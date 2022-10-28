Read full article on original website
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Will Elon Musk keep funding Twitter’s most interesting side project?
Elon Musk finally owns Twitter now. While Twitter’s users are still parsing what that means for them, we’ve got a general idea: laxer content moderation, fewer people keeping the lights on, and maybe the eventual addition of “everything app” features like payments and reservations for services. But the standard Twitter app isn’t the only platform whose future Musk now controls. Over the past three years, Twitter Inc. has also been funding a decentralized social networking project called Bluesky — and it finally seems close to bearing fruit. But under Twitter’s new leadership, with its original champions gone, its future prospects seem shaky.
Twitter braces for layoffs
Since Thursday afternoon, when Elon Musk closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and dramatically fired four of its top executives, employees at the company have awaited a message from their new leaders to explain what might happen next. What’s changing, and what’s staying the same? Who will be laid off, and when?
Elon Musk makes splashy visit to Twitter headquarters carrying sink
Elon Musk paid a visit to Twitter’s headquarters ahead of an end-of-week deadline to close his deal to buy the company, posting a video of himself in the company’s San Francisco lobby carrying a sink. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” he tweeted on Wednesday....
Senator calls for investigation into Saudi stake in Elon’s Twitter buyout
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is demanding a national security review of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and the nearly $2 billion in Saudi funding for the deal. In a statement on Monday, Murphy called on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) to open an investigation into Saudi investment in Twitter. Musk’s deal, totaling $44 billion, includes billions in foreign funding from both Saudi Arabia and Chinese investors. Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal claimed to be Twitter’s “second largest investors,” with a combined stake worth $1.89 billion.
Twitter verification is the line between order and chaos
Elon Musk wants Twitter to make money, and apparently, the first place he’s looking is its power users. Over the weekend, we learned that Musk plans to charge $20 per month for a Twitter verification badge, an update that might be rolled out next month. It’s a change that fits with Musk’s plans to make Twitter’s premium subscription service more valuable for its most active users. But verification serves a central trust-building role for Twitter — and Musk’s proposal could erode that trust just as the platform threatens to spiral out of control.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
George Hotz, iPhone hacker and Elon Musk antagonist, is leaving Comma AI
George Hotz is stepping down from Comma AI. The 32-year-old CEO, who rose to fame under his “geohot” hacker alias when just a teenager, made the announcement on his GitHub page, admitting that he doesn’t feel “capable” to continue running the driver assistance technology company he founded seven years ago.
Nibel is leaving Twitter, and you can (partially) blame Elon Musk
Nibel (@Nibellion) has left the building. The popular Twitter user best known for their steady, reliable stream of gaming industry news and recognizable Mob Psycho avatar announced today that they would be leaving the platform, citing a lack of financial support and concerns over Elon Musk’s leadership. A final...
Twitter battles hateful trolling campaign following Elon Musk's takeover
Twitter’s combatting an increase in hateful tweets after Elon Musk officially acquired the company on Friday. Yoel Roth, the platform’s head of safety and integrity, said on Twitter that the company’s taking action against an “organized effort” to spread hate speech on the platform. According...
Twitter is planning to start charging $20 per month for verification
Now that he owns Twitter, Elon Musk has given employees their first ultimatum: Meet his deadline to introduce paid verification on Twitter or pack up and leave. The directive is to change Twitter Blue, the company’s optional, $4.99 a month subscription that unlocks additional features, into a more expensive subscription that also verifies users, according to people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence seen by The Verge. Twitter is currently planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.
Jair Bolsonaro lost the Brazilian election, but he still has YouTube
On Sunday night, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the final round of the Brazilian presidential election with just over 50 percent of the vote, unseating the far-right Jair Bolsonaro. On Sunday night, Lula, as he’s widely known, told a crowd of supporters, “It’s time to recuperate the soul of this country.” But fully recuperating the country will mean grappling with the strange role of YouTube and other platforms in Bolsonaro’s success — and their continued influence on Brazil’s politics.
Slack is rolling out typing indicators for threads
Slack is now rolling out typing indicators in threads, and they’ve already dramatically improved my Slack experience. At The Verge, we use threads a lot. We’re constantly sharing interesting and potentially newsworthy stuff we find around the web, and we use threads to help corral conversations about links or topics into one zone. At any given time, there might be a lot of people talking in one thread, especially with everything going on right now. But because typing indicators used to appear in the main channel even if someone was typing in a thread, it could be hard to tell who might be workshopping a witty one-liner for the thread or drafting something new for the channel.
Instagram fixes outage that told millions their accounts were suspended
An Instagram outage that started Monday morning has been resolved, Instagram confirmed on its Twitter account. During the outage, Instagram locked users out and told many of them that “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022.” Reports of the issue seemed to have been concentrated among iPhone users, with some saying their app was recently crashing and unusable ahead of an update earlier this morning.
Telegram pulls paywalled posts from iOS app due to App Store rules
Telegram removed the ability for users on iOS to create pay-to-view posts due to Apple’s strict App Store guidelines (via 9to5Mac). In a post on Telegram, CEO Pavel Durov says creators on the platform have been using third-party payment or donation bots to sell access to certain posts on their channels, but that Apple was “not happy with content creators monetizing their efforts without paying a 30% tax to Apple.”
The new Fitbit Sense 2 is 33 percent off at Amazon
Every color scheme of Fitbit’s brand-new Sense 2 smartwatch “premium fitness tracker” is selling for $199.95 at Amazon, which is a $100 price cut. The Verge’s Victoria Song reviewed this model just a handful of weeks ago, so it’s strange but very cool to see it so discounted already. The black-colored Sense 2 was selling for just $80 for a couple of hours, but Amazon deactivated that price cut.
In defense of the voice message
Over the past few months of peak TV, the voice message has emerged as one of my favorite ways to talk about what I’m watching. I’ll finish this week’s episode of Andor, mute the show’s credits, and immediately start recording a voice message of my thoughts to send to a friend.
Echo Dot with Clock (2022) review: a good time
The newest Echo Dot with Clock ($59.99, fifth-gen) shows more info on its brighter, bigger (but still small) display, has more helpful smart home features thanks to a new temperature sensor, and has a new accelerometer that makes tap to snooze actually work. Add in better sound and a speedier Alexa on board, and this is more than just a minor upgrade.
