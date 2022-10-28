ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 5

Gene Van Auker
4d ago

yellen you haven't been right about one thing you said. you are just another nursing home politician who has no idea what to do. just give it up and head for Biden's basement

Reply(1)
3
NannasBananas
5d ago

hmm. .04% rise in average gdp for the 1st 3 quarters. Where's the cause for celebration?

Reply
7
Related
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
179K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy