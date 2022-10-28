AUSTIN, Texas - Six events were held across Texas on Tuesday, Dia de los Muertos, to honor lives lost to gun violence and a push for policy change. One of the "Marchas de los Ninos" was held in Austin at the Capitol. Families of the Robb Elementary children that were killed took the stand, reminding the community who was lost on May 24, 2022.

