DC police searching for missing Catholic University student Taylor Hackel

A graduate student at Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, has gone missing — and authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating her.

Taylor Hackel, 24, was last seen Monday on the 600 block of Jackson Street, just blocks from the CUA’s Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, MPD said .

She was reported missing on Wednesday.

A MPDC spokesperson told Fox News that there is no mention that Hackel is in danger, according to her missing persons report.

She is described as 5-foot-7, and weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan sweater, white shirt and black pants, according to MPD.

The Wasau, Wisconsin native was a student at the John Paul II Institute at CUA, WAOW reported .

UWL

A missing person flier circulating online states that Hackel’s laptop and car were found parked at Centro Maria — described as a Catholic residence for young women — where she had been staying.

Her debit card was last used in Oct. 26 in the country of Georgia, the flier says.

Hackel graduated from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and was selected for a prestigious fellowship through the National Institute of Health, according to an article on UWL’s website .

Getty Images/iStockphoto

While in school Hackel was an active volunteer, collecting excess food with the university’s Food Recovery Network to donate to the hungry, according to the article. She also served meals at the Salvation Army, assisted at the local Catholic Charities Warming Center and became pen pals with prisoners.

Those with any information regarding Hackel’s whereabouts have been asked to contact MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 727-9099.