Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Related
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
thecomeback.com
Kareem Hunt gets brutally honest about trade rumors
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt helped lead his team to a blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. But despite his integral role in the win, there’s a chance that the running back isn’t even on the team’s roster the following day as trade rumors heat up.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady & Gisele made huge move before divorce
After a tumultuous couple of months and a pattern of marital problems over the past few years, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen finally made the separation official this month, ending their 13-year marriage with a divorce. But before they could do that, they had to come together for one important reason: their children.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
thecomeback.com
Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles
The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Joe Buck & Troy Aikman’s Halloween costumes
It’s Halloween and everyone’s wearing costumes. ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast crew is no exception and Joe Buck and Troy Aikman decided to pay a fun homage and sport a terrific pair of costumes. Buck and Aikman were seen at the top of the telecast for the...
thecomeback.com
NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles
The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
thecomeback.com
Josh McDaniels reacts to Raiders terrible performance
The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a poor start to the season with just a 2-5 record under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels and they had what was without doubt their worst performance yet on Sunday afternoon, falling 24-0 in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. It’s...
thecomeback.com
NFL world mourns shocking death of current coach
The NFL world was rocked by tragedy on Tuesday morning as news broke that current Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Adam Zimmer is the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who was also the former offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals before that. Adam Zimmer was following in his father’s footsteps with the Bengals’ offense, serving as an offensive analyst for the team this season.
thecomeback.com
Tyler Lockett takes jab at Russell Wilson following Seahawks win
The Seattle Seahawks continued their success under quarterback Geno Smith on Sunday, defeating the New York Giants in convincing fashion. Many did not expect things to go as smoothly as they have thus far in Seattle, and veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett gave his reasoning for the impressive start to the year.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to concerning Trevor Lawrence news
When the Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawerence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, most around the league assumed that he was destined to be a star quarterback in the league. But in his second NFL season, that’s not exactly what has happened.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow gets brutally honest about Browns domination
It’s no secret that Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly established himself as one of the best and most dominant quarterbacks in the league. Burrow led his team to a Super Bowl appearance in just his second season and throws what is statistically the best deep ball in the entire NFL. But there’s one team he just can’t seem to beat: the Cleveland Browns.
thecomeback.com
Odds “good” Colts RB moved before NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. We’ve seen teams make big moves as recently as Monday afternoon. If the rumor mill is any indication, we could be in for a movement-heavy Tuesday before the deadline is reached. The Indianapolis Colts, who’ve had a very disappointing start to the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Browns’ disastrous trick-play interception
There is always a chance that a trick play can be a huge momentum builder for a team, but they can also end up being disastrous, the kind of plays that generates a ton of laughs from NFL fans. The latter occurred in Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals when wide receiver Amari Cooper was asked to throw the ball.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade
There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
thecomeback.com
Panthers make massive starting quarterback decision
P.J. Walker is QB1 in Carolina. Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Tuesday that P.J. Walker will remain the starter at quarterback. The announcement comes as no surprise to anyone a day after the third-year quarterback threw for 317 yards and led Carolina to a season-high 34 points against the Atlanta Falcons.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Rams-Panthers trade offer
The NFL trade deadline is approaching rapidly. Big moves featuring notable players have already been made as teams look to load up for a playoff run. Tuesday we learned that there was one player that was almost dealt away for a big package but his team declined the offer. Carolina...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Bears-Steelers trade
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is buzzing right now and the moves keep coming in. After already making a few moves before Tuesday’s deadline, the Chicago Bears are back at it again, trading a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. “The Bears are trading...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Lions-Vikings blockbuster trade
Over the years, it’s become sort of an unwritten rule across the NFL that teams don’t typically make big or important trades with members of their own divisions. The idea is that one team doesn’t want to help another division rival. But the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings threw all that out the window with a massive trade before Tuesday afternoon’s NFL trade deadline.
Comments / 3