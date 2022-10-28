Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WESH
Haunted hotel in Florida's psychic capital of the world spooks visitors
CASSADAGA, Fla. — Looking for something to do Halloween night?. Cassadaga is a tiny community in Volusia County that carries a big reputation after being dubbed the psychic capital of the world. The area is mostly run and owned by the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp. The camp’s website describes the community as 55 homes on 57 acres. And it’s said that they have just about as many psychics and mediums to match.
Katt Williams returns to make Orlando laugh as part of '2023 and Me' tour
Comedy legend Katt Williams will make his return to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena next year as part of his"2023 and Me Tour". Infamous on both stage and screen, Williams began his comedy career as a teenager, growing to become one of the more recognizable names in the world of stand-up comedy. His unique take on American politics and distinguishable sense of humor has helped Williams create a name from himself, from touring with his various comedy shows to hosting comedy specials to making film and television appearances. The resilient comedian is coming on April 14. He last visited Orlando's Addition Financial Arena in August 2021 as part of his "World War III" comedy tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
playgroundmagazine.com
Go Play! November 2022 Family Events in Orlando
November 2022 in Orlando has a little of everything … Some fall festivals, rescheduled Oktoberfest events (thanks to Ian) as well as a plethora of holiday festivities that kick off the most magical time of year. Here’s a list of the best local events for your family. Go...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/28/22 (Deliveries from Earl’s Tree Farm, Gluten Free Alcoholic Drinks, Christmas Decorations in the Wizarding World, and More)
Welcome to another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a rainy October day, but the grey skies set the mood for spooky season. Let’s grab our umbrellas and head on into the parks to see what’s new today. It started raining as soon as...
Are there ways to get discounted Disney World or Orlando Universal tickets by staying in hotels nearby?
I plan to visit my friends in Orlando for a few days. I just wondering can I get discounted tickets by staying in hotels nearby? I'm hoping Orlando residents can help shed some ideas. Any help will be much appreciated! "
International Anime Music Festival brings virtual superstars and singing avatars to Orlando next year
Step aside, Gorillaz. The International Anime Music Festival will make its way to Central Florida early next year as part of a two-month U.S. tour. The immersive concert experience, featuring 'virtual anime superstars' Kizuna AI Original Singeroid, Himehina, Gumi, Marinasu and Ulypse will land at Hard Rock Live on March 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. The only other Florida date as of this writing is the next night in Fort Lauderdale. Intended as a "live DJ-led multimedia rave", the Anime Music Festival combines high-tech lighting and set design, with sleek animation and a load of hyper-catchy pop tunes.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
3 Pizza Places You Need to Try in Orlando
Pizza is the universal form of comfort food. We make it from scratch on date nights, we order it. for parties, sleepovers, movie nights or even go out and order a pie at our favorite local. restaurant. Approximately 3 billion pizzas sold each year! For some, pizza is nostalgic. It...
Villages Daily Sun
Leesburg welcomes new ice cream shop Icy King to town
A family within the Villages is opening up their first smoothie-based ice cream shop in Leesburg this week. The ice cream shop Icy King is owned by Jonathan Tosto and his parents Michelle and Joe Tosto, who live in The Village of Belvedere. The family-owned and operated dessert shop in Leesburg will officially open for business Wednesday.
Don’t miss these spooky good deals for Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some restaurant chains are celebrating the spooky season with deals for people to enjoy. Most will require you to dress up in your wickedest costumes. Read more down below to see which locations are offering treats, no tricks. Baskin Robbins. Celebrate the 31st with 31% off...
Graveyard Ghosts – Haunted Cemetery Hidden In Sanford Woods
SANFORD, Fla. – Page Jackson Cemetery has a tremendous amount of history. It is 150 years old, originally known as the “Colored Cemetery” and wasn’t renamed until the 1980s after Mr. Jackson who donated the land for the cemetery. He was a celery farmer and
Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights
Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
995qyk.com
40 Funny Dog Halloween Costumes
An Orlando tourist, superheroes, Gasparilla pirates, tech gadgets, entrees, celebrities… here are 40 super creative dog Halloween costume ideas. Which one’s your favorite?
horrornews.net
Millie Bobby Brown Braves Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022
Millie Bobby Brown Braves Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022. Universal Orlando Resort recently welcomed Emmy Award-nominated actress Millie Bobby Brown to Halloween Horror Nights, where she encountered hordes of terrifying creatures – including undead fisherman in the “Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake” haunted house – during her visit.
Happening Saturday: Goodwill gives away free tickets to Calle Orange festival in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One lucky winner will receive some festival tickets from a local organization this weekend. Goodwill of Central Florida will have a pair of tickets to give away for the Calle Orange festival in Orlando. Those who are interested in entering the ticket giveaway should stop...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF alumni take local rock scene by storm with new album release
After a long day of hearing patients complain about their bizarre ailments at his pharmacy job, Cody Singleton ends his night by shredding his guitar at full volume on stage in a Budweiser cowboy hat. Singleton is a part of Flagman, a “deep-fried alternative metal” band of UCF alumni taking...
click orlando
NextStep Orlando hosts 13th Annual Walk and Roll-athon event
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Walkers and rollers joined the annual Walk and Roll-athon event aimed at raising money for paralysis patients on Saturday at Reiter Park in Longwood. The event, hosted by NextStep Orlando, hopes to turn around the stigma associated with a paralysis diagnosis. [TRENDING: FEMA hiring workers to...
Boo! 9 things to do this Halloween weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The scariest night of the year is almost upon us. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, so revelers will have plenty of options to enjoy some spooky fun. For those who don’t like getting scared, there’s plenty for you as well. Check out...
universalparksnewstoday.com
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
Rise Southern Biscuits to Make Florida Debut in Winter Park
"Our fluffy, buttermilk and Cheddar biscuits are made from scratch and filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and country sausage to fried green tomatoes and our famous Righteous Chicken.”
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor: 'My son was loved'
Orlando, Fla. - The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
