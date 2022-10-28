Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
Grayson Co. man who absconded from parole, fled police in 3-county chase, arrested in Ohio Co.
A Grayson County man wanted for absconding from parole after being convicted in Grayson County on drug and fleeing charges has been arrested in Ohio County. On Sunday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of North Main Street in Beaver Dam, and made contact with 25-year-old Jonathan Frank, of Grayson County, and 36-year-old Cody Pendley, of Morgantown.
k105.com
Post 4 troopers arrest nearly 400 suspects, collar over 30 impaired drivers during October
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its October Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,873 citations and arrested 31 impaired drivers. Opened 53 criminal cases, made 392 arrests and served 81 criminal court documents. Cited 431 speeders and...
Police issue BOLO for homicide suspect with ties to Evansville
The Clay County State's Attorney, Phillip Givens filed a Motion to Revoke Bond for Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26 according to police.
14news.com
Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
k105.com
Leitchfield man gets into ‘karate stance’ with police after being found lying in middle of roadway
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being found lying in the middle of a roadway with no shoes or shirt on in cold temperatures and fighting with police. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Sean Fentress along with Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton discovered 23-year-old Eugene T. Moore “laying in the middle of South Cannon Drive with no shoes or shirt on,” according to the arrest citation.
wkdzradio.com
Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
WBKO
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
DCSO look for Tell City man tied to investigation
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they need the public's help to find a Tell City resident.
14news.com
Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man is in jail on child molestation charges. 45-year old Todd Hurt is accused of sexually abusing a child numerous times. He made his first court appearance Monday. Hurt was originally being held on a $50,000 bond. His attorney requested a bond reduction...
k105.com
Elderly Elizabethtown man killed after driving in wrong lane
An Elizabethtown man has died while hitting an SUV after traveling in the wrong lane. The Elizabethtown Police Department responded to the crash Tuesday night at approximately 8:30 in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street (Hwy 62), according to a report by The News Enterprise. The initial investigation showed...
Driver hospitalized after Greenville tree crash
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital late Tuesday morning after authorities say they crashed into a tree. Around 11 a.m., the Greenville Fire Department was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane. Authorities claim the […]
UPDATE: Henderson Police investigating homicide on Carter Drive
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Henderson are investigating a death in the 2300 block of Carter Drive as a homicide. Police say they were dispatched to the address just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and found a man unresponsive laying in front of the residence. Henderson Police identified the man as 33-year-old Darrell Hayes. […]
wevv.com
Arrest made after Monday night crash near Blue Bridge in Spencer County
Authorities say someone has been arrested in connection to a Monday night crash near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County, Indiana. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a call about a three-vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on SR 161...
wdrb.com
Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
wnky.com
Barren County police cruiser among cars hit while responding to injury accident
GLASGOW, Ky. – Multiple vehicles, including one belonging to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, are damaged following a collision. Around 8:11 p.m. Sunday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested the Glasgow Police Department to respond to a vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road.
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
wevv.com
Victim identified after body found in Henderson; Now under investigation as homicide
Police are providing several updates on a death investigation that started in Henderson, Kentucky on Sunday. As we reported Sunday, police said they were conducting an investigation in Henderson after a man's body was discovered in a yard on Carter Drive. Police said Monday that the man who was found...
14news.com
HFD: Person rescued after truck flips over in crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A person was rescued Tuesday morning after officials with the Henderson Fire Department say the driver’s truck flipped. According to a social media post, the crash happened in the area of Bittersweet Lane and Highway 351. Authorities say the driver needed to be freed from...
k105.com
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by Grayson Co. Schools bus
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a Grayson County school bus. Friday afternoon at approximately 3:35, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officer Brian Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS, and Grayson County Schools officials responded to the accident at the intersection of Brandenburg Road and Lilac Road.
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. man killed after being ejected during accident near Westview
A Breckinridge County man has been killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at approximately 4:00 Friday afternoon in the 4000 block of Hwy 259 near Westview, according to a report by WXBC.com. The sheriff’s office told the news outlet that...
Comments / 0