Reading Buddies
Mrs. Staheli’s class started reading buddies! The 5th graders read with the 1st graders. It was so fun and everyone loved it!
3rd Grade Field Trip!
Third graders enjoyed a Halloween field trip to the Scera Theater in Orem. Students watched a live performance of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow! At the end of the performance, the actors, let students ask questions about their experiences in the play. It was a perfect way to spend Halloween!
Halloween Fun!
Halloween at Taylor is always an exciting time! Teachers dressed up as storybook characters with classics such as Wizard of Oz and Three Blind Mice, to newer favorites such as Matilda, Where’s Waldo and Harry Potter! Students paraded around the school enjoying Halloween music and waving at their friends and families! Thank you parents for supporting our students in their parade and classroom activities!
