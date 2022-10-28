Read full article on original website
I want to go back to the old days when nobody knew who you were voting for it was Kept Secret nobody talked about it nobody put signs on their freaking lawns. it was a personal matter. and if somebody asked another person who they were voting for they were told politely to mind their own business. I never even asked my parents who they were voting for. it was none of my business.
Ladies and Gentlemen they (the Democratic Party) are losing their mind because their candidates are falling in the polls.. this the only reason why the 🤡🤡 are mad… I can hardly wait until the final red wave vote is cast 🇺🇸🇺🇸
State. Rep. hopeful David Buell | Coffee with the Candidates
CAMP HILL, Pa. — David Buell has been a resident of Camp Hill for more than 20 years. He's running on the republican ticket to represent District 103 in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. It’s a recently redrawn district that now includes areas west of the Susquehanna river.
etxview.com
Cumberland County Commissioners engage in shouting match in dispute over Right-to-Know request
Two Cumberland County commissioners engaged in a shouting match last week over whether it was appropriate for Chairman Gary Eichelberger to use a Right-to-Know request to access emails former commissioner Rick Rovegno sent to county employees. Near the end of the county commissioners workshop meeting Thursday, Eichelberger argued with vice...
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
Berks County Sheriffs question voters at ballot drops boxes, some voters don’t mind
Berks officials say the county is addressing past and present issues in preparations for midterm election. Lis Mejia entered the Berks County Services building on Wednesday and approached Deputy Riley Gutierrez, who was set up behind a table near the ballot drop off box. When she approached, Gutierrez asked her...
Police investigating Lancaster County stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Lancaster County. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, a call came in at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to report a stabbing. Officials say that one person was injured at 5 West Market Street in Marietta Borough. It is...
You could hear booms and whistles in Harrisburg, here’s why
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting on Nov. 7, people around the Capitol building in Harrisburg may notice some loud noises in the evenings, but officials say not to be alarmed. Annually for the last 24 years, Harrisburg had conducted its State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program, which involves discharging exploding shells and whistling devices. The […]
Lower Windsor Township Police filed Terroristic Thread charge against East Prospect man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An East Prospect Borough man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault following an incident in York County, according to Lower Windsor Township Police. Michael Allen Ernst, 35, from East Prospect, was charged with more than five offenses in relation to...
therecord-online.com
‘A healthy democracy depends on widespread participation’: Pa. elections chief says as Nov. 8 approaches
HARRISBURG, PA – State officials are doing everything they can to ensure a safe and secure election on Nov. 8, Pennsylvania’s top election official said Monday. But those same officials continue to fight election misinformation as the critical midterm elections approach. “Transparency and confidence is the objective of...
wdiy.org
Berks County Directs Deputies to Ask More Questions to Voters Dropping off Mail-in Ballots
Berks County is facing criticism from the Department of State for directing sheriff deputies to question voters at drop-off locations. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports the county has just added more questions for deputies to ask voters. (Original air-date: 10/29/22)
York County hiring teenagers as a way to combat poll worker shortage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A shortage of poll workers is impacting election officials across the nation and here in Pennsylvania. The poll worker shortage has been something that has impacted Pennsylvania for many years and the pandemic only exacerbated that shortage. “Especially with the older adults that have served...
How Pa. candidates plan to stem high inflation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As inflation hit a high of 9.1 percent in June, stocking the bar at Greystone Public House in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County became more expensive. Alcohol, as well as the cost to ship it, was rising along with energy price hikes and supply chain snarls.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Observed meat in a pail beneath the handwash sink, where is it subject to splash from handwashing. Moved. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials for Construction and Repair. Plastic dish pans and plastic bus tubs that have...
Interstate 83 to close at Paxton Street Bridge in Dauphin County over weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to PennDOT, drivers should expect detours while traveling through Interstate 83 this weekend. There will be a full closure of I-83 at the Paxton Street Bridge spanning the interstate in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. The closure is planned for 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
Sick people in Pa. jails are suffering, dying: ‘The Constitution allows for medical neglect’
Herbert Tilghman complained of severe stomach pain in 2020, within days of being locked inside the Dauphin County Prison to await trial. Staff from PrimeCare Medical, which provides healthcare in the jail, evaluated Tilghman, 46, and sent him back to his cell.
York County announces property tax-refund program for first-responders
YORK, Pa. — A new property tax-refund program has been announced for some first responders in York County. The Board of Commissioners of York County announced Wednesday the approval of a property tax-refund program for members of fire companies and non-profit emergency medical service providers. The program is designed...
Shippensburg casino will hold 2 job fairs this month
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first casino in Cumberland County has scheduled two multi-day job fairs in November, looking to fill positions prior to its planned opening early next year. Parx Casino Shippensburg, a 73,000-square-foot casino located at 250 S. Conestoga Dr. in Shippensburg Township, is currently under construction. The...
Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man accused of killing woman, firing at police
LANCASTER, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man following a September homicide and stand-off with police. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend. Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 18, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
New owners take over Colony House restaurant in Mechanicsburg
New life is being breathed into a longstanding Cumberland County restaurant that closed earlier this year. Spice Restaurant & Bar is targeted to open in the coming weeks at the former Colony House Restaurant at 125 W. Main St. It will specialize in Indian and Nepali cuisines. “I think a...
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone...
Mifflin County crash leaves 1 dead
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 522 North in Mifflin County. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 in the 4500 block of U.S. 522 in Decatur Township. As a driver turning left onto U.S. 522 was leaving their...
