A second Cedar Rapids man was arrested for his role in the riot that took place at H-Bar on Oct. 23. The riot started inside H-Bar, before continuing outside. Kendel Thompson, 20, was arrested and booked into Johnson County Jail on a charge of committing an act against another with the intent to cause injury. The original criminal complaint was filed Oct. 27, and Thompson was arrested on Nov. 1.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO