the state that Iowa City-based nonprofit United Action for Youth will use to expand an existing pre-charge program by hiring a diversion coordinator.
