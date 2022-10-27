Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NBA releases statement on Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving created headlines this week when he became the latest celebrity to share antisemitic messaging. Irving shared a link last Thursday to a 2018 movie that has been heavily criticized as antisemitic. The Nets condemned Irving’s move. Irving, for his part, said he is...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to latest Kawhi Leonard injury news
The Los Angeles Clippers have been without star forward Kawhi Leonard for all but two games this season. That’s going to continue for a while. ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk reported on Monday that, in addition to missing Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets, Leonard will not make Los Angeles’ upcoming two-game road trip against the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.
thecomeback.com
Kyrie Irving comments on his posted link to antisemitic film, keeps that link up
Brooklyn Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving (seen above at their Sept. 26 media day) has found himself in even more of the spotlight than usual this week. On Thursday afternoon, Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 film heavily criticized as antisemitic, and one based on a book criticized for the same anti-Jewish comments. On Friday, that led to condemnation from his team, and from owner Joe Tsai:
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Lakers’ latest dubious distinction
The Sacramento Kings earned their first victory of the season Saturday night at home when they defeated the Miami Heat, 1119-113. The Kings’ win was yet another loss for the Los Angeles Lakers, who matched the worst start in franchise history on Friday night by falling to 0-5. The...
Comments / 2