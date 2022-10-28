ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Elon Musk's first move as Twitter's new owner has been to fire at least 4 top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal

By Sam Tabahriti
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y67K4_0ipU94OH00
Elon Musk’s Twitter account is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on April 26, 2022 in Paris, France. Chesnot/Getty Images
  • Elon Musk fired at least four top Twitter executives after becoming the platform's new owner.
  • The execs include CEO Parag Agrawal, COO Ned Segal, legal and policy head Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.
  • Twitter and Musk fought for months over his attempt to back out of the acquisition.

Elon Musk fired at least four top Twitter executives on Thursday as part of his first move after officially becoming Twitter's owner, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The executives fired include CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, top legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.

At least one of the fired executives was seen escorted out of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, per the sources.

Insider reached out to Musk, Agrawal, Segal, Gadde, Edgett, and Twitter for comment.

Musk, who wanted to walk away from his initial offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, made a U-turn on the offer in October.

Musk shared a video of his entrance at the headquarters this week and met with workers while having impromptu conversations with them, Insider reported.

His acquisition of the social media platform sparked concerns among employees. One shared with Insider what it was like before Musk reached the deadline to close the deal.

Comments / 22

Edna Lalusin
5d ago

Good Elon, because they are leftist, they censor freedom of of speech, especially to cover up democrats corruption

Reply(4)
14
Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
Business Insider

Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'

Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd

Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
Business Insider

Business Insider

701K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy