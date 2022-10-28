Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Austin music school closes temporarily after fire
AUSTIN, Texas - Tucked between E. 5th and E. 6th off I-35, Eastside Music School welcomes people of all ages and all levels. "I passed it once or twice, and I thought to myself, let me give that a try," said Elyse Ryan, a student. Ryan is the perfect example...
fox7austin.com
'Marcha de los Ninos': Family of children killed in Uvalde gather at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas - Six events were held across Texas on Tuesday, Dia de los Muertos, to honor lives lost to gun violence and a push for policy change. One of the "Marchas de los Ninos" was held in Austin at the Capitol. Families of the Robb Elementary children that were killed took the stand, reminding the community who was lost on May 24, 2022.
fox7austin.com
APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
fox7austin.com
Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
fox7austin.com
Determining what voter intimidation is can get complicated, experts say
LAKEWAY, Texas - Early voting wraps up at the end of the week. Keeping it safe and secure is a priority for Secretary of State John Scott. He spoke about that as part of this Sunday's Texas, The Issue Is. "There are so many eyes, so many ears watching our...
fox7austin.com
Austin's next mayor faces numerous issues
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin voters will pick a new mayor this November. There are six candidates on the ballot and the winner will have numerous issues on their plate when they take office. Katie Naranjo, Chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, Chair of the Travis County...
fox7austin.com
1 person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
fox7austin.com
Fox tests positive for rabies in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning Wimberley residents of a rabies alert. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 28, around 10:30 a.m., a fox was found outside a home on Westwood Dr. Deputies were dispatched to the area and the fox was sent to be tested...
fox7austin.com
'Pure hate': Lakeway couple receives threatening letter due to their political beliefs
LAKEWAY, Texas - A couple in Lakeway says they have been targeted in a very personal way because of their political beliefs. They recently got an anonymous letter in the mail they call an attempt at voter intimidation. "It’s an isolated incident on one hand, but on the other hand,...
fox7austin.com
APD SWAT team responds to situation in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is responding an incident in North Austin. Police said the incident is happening in the 8500 block of N Capital of Texas HWY NB. People are asked to stay away from the area if possible. No other information has been given...
fox7austin.com
What should you do if you are being kidnapped?
Austin police are investigating two concerning incidents this weekend in which women were forced into cars against their will. Thankfully, the victims in both cases were able to get to safety.
fox7austin.com
2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
fox7austin.com
Body discovered in Northeast Austin apartment; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. As people came home from work Monday evening, they were shocked to see caution tape, police officers, and homicide investigators blocking off their homes. It’s Halloween night and the scene looked the part,...
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed after crossing I-35, being hit by pick-up in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Round Rock. Police said on Oct. 26., around 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and a pedestrian in the 5100 block of N IH 35 NB. A preliminary investigation...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin attempted kidnapping: DPS troopers asked to patrol West Campus following uptick in crime
FOX 7 was told the student was not severely injured when she escaped a few blocks away. The student had been grabbed and thrown into a car. Her screams were heard by nearby private security officers, according to Joell McNew with SafeHorns.
fox7austin.com
Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police said on Oct. 30, around 4:34 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 6700 block of N I-35 NB. The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was in the...
fox7austin.com
Austin Studio Tour kicks off this weekend featuring more than 500 artists
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Studio Tour is a three-weekend celebration of art and creatives in our community, and it all starts this Saturday. The goal is to introduce the public to new and current ways of experiencing art and the creative practices of artists around our city. The event...
fox7austin.com
'Alarming' number of firearms stolen from cars in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Police have launched a ‘Lock it down, Georgetown!’ campaign, urging residents to lock their car doors. Police say the majority of crimes committed in Georgetown are property-related crimes, like burglary of a vehicle. More than half of the vehicles that are burglarized are unlocked. Police...
Comments / 0