Camp Hill, PA

lifeisanenigma....?
4d ago

I want to go back to the old days when nobody knew who you were voting for it was Kept Secret nobody talked about it nobody put signs on their freaking lawns. it was a personal matter. and if somebody asked another person who they were voting for they were told politely to mind their own business. I never even asked my parents who they were voting for. it was none of my business.

Randall Eckenrode
4d ago

Ladies and Gentlemen they (the Democratic Party) are losing their mind because their candidates are falling in the polls.. this the only reason why the 🤡🤡 are mad… I can hardly wait until the final red wave vote is cast 🇺🇸🇺🇸

FOX 43

FOX 43

