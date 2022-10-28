ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Watch the 2022 Halloween Golf Cart Parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness

Yesterday, we stopped to watch the 2022 Halloween golf cart parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness before our dinner reservations. The parade is an annual tradition where guests renting a golf cart decorate them with (often elaborate and Disney) Halloween “costumes.”. Cast Members kicked off the parade. The first...
WDW News Today

Disney Shares Promo Footage Featuring New ‘Fantasmic!’ Scenes at Walt Disney World

Right after sharing photos of the updated “Fantasmic!”, Disney also shared new footage of these new scenes coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The new footage shows off the updated lighting, projection, and fountain systems. We also see footage of the updated “Pocahontas”, “Aladdin”, “Mulan”, “Moana”, and “Frozen 2” sequences.
WDW News Today

100 Years of Wonder Celebration Bringing Entertainment, Activities, and More to Disneyland Paris in 2023

The 100 Years of Wonder celebration for the centennial anniversary of The Walt Disney Company is bringing entertainment and more to Disneyland Paris in 2023. Building on Disneyland Paris’s 30th Anniversary celebrations, 100 Years of Wonder will also come to life at the resort, starting with an exclusive moment during their New Year’s Eve party and followed by a year of surprises.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Shanghai Disney Resort Closing Indefinitely Again Due to COVID-19

Shanghai Disney Resort is closing indefinitely once again due to COVID-19. The closure is effective immediately. Read the full statement from Shanghai Disney Resort below:. “In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, and Wishing Star Park will be closed starting Monday, October 31, 2022, with immediate effect. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refunds or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!”
WDW News Today

Bundle Up for Winter With Three New Holiday Spirit Jerseys at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. What better way to show your Disney spirit and your holiday spirit than wearing one of these Walt Disney World Holiday Spirit Jerseys? We found these fun sweatshirts and sweaters in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
WDW News Today

Following a Night of Underage Drinking at Orlando Clubs, Teenager Speeds Into Disney’s Animal Kingdom While Extremely Intoxicated

A Sanford teenager was arrested for driving under the influence after he sped toward the toll plaza at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this summer, frightening the Cast Member collecting parking fees. Sebastian Anyel Salguero-Rivera, 19, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, Orange Circuit Court...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Man ‘Sneaks’ Into Magic Kingdom with Child; Charged with Battery, Underage Drunk Teenager Speeds into Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Christmas Decor Arrives, & More: Daily Recap (11/1/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Walt Disney World

The Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is now available at Magic Kingdom. The bucket is being sold via mobile order and can be picked up from the window at Pete’s Silly Side Show. It’s listed on the My Disney Experience app as “Magic Kingdom souvenir release.”. Signs guide...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Tusker House Restaurant Character Breakfast Buffet Returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

For the first time since March 2020, buffet dining is back at Tusker House Restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But what, if anything, has changed? Let’s find out!. Unlike at the other Walt Disney World parks, there’s no separate entrance line for early dining reservations, so we had to wait in a long line just to get into the park. Once we entered the park, the only option was to get in the line meant for early entry for Disney hotel guests. A Cast Member working this position seemed confused when they found out our party weren’t resort hotel guests, but eventually we were let in.
WDW News Today

NEW Dooney & Bourke Skyliner Tote Glides Into Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. you could widen your world, if you had wings…….that’s immediately the song we thought of when we spotted the latest Dooney and Bourke tote, featuring our favorite mouse duo, at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. If you know, you know. Epcot people unite!
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Trailer and Poster Released for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming “Avatar: The Way of Water.”. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster 2009 film, set on the world of Pandora. This new trailer shows us more of Jake Sully and Neytiri’s family, and the connection they share with the planet, particularly focused on the water. But danger awaits, and war seems inevitable.
WDW News Today

New Hanukkah Wine Glass, T-Shirt, and Mickey Plush Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Hanukkah merchandise has debuted at Walt Disney World. We first spotted the new collection in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, including a Hanukkah wine glass, t-shirt, and Mickey plush. Hanukkah Wine Glass – $17.99. The...

