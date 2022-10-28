Elon Musk's first move as Twitter's new owner has been to fire at least 4 top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal

Elon Musk’s Twitter account is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on April 26, 2022 in Paris, France. Chesnot/Getty Images

Elon Musk fired at least four top Twitter executives after becoming the platform's new owner.

The execs include CEO Parag Agrawal, COO Ned Segal, legal and policy head Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.

Twitter and Musk fought for months over his attempt to back out of the acquisition.

Elon Musk fired at least four top Twitter executives on Thursday as part of his first move after officially becoming Twitter's owner, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The executives fired include CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, top legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.

At least one of the fired executives was seen escorted out of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, per the sources.

Insider reached out to Musk, Agrawal, Segal, Gadde, Edgett, and Twitter for comment.

Musk, who wanted to walk away from his initial offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, made a U-turn on the offer in October.

Musk shared a video of his entrance at the headquarters this week and met with workers while having impromptu conversations with them, Insider reported.

His acquisition of the social media platform sparked concerns among employees. One shared with Insider what it was like before Musk reached the deadline to close the deal.