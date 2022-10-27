Brooklyn Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving (seen above at their Sept. 26 media day) has found himself in even more of the spotlight than usual this week. On Thursday afternoon, Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 film heavily criticized as antisemitic, and one based on a book criticized for the same anti-Jewish comments. On Friday, that led to condemnation from his team, and from owner Joe Tsai:

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO