Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer’s Hailey Rydberg talks time as a Hawkeye, future after a five-year college career
Hailey Rydberg just finished her fifth season as part of the Hawkeye soccer team and will be graduating in December. Rydberg was a key part of Iowa’s attack during her entire college career, as she scored 10 goals and assisted 14 in 94 appearances. After spending the last half-decade...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s golfer Mac McClear, head coach Tyler Stith reflect on fall season
Iowa men’s golf senior Mac McClear strives for consistency on the course. The 2022 Illinois State Amateur Champion said that while he always hopes to have all facets of his game working together, he never really put it all together during the 2022 fall season. “I never really had...
Daily Iowan
New Iowa wrestling facility to be named for Hawkeye supporters
The University of Iowa is set to name its new wrestling training facility in honor of Hawkeye supporters Doug and Ann Goschke, pending approval from the state Board of Regents. The board is set to vote later this month. Construction of the new facility, adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, began in...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Truman State
Iowa men’s basketball defeated Truman State, 118-72, during an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. Iowa forward Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes in points, scoring 24 total points and making two of five three-pointers. “We got a lot of guys who can score and have...
Daily Iowan
Ask the Author | Ander Monson
Author Ander Monson founded Diagram, the third-oldest online literary magazine. Monson currently lives in Tucson, Arizona, and teaches at the University of Arizona. He received his bachelor’s degree from Knox College, his masters from Iowa State University, and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Alabama. Monson will read from his new book “Predator” on Thursday at FilmScene in Iowa City. Before his reading, FilmScene will screen the 1987 movie “Predator.”
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council passes resolution opposing amendment to Iowa Amendment 1
The Iowa City City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing a measure that would loosen gun rights in the Iowa Constitution during Tuesday’s formal meeting. The council encouraged voters to vote against the measure during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The resolution echoes statements by the Johnson County Board...
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Pedestrian Mall playground reopens with new look
The Iowa City Pedestrian Mall playground reopened to the public on Oct. 25 after undergoing renovations for the first time in 20 years. The playground, first built in 1979, is located at 210 S. Dubuque Street. Director of Iowa City Parks and Recreation Juli Seydell Johnson said Iowa City Parks and Recreation planned the renovation since 2020 and officially closed for construction in August.
Daily Iowan
2022 UI Corn Monument design focuses on community ties, importance of campus
Since 1919, the University of Iowa corn monument has stood tall on the Pentacrest in front of the Old Capitol Building for Homecoming week. This year, the monument is centered around the Iowa City community and its importance to campus. Graduate students Trevor Thornburgh and Steve Susmarski, co-captains of the...
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The importance of gun safety
Let’s talk about gun control. Iowa Amendment 1 appears on the ballot this year. This term, it is crucial to keep in mind that this vote can mean the difference between life and death. Before heading to your assigned polling place this November, it is important to understand the...
Daily Iowan
Sir Chloe plays on Pentacrest for UI Homecoming concert
Sir Chloe performed on the University of Iowa’s Pentacrest for this year’s free homecoming concert on Oct. 28. The event was hosted by UI student music organization, SCOPE Productions. As the concert began, couples and college students gathered around the stage where Sir Chloe would soon play. Much...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools to offer program to increase trade jobs
The Iowa City Community School District high school students who enroll in the newly reinstated Architecture, Construction, and Engineering program after its 12-year abscence get hands-on learning experience — outside of the classroom. Students take class courses to do lab work and then move to real job sites to...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City man killed in crash with a semi tractor-trailer
Iowa City resident Riley Joseph Reynolds, 22, was killed in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer early Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Reynolds reportedly was traveling southbound on when he...
Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa City Moms Return to Host Halloween Bash
After a 2 year pandemic break, the Iowa City Moms organization hosted their 8th annual Halloween Bash for kids of all ages. DITV News Reporter Davi Consuelos was on the scene.
