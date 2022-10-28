For the first time since March 2020, buffet dining is back at Tusker House Restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But what, if anything, has changed? Let’s find out!. Unlike at the other Walt Disney World parks, there’s no separate entrance line for early dining reservations, so we had to wait in a long line just to get into the park. Once we entered the park, the only option was to get in the line meant for early entry for Disney hotel guests. A Cast Member working this position seemed confused when they found out our party weren’t resort hotel guests, but eventually we were let in.

